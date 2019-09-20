Commercial Vehicle Acquires First Source Electronics For Diversification

With the deal, CVGI gains a more diversified customer base in new markets and a deal that it expects to be accretive in the first year.

Commercial Vehicle Group has acquired First Source Electronics for nearly $45 million in total consideration.

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) announced it has acquired First Source Electronics for up to $44.75 million.

First Source Electronics operates as an electrical systems integration and manufacturing services company.

CVGI is acquiring FSE to diversify its customer base and markets exposure. The deal is expected to be accretive to operating income and EPS in the first year, making it a promising acquisition.

Target Company

Elkridge, Maryland-based First Source was founded in 2000 to design and manufacture control panels as well as electro-mechanical and cable assemblies.

Management is headed by CEO Kevin Popielarczyk, who has been with the firm since its inception.

First Source’s primary offerings include control panels, military box builds, mechanical systems, sub assemblies, wire harnesses, military connector cables, and point-to-point solutions.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

CVGI disclosed the acquisition price and terms as a total of up to $44.75 million in upfront and milestone-based consideration, as described below:

The Agreement provided for the acquisition, which also closed on September 17, 2019, by CVG FSE of substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of FSE [First Source Electronics] in exchange for a cash purchase price of $34 million, subject to a net working capital adjustment, plus a right to earn up to $10.75 million in Milestone Payments...The Milestone Payments are payable based on achieving certain EBITDA thresholds over the periods from [A] September 18, 2019 through September 17, 2020, [B] September 18, 2019 through March 17, 2021, [C] March 18, 2021 through September 17, 2022 and [D] September 18, 2019 through September 17, 2022. The payment amount will be determined on a sliding scale for reaching between 90% and 100% of the EBITDA.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, CVGI had $60.5 million in cash and $323.8 million in total liabilities, of which $154.8 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($4 million).

In the past 12 months, CVGI’s stock price has fallen 15.3% vs. the U.S. Machinery industry’s drop of 6.8% and the broader overall U.S. market’s rise of 1.1%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive in six of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly from a recent high in early 2019, according to a linguistic analysis shown here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

CVGI acquired First Source for its electrical integration capabilities, especially in the warehouse automation space.

As CVG president and CEO Patrick Miller stated in the deal announcement,

The proliferation of digitalization, connectivity and other power and data applications present meaningful growth opportunities for CVG. FSE strengthens our competitive positioning to take advantage of these dynamic trends, complementing our high-complexity, low-to-medium volume electrical business. This strategic acquisition will be a strong contributor to our long-term growth, providing us with the opportunity to leverage our global footprint and maximize cross selling opportunities, while also creating an entry into the warehouse automation market.

CVGI paid approximately 0.97x trailing twelve months revenue multiple for the acquisition, which it expects to be accretive to its operating income and EPS in the first year.

It paid for the transaction with cash on hand and $2 million from its revolving credit facility.

Also, CVGI announced an increase in the revolver, from $65 million to $90 million. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see additional acquisition activity made possible by the revolver increase.

Investors seem to like the deal, and since the announcement have pushed up the stock by nearly 6.5%.

I’m not surprised, as the deal promises to diversify CVGI’s customer base and market exposure, providing access to industrial, transportation, and military markets.

I view the transaction as a positive, both for its strategic aspects and its operating and EPS accretion in the first year.

