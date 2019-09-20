Vornado Realty Trust: Near-Term Challenges May Limit Upside

Investment Thesis

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) delivered an inline quarter as its Q2 2019 funds from operations met the consensus estimate. We think the company will continue to face some near-term issues such as (1) oversupply of office spaces in NYC, and (2) continual weakness in the overall retail sector due to the rise of e-commerce. The company currently pays a 4.1%-yielding dividend. We feel its valuation has correctly reflected its near-term challenge. Given the lack of near-term catalysts, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Vornado delivered an inline quarter with FFO of $0.86 per share in Q2 2019. Its same store net operating income increased by 4.3% on a cash basis. However, in its major market New York City, same store NOI growth rate was only 2.5% due to supply issue.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

We like Vornado’s focus in high-quality office and retail properties in NYC. However, we do not see any near-term catalysts that will materially move its share price higher. Here are our reasons:

Vornado faces oversupply in its NYC office market

Vornado has a high exposure to NYC’s office market. In fact, its office properties in NYC’s portfolio represent about 67% of its total NOI. NYC’s office market has been under pressure due to higher deliveries. As can be seen from the chart below, deliveries year-to-date are much higher than the net absorption. Looking forward, there is a record number of office constructions in NYC. In fact, over 16 million square feet of space is currently under construction. These constructions include class A office buildings such as Hudson Yards. Phase 1 of Hudson Yards has debuted in March 2019 already and other phases are still under construction. Therefore, we believe Vornado will continue to face the pressure to increase rental rates for its office properties in NYC.

Source: JLL.com

Source: JLL.com

Retail business may still be impacted by the rise of e-commerce

NOI from Vornado’s retail properties in NYC represent about 21% of its total NOI. In Q2 2019, a few of Vornado’s retail tenants closed their shops. This include Topshop who decided to close its two locations at 608 5th Avenue and 478 Broadway. Just a few days ago, Forever 21, who represents about 1% of its annualized revenue, announced its plan to shutter stores. We expect there will be news like this in the next few years as consumers continue to shift towards online shopping. As we know, many brick-and-mortar retailers such as department stores have been struggling to survive. There have been numerous store closures from well-known store chains in the past. In 2017, retailers closed a record 102 million square feet of store space. In 2018, U.S. retailers closed another 155 million square feet of store space. This trend is likely not changing anytime soon. There have been about 8,200 store closures in 2019 already and the number could exceed 12,000 stores by year end. In this challenging environment, it will be difficult for Vornado to grow their retail rental rates.

Valuation Analysis

Vornado is currently trading at $64.13 per share. We estimate its FFO to be about $3.96 per share in 2019. This is based on H1 2019's actual FFO of about $2.16 per share and our estimate of about $1.80 per share in H2 2019. We are a bit conservative in our estimate for H2 given the near-term challenges. Using this estimate, we have a price to FFO ratio of 16.2x. In the past 5-years, the company’s P/FFO ratio is in the range of 12x ~22x. Therefore, the company is trading at about the midpoint of its 5-year range. We think this is justified because of the near-term challenges the company is facing.

A 4.1% dividend yield

Vornado pays a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share. This is equivalent to an annualized dividend yield of 4.1%. Its dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 95.7% based on its funds available for distribution in Q2 2019.

Risks and Challenges

Concentration risk

Majority of Vornado’s properties are located in NYC. As mentioned earlier in the article, office and retail properties in NYC represent about 67% and 21% of its total NOI. Therefore, any regional issues such as oversupply, natural disasters, etc. can have greater impacts on its business.

Economic recession

An economic recession may further weaken the already challenging retail industry. It may result in lower occupancies in its retail properties. It will also result in lower occupancy ratio for its office spaces.

Investor Takeaway

We like Vornado and its high-quality properties in NYC. However, there are some near-term challenges we have identified. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.