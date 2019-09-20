The Focus On Apple's September Keynote Resulted In Investors Missing Another Important Development

All eyes were on Apple's September keynote as investors and analysts were busy making predictions for the look of Apple's new devices.

Over the last few days, Apple (AAPL) investors and consumers have remained focused on assessing the impacts of the newly launched devices and services on Apple's revenues and earnings. Indeed, investors need to have a thorough understanding of whether Apple's revenues will benefit or negatively affected by the launch of low-priced devices. However, there's another interesting development for Apple in one of its highly targeted markets, India. In late August, the Indian government announced that it is further liberalizing its foreign direct investment (FDI) rules. This can have a material impact on how Apple operates in India and eventually, the financial performance of the company. To my surprise, this recent development has gone unnoticed by many investors. In this analysis, I will take readers through these new developments and the market opportunity that is available to Apple in India. Even after considering these opportunities, I still believe the price is not right to invest in Apple.

A bit of history

Under the previous rules, foreign-owned stores must source at least 30% of its products locally in India. This prevented Apple from launching its own Apple Stores in India. The failure to open its own branded stores in India was cited by the company management as one of the reasons behind the unattractive growth of its products in India. To add to this, executives of Apple have commented on numerous occasions that the inability to open Apple Stores in India is hurting the brand image of the company. This is because Amazon India, Flipkart, and Paytm are offering significant discounts on Apple products in India, but the inability to open its own stores in the country forced Apple to rely on these e-commerce channels to penetrate the growing Indian smartphone market.

What is changing?

The Indian finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced the Indian government's decision to ease the local sourcing rules for foreign-owned branded outlets, including Apple. As reported by the Economic Times, foreign-owned stores will be exempted from the local sourcing rules under the condition of investing $200 million in the country.

This opens up many possibilities for Apple. A recent Bloomberg article confirmed that Apple will start selling its flagship devices online in India within the next couple of months. Further, Apple is planning to open its first Apple Store in Mumbai by 2020. These are all signs that Apple has been waiting for this decision by policymakers in India to ramp up its investments in India to gain a chunk of this growing market.

Why is India a big deal to smartphone makers?

There are a few reasons to believe that India will be one of the most important markets for consumer products companies.

First, the World Bank projects the growth of the Indian economy to surpass developed and even other emerging countries. According to data from Eikon, the Indian economy grew 6.8% in 2018. PwC, on the other hand, projects India to overtake the U.S. by 2050 to become the second-largest economy in the world behind China. This expected growth in the Indian economy will lead to a higher disposable income in the country, presenting a robust growth opportunity for consumer products companies, including Apple. While this is a broader view of the opportunity available for Apple, many industry-specific data lead to the same conclusion.

The smartphone market in India is not maturing, unlike in other developed countries. The penetration of smartphones in India is significantly low and has a lot of room to grow.

Smartphone penetration in India (as a share of mobile phone users in the country)

(Source - Statista)

From 26% in 2018, the number of smartphone users in India as a percentage of mobile phone users is projected to increase to 36.2% in 2022. The primary reason behind this projection is the rise of a middle-class society. As the Indian economy continues to grow, a wealthy middle-class society will emerge in India, as it has happened all around the world. Inevitably, the projected growth of smartphone users in India creates an opportunity for smartphone makers including Apple.

How does Apple fair in India?

Despite being one of the most highly regarded brands in the world, in India, Apple is not the dominant player in the smartphone industry. The competition is high and the 2 major players; Xiaomi and Samsung, easily dominate the market. Apple, on the other hand, has failed to grow its market share above 1% in India.

(Source - Data from Counterpoint Research)

There can be 2 major reasons why Apple is continuing to account for a negligible market share in India.

The price sensitiveness of Indian consumers The luxury tax of 28% in India

While nothing can be said or done about the taxes, Apple is certainly trying to address the price-sensitive nature of Indian consumers.

What does the future hold for Apple in India?

Various developments can be analyzed to gauge a measure of Apple's future success in India. First, the expected rollout of online purchasing and the eventual opening of a retail store in India provides Apple with an opportunity to include India in its ecosystem. In all fairness, Apple's flagship Apple Stores are part of the ecosystem that has helped the company deliver a streamlined service to its existing and potential customers. The biggest benefit for Apple is that the company would be in charge of its operations in India and will have an opportunity to build a lasting relationship with Indian consumers, the same way it has done in many regions of the world. Next, Apple could start exploring opportunities to build a loyal customer base in India by leveraging its brand value. The success of Apple as a company, over the years, has been dependent on its ability to retain its customers. This is something that Apple would focus on when launching its online and brick and motor stores in India. Apple's success is not entirely based on its products but also the customer experience.

This is just one part of the story. As highlighted earlier, Indian consumers are price sensitive. Last week, Apple launched the iPhone 11. Surprisingly, the products were priced a notch lower than expected. Apple's strategy over the last couple of years has been to develop high-end products that come at a hefty price tag. This was seen as a remedy to the declining unit sales. Apple's release of low-priced iPhones coincides with the market opportunity available in India.

The entry-level iPhone, the iPhone 11, starts at $50 below that of iPhone XR. The price of the iPhone X has been reduced to $599, which is $400 less than its introductory price. The iPhone 8 will be priced at $449 going forward. These price cuts are a blessing to Indian consumers.

With exponential growth expected in the Indian smartphone market, Apple is in a much better position now to compete against industry leaders in India and grow its market share. The new regulatory environment and the launch of low-priced products will complement each other.

Apple's future in India looks promising, but at this point, it's difficult to estimate how much of a market share Apple will gain in India with these new developments and how long it would take Apple to do this.

Apple's story in India is not only about smartphones

Apple is increasingly becoming a services company. This is what the management is trying to say loud and clear. Even though Apple is trying to divert from an iPhone centered business model, the early success of the services segment depends on the number of installed devices globally. This is because the installed base represents a direct market opportunity for Apple's services segment.

Apple TV+ is one such service in which the company management banks on. Gaining market share in the massive Indian streaming industry will be a catalyst for Apple TV+. A study conducted by PwC reveals that the Indian over-the-top (OTT) market will grow at a CAGR of 22.6% through 2022, whereas the global growth of the OTT market in this period is estimated to be 10.6%. This study concludes that the Indian OTT market will be among the top 10 OTT markets by 2022 with a market value of $823 million. This is exactly the reason why Amazon Prime and Netflix are producing original content in Hindi and other local languages to gain market share in the all-important Indian market.

(Source - Data from Business Standard)

As we can see from the above illustration, world-leading players such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are trailing behind local players such as Hotstar and Jio TV. This is because of 2 distinct characteristics of the Indian OTT market.

Indian consumers are cautious about what they pay for streaming services Local language content supersedes foreign language content in India

Apple is in a good position to address this market opportunity. On one hand, the introductory price of $4.99 for Apple TV+ will certainly grab the attention of Indian consumers. On the other hand, Apple can leverage its understanding of Indian consumer trends to create original content that attracts users to the platform. Apple's strategy of trying to undercut Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ by price should help the company's operations in India.

Valuation; this is where Apple fails

In my previous take on Apple, I discussed why I believe Apple is not trading at an attractive price. Even after considering India's relaxed rules for foreign companies and Apple's opportunities in India, I still believe that the price is not right to invest in Apple. The primary reason is my belief that Apple's new growth initiatives including the launch of Apple TV+, increased focus on the healthcare sector, and the focus on wearables will all take at least a few years to replace the lost revenues from the iPhone segment. This is something I discussed in detail in my last analysis of Apple.

The opportunity for Apple in India is massive. But, it will take time for Apple to roll out its Apple Stores and bring Indian consumers to the Apple ecosystem. Gaining market share in the OTT market in India is also a difficult task as established local players know the tried and tested methods of gaining viewership. Not to forget, Apple is a newbie in the content streaming industry with virtually zero experience.

Conclusion

Apple investors need to be aware of the new supportive regulatory environment in India. This South Asian nation is becoming a global economic powerhouse and companies across various industries are aware of this. The smartphone market in India will grow at a higher rate than the rest of the world. The OTT streaming market is also expected to grow at a higher rate than other regions over the next 3 years. With Apple's latest initiatives, the company is in much better shape to deliver a strong performance in India. However, I will carefully monitor these developments and remain patient to find a better investment opportunity in Apple. At the same time, the very few Apple shares I own will remain in my portfolio.

