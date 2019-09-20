Despite Repo Rate Debacle, Liquidity Isn't An Issue

Wall Street got quite a shock this week when problems emerged in the short-term funding market. The Fed was forced to make an emergency liquidity injection on Sept. 17, its first in over 10 years, after a spike in overnight borrowing rates. The move caused a stir in financial circles and has precipitated a wave of speculation that another major financial crisis may be brewing.

Contrary to these claims, however, the most important measures of U.S. credit market health are currently benign and show no signs of a liquidity crisis. In this report, I'll make the case that the bears are overreacting and that none of the prerequisites for a financial crash are present.

The New York Federal Reserve was forced to make a rescue operation on Tuesday designed to ease pressure in the financial market. The NY Fed launched an overnight repo operation, its first since late 2008, in which the central bank purchases Treasuries and other securities in order to keep borrowing costs from moving above the Fed's target range. CNN Business reporter Matt Egan observed:

The episode demonstrates evidence of emerging strains in financial markets and raises concern that the Federal Reserve could be losing its grip on short-term rates."

Investors are right to be concerned anytime there is a meaningful rise in overnight rates, and the following graph shows the extent to which the repo rate spiked. The overnight market is critical in that it allows banks and institutional investors to cheaply borrow money in the short term for Treasury purchases and other funding purposes. Because the overnight lending market showed great distress during the 2008 credit crisis, some observers are concerned that a repeat of that event could be brewing.

Source: Bloomberg

There is, however, a considerable disparity between the current period of repo market turbulence and the far more widespread credit market stress of 2008. At that time, there was widespread concern over the financial health of lending institutions. Today, by contrast, banks posting record profits and the balance sheets of financial institutions are much stronger than they were in 2008. Against the present environment of strong corporate profits, low interest rates, and a strong credit market, the likelihood is high that the latest spike in overnight rates will prove to be a temporary anomaly and not the start of another crisis.

There are a couple of things to consider when evaluating the health of the credit market. One is the demand for high-yield debt. To that end, junk bond yields have historically served as a "canary in the coal mine" for the overall financial market. In the months prior to the 2008 credit crisis, for instance, junk bond yields had commenced a rising trend, and by November 2007, there was a definite warning signal in the weakened condition of the junk bond market. Below is the BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II Effective Yield Index, which tracks the performance of dollar-denominated sub-investment grade corporate debt in the U.S. market. This illustrates the run-up in junk bond yields leading up to the credit crisis over 10 years ago.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Now compare this with current junk bond yields and it will be seen that the market for high-yield debt is as benign as it has been in many years. Instead of rising, junk yields are in a downward trend and give no indication that informed bond market participants are worried about a liquidity crunch. The following graph is a major reason why investors shouldn't be spooked by the recent spike in repo rates. If there was a serious liquidity problem on Wall Street, you can be sure that it would already be reflected in the junk bond market. And that clearly isn't the case.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Another reason for believing that the overnight lending rate turmoil isn't a sign of system weakness is found in any number of credit spreads. The next chart exhibit shows the BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread. Credit spreads also suggest that informed investors - the ones who have the most insights into the goings-on in the financial realm - aren't concerned about liquidity. Nor are they particularly worried by the Fed's tepid interest rate reductions of recent months. If the latest spike in the overnight lending rate was truly a bearish portent for the financial sector, it would surely be reflected in spiking credit spreads. Instead, credit markets remain remarkably subdued given how worried retail investors are right now.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Far from indicating a major problem in the credit market, the recent spike in the repo rate is likely to be nothing more than a temporary settlement issue. What's more, the preliminary indications as of this writing suggest that the Fed has the problem well in hand and stands ready to reduce the turmoil the repo market. Most importantly, from a market participant's standpoint, credit spreads don't reflect a level of concern commensurate with a serious market crisis. In view of the evidence we've discussed here, investors are still justified in maintaining intermediate-term (3-6 month) long positions in equities.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ). As discussed in a recent report, my research indicates that food retail stocks are among the top relative strength and earnings growth leaders of the broad market. I'm using a level slightly below the 34.20 level as a stop-loss for this trading position.

