Do Not Sell Southwest Airlines Despite The Recent Rally

Southwest Airlines (LUV) has rallied 17% in the last month, primarily thanks to the positive broad market sentiment and the subsiding fears over the ongoing trade war. As the rally has been steep, many investors wonder whether they should sell the stock, particularly given the high cyclicality of airline stocks. However, in this article, I will analyze why investors should refrain from selling the stock.

At the end of last year, I recommended purchasing Southwest, primarily thanks to its attractive valuation. The stock has rallied 15% since then, and it is now trading near this year’s high. As airline stocks are infamous for their dramatic cyclicality, it is only natural to wonder whether the stock has nearly exhausted its upside and more attractive returns can be found elsewhere.

In addition, the recent oil supply disruption in Saudi Arabia raised concerns over a potential rally of the oil price. The cost of fuel is by far the most volatile component of the operating expenses of airlines, and hence the oil price greatly affects the results of this sector. However, the incident in Saudi Arabia is likely to be short-lived. Oil prices may rise from their current level in the future thanks to strong growth in the demand for refined products, but the excessive supply is likely to put a solid roof on the oil price. Consequently, airlines are not likely to incur significant pressure from their fuel costs for the foreseeable future.

It is also important to note that Southwest has taken a series of initiatives in order to limit the effect of the fuel cost on its performance. As a result, the airline has steadily increased its average seat miles per gallon in the last five years.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has also managed to maintain a key competitive advantage over its peers by minimizing its non-fuel operating expenses as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

While the gap to its peers has somewhat contracted in the last decade, Southwest has preserved its low-cost advantage.

Moreover, Southwest is superior to its peers for two more reasons, namely its unmatched free cash flows and its low debt level. The vast majority of airlines spend hefty amounts on capital expenses in order to maintain and renew the fleet. Consequently, they tend to post very poor free cash flows and accumulate huge amounts of debt. American Airlines (AAL) is a good example, as it has posted negative free cash flows in 8 of the last 10 years and has net debt of $54.5 billion, which is almost 40 times last year’s earnings.

On the contrary, Southwest has posted positive free cash flows every single year in the last decade and has posted record free cash flows in the last 12 months. It also has by far the lowest debt-to-assets ratio, with its net debt standing at $12.0 billion, which is less than five times the annual earnings of the company. Thanks to its strong balance sheet, Southwest enjoys by far the greatest rating from the three major credit rating firms in its peer group. During boom times, investors erroneously underestimate the importance of a strong balance sheet, but a strong financial position is paramount during recessions. The prudent management of Southwest is clearly reflected in its exceptional record; it is the only domestic airline that has remained profitable for 46 consecutive years.

The market has certainly noticed the superior characteristics of Southwest. To be sure, while all the other major U.S. airlines have historically traded at single-digit price-to-earnings ratios most of the time, the market has assigned earnings multiples in the mid-teens to Southwest.

Some investors are concerned over the impact of the grounding of the 737 MAX model on the earnings of Southwest. The company has admitted that the grounding of the 737 MAX model reduced its operating income by $225 million in the first half of the year. Southwest will probably receive some compensation from Boeing (BA), but the two parties have not reached a conclusion yet.

Nevertheless, investors should note that Southwest is performing strongly despite this strong headwind. In the most recent quarter, the company posted record revenues of $5.9 billion and record earnings per share of $1.37. The airline is thus expected to post earnings per share around last year’s all-time high of $4.24 this year. Even better, as the issue with the 737 MAX is likely to be resolved early next year, Southwest is expected to grow its earnings per share by 21% next year, to a new all-time high of $5.12. As Southwest is currently trading at just 10.9 times those earnings, it is evident that the stock remains cheap, despite its recent rally.

To conclude, despite its recent rally, Southwest remains attractively valued. As soon as the headwind from the grounding of the 737 MAX model passes, the airline will accelerate its performance and achieve new all-time high earnings per share. As the market is a discounting mechanism, it is likely to reward the stock with a new all-time high before the company achieves those results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.