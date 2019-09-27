Annaly Capital: Perfect For A Retirement Account With 11.4% Yield, It Is All About Timing

By having a very low correlation with the broader market, NLY is an invaluable hedge.

While analyzing NLY is complex, there is actually a very simple indicator for when NLY is likely to outperform and when it is likely to underperform.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY

Introduction

A recent article suggested "Annaly Capital Management: Not Suitable For Retirement Accounts". We resemble that remark, we are invested in Annaly Capital Management (NLY), collecting the 11.4% yield, and many of us are retired.

Like many investments with high-yields, bullish views on NLY are often labeled (derogatorily) as "yield-chasing" and summarily dismissed. Let's start on the points where we agree with the article-

NLY is not great as a "buy and hold forever" investment (we would argue that virtually no investment is, over time all investments have their bull runs and their bear runs).

mREITs are complex and can be confusing.

NLY has produced very impressive dividends.

Reducing volatility should be one goal of a well-balanced portfolio.

Since inception, NLY has returned an average of 5.79%/year over almost 22 years. Not horrible, not outstanding. There have been periods where NLY's performance has been outstanding, crushing the market while paying a much higher than the average dividend.

With just a little observation, we can pick up NLY when it is cheap and about to embark on a market-beating run, using it to reduce the volatility of our portfolio and provide us with a high level of current income.

Buy & Hold Forever

When looking at the history of any investment for 20+ years, there are going to be periods where it was good, and there will be periods where it wasn't. The one guarantee that we have in the market is that it is not static. The economy changes, and we can (and should) adjust our portfolios to recognize those changes.

If investing were so easy as to just pick the right handful of stocks and know they would outperform forever, well Seeking Alpha wouldn't exist. There is a time to invest, and a time not to invest in various sectors and certainly in individual companies.

Fortunately, for NLY, there is actually an extraordinarily simple rule that could be implemented which would allow investors to capture much of the upside while avoiding a significant portion of the downside. There is one very visible metric that even the most passive investor can easily identify and use as a trading trigger-

When the Fed cuts the target rate BUY When the Fed raises the target rate SELL

Rinse, wash, repeat.

Source: Numbers from Portfolio Visualizer- Dividends not reinvested

In its history, NLY has had three periods of declining target rates. We assumed an investor bought the month the Fed cut the target rate, and sold the month the Fed raised the rate. In all three periods, NLY outperformed SPY without needing to reinvest dividends.

In the first and second periods, NLY not only paid a dramatically higher dividend, they also experienced better price appreciation. From January 2001 to June 2004, NLY nearly doubled in price, plus returning over $8,000 in dividends, while SPY was a net loss.

From September 2007 to December 2015, NLY's outperformance of SPY was the lowest (but still outperforming) mostly due to a loss in principal. That loss was more than offset by the sizable dividends.

If we take a look at how they performed, we can see that NLY was ahead in capital appreciation for over 5-years, losing ground in 2013.

While the Fed didn't actually raise the target rate until December of 2015, they were tapering quantitative easing and there was much discussion about tightening.

The simplistic rule,

When the Fed cuts the target rate BUY When the Fed raises the target rate SELL

is not going to cause you to buy at the absolute bottom, or sell at the absolute top. It is sufficient to serve as a rough guide and out of the 3 times it would have triggered during the existence of NLY, all 3 would have resulted in SPY beating gains- with a significant portion of those gains coming as dividends. How many other investments can perform so well with such a simple generic trading rule?

Complex & Confusing

We cannot fault anyone for choosing not to invest in something because they don't understand it. It is important to have some level of understanding of what you are invested in. A great reason to not invest, but a poor reason to suggest others shouldn't.

The rule we stated above is very simple, anyone who pays the slightest bit of attention to financial news can tell you when the Fed cuts or raises rates, often everyone has a pretty good idea before it actually happens.

Explaining why NLY has such a positive reaction after the target rate is cut, or the day to day volatility is much more complex. Entire books could be written on the subject.

The bottom line is that NLY is borrowing a lot of short-term money, and is using those funds to buy "agency" mortgage-backed securities which are guaranteed by Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs). The GSEs guarantee the principal of those mortgages, so investors view agency MBS as extremely low-risk investments. The agency MBS that NLY buys are most highly correlated with US treasury notes.

Since NLY is using a lot of leverage, borrowing costs are huge. When the Fed lowers the target rate, they are impacting short-term interest rates, which in turn impacts NLY's borrowing costs. So when the Fed lowers the target rate, borrowing gets cheaper. When you borrow a lot of money, lower borrowing costs will substantially improve your cash-flow. A pretty simple concept.

When we get into hedging positions, that is where discussing short-term responses can get very confusing. Hedging explains why NLY will sometimes experience a large decline immediately after the Fed cuts target rates.

For those who watch the day to day and trade in and out of agency MBS frequently, paying attention and attempting to predict evolving hedging decisions can make for profitable trading. For buy and hold investors, it is less relevant because hedges might cause short-term losses, but over the long-term, those losses are less relevant.

Reducing Volatility

Source: Portfolio Visualizer (NLY Dividends on $10k)

When it comes to dividends, NLY is quite volatile. Note that the years that fall under our simplistic rule were generally years with elevated dividends. The reason for this is because NLY is credit sensitive. There are periods where it will make a lot of cash, and periods where it will make less.

We don't see that as a problem for retired investors, it is simply a matter of having realistic expectations. In fact, the variability of NLY's dividend and share price can be a huge advantage when integrated in a portfolio. Note the years when NLY raised their dividend: 2000-2002 and 2006-2010.

Let's look at dividends from SPY-

Source: Portfolio Visualizer (SPY Dividends on $10k)

Periods where NLY was raising their dividends, were periods when other companies were cutting theirs. While we would all like to imagine that we are the greatest investors in the world that would never have a pick that cuts their dividend, even in a recession, imagination doesn't fill our accounts.

In 2009, 9 out of 52 Dividend Aristocrat companies cut their dividends. In 2010, another 10 Dividend Aristocrats cut their dividends. Those are exactly the type of investments that dividend growth investors tend to choose. Having an investment like NLY in the mix would help offset those cuts.

Which brings about the true strength of a pick like NLY- it has a correlation to the US Market of 0.25. While volatile when viewed as a stand-alone investment, NLY frequently goes the opposite direction of the general market. This makes the portfolio less volatile overall.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Here is a look at a 50/50 mix of SPY and NLY, with dividends reinvested and annual rebalancing, since 1998. While NLY is more volatile by every measure, combining it with SPY actually reduced volatility and led to a much lower max drawdown. This is due to NLY outperforming during periods when SPY performed the worst.

Conclusion

We agree that NLY is not a "buy and hold forever" investment- very few, if any, investments are. NLY is a REIT that invests in an asset class that shines in certain conditions. Agency MBS is a "safe-haven" asset that tends to attract capital when investors are nervous and when they are looking to reduce risk.

The admittedly simplistic strategy-

When the Fed cuts the target rate BUY When the Fed raises the target rate SELL

Has worked historically due to the benefits of a declining target rate (cheaper borrowing), combined with the type of environment that generally causes the Fed to cut rates is an environment that is bullish for agency MBS. When they start raising again, that is an indication that the environment is less friendly for agency MBS.

This simplistic strategy is not going to catch the absolute bottom or the absolute top. It is a strategy that has beaten the market every time since NLY was founded.

We disagree that NLY is not suitable for retirement accounts. Not only is it suitable, but any well-balanced retirement portfolio should include NLY, or other similar picks, which are uncorrelated with the general market and tend to move in the opposite direction. Over the long-term, the market is bullish more often than not, however for retirees simply waiting for recovery isn't always a great option. It is crucial that retirees have picks that can be expected to increase dividends and increase in price when their other holdings are falling. Adding a few counter-cyclical picks will help reduce volatility and reduce the sting of drawdowns in recessions.

By making very general observations on the macro-economy, we can avoid counter-cyclical investments when the bull market is fresh and stampeding. When we start nearing the tail, we can start building our position in them.

The first half of 2019 featured one of the most difficult operating environments for NLY driving share prices down to the lowest they have been in decades. The first step of "buy low, sell high" is buying low which by definition means buying something that is currently unpopular. NLY is a great option to add to a diversified income portfolio, and now is the time to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.