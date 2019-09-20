Smartsheet: Valuation Becoming More Attractive After Post-Q2 Earnings Pullback

After seeing the stock and valuation reach all-time highs, Smartsheet (SMAR) reported another strong Q2 earnings report. However, the stock has been down ~15% since reporting due to management lowering their operating margin guidance despite raising revenue growth expectations. While the company continues to reinvest in their operations and international expansion, the lower operating margin caused some investors to get out of their position.

During Q2, revenue grew 53% and was ahead of expectations. Subscription revenue growth now represents over 90% of total revenue and grew 56% during the quarter. Both gross and operating margins came in better than expectations, which led to an EPS loss of only $0.08 compared to expectations for a loss of $0.16.

Management raised their FY20 revenue guidance by a larger amount than the Q2 beat, though operating margin guidance was lowered, leading to shares trading down ~15% over the past few weeks. Valuation also came down from their 20x+ forward revenue highs and now sits at ~11.5x FY21 revenue.

While valuation remains difficult to know, given the consistent 50%+ revenue growth and few peer comparisons, the lowered operating margins signaled to investors that it may take longer than expected to achieve profitability. In a time where investors are starting to place more emphasis on profitability, lowering operating margin guidance can have a 15% impact on the stock’s price.

Currently, the stock trades ~11.5x FY21 revenue, which assumes a meaningful deceleration in growth (largely for conservatism). With the stock trading ~$42, the stock currently seems to be pricing in a successful finish to the year and a strong FY21. While valuation remains at a premium level, I would wait until the stock drops below $40 before picking up some shares.

SMAR is one of the leading cloud platforms enabling more efficient work execution by helping employees plan, organize, manage, and automate their work tasks. Customers are able to access their accounts online via a web-based interface or through a mobile application. As businesses continue to grow and develop more complex data files, the need to properly store, organize, and manage these becomes all the more important.

SMAR has been able to rapidly grow revenues because of the underlying transition from on-premise methods of data organization to cloud-based applications. By moving these efforts to the cloud, customers have more optionality and flexibility in how they manage, organize, and present their data. In addition, the transition to the cloud means customers will spend less on internal infrastructure building and more on third-party application providers, such as SMAR. This trend is likely to continue, and as companies continue to grow in size, complexity, and global reach, SMAR's TAM will expand with additional revenue following.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

During Q2, SMAR reported revenue growth of 53% to $64.6 million and was ahead of consensus expectations for ~$63.5 million. The slight deceleration from the 55% growth in Q1 is not meaningful, given the continued 50%+ revenue growth remaining an impressive feat. SMAR continues to rapidly expand their market share and recently received full Fed RAMP authorization, meaning they can sell to the US government. This optionality opens up another revenue growth potential for the company to continue along their fast growth trend.

Subscription revenue continues to be the engine of growth, growing 56% during the quarter to $58.3 million, now representing over 90% of total revenue. This revenue stream remains very valuable for the company as it provides a highly visible and recurring revenue stream. Service revenue comprises the remaining 10% of revenue and grew 29% during the quarter.

Billings growth also remained impressive during the quarter, coming in at 52% growth, only slightly below revenue growth. Billings growth during the quarter was also ahead of consensus expectations for ~45% growth. SMAR continues to expand their seat count and customer base, which drives the strong billings growth.

Gross margin continues to remain impressive and consistent on all fronts. Overall gross margin was 82.4% with subscription gross margin of 88% and services gross margin of 31%. As the company’s software revenue continues to grow at a faster pace than services, we could see gross margin slowly expand, though anything above 80% is seen as very healthy margins in the software market.

Operating margin during the quarter came in at -17%, improving from -21% in the year ago period and much better than consensus expectations for -26%. I believe part of the beat came from continued strength in gross margins in addition to the company gaining scale. R&D expenses were only 29% of revenue compared to 31% in the year ago period, and G&A was only 15% of revenue compared to 17% in the year ago period. As the company continues to gain scale, we could see margins expand at a nice pace over the long term.

The revenue beat, combined with better-than-expected margins, led to an EPS loss of only $0.08 compared to consensus expectations for a loss of $0.16.

Q3 guidance includes revenue of $69-70 million, representing growth of 47-49%. Operating margin is expected to be negative -31-33%, leading to an EPS loss during the quarter of $0.18-0.19.

For FY20, management slightly raised revenue to $265-268 million, up from $262-265 million, now representing growth of 49-51%. I believe revenue growth could be slightly conservative, considering the company’s history of beat and raise in addition to recently earning the FedRAMP authorization. Operating margins are expected to be negative -25-26%, which is slightly worse than their previous guidance of negative -23-25%.

The lowered operating margin guidance was the main reason behind the stock’s ~15% decline since reporting earnings. Management noted the lowered guidance was largely due to moving to the public cloud (which results in some duplicative costs), continued international expansion, additional headcount, and continued investments in the business. While over the long term, this could lead to revenue growth opportunities, the stock continues to remain in the penalty box.

Valuation

Valuation for SMAR has been challenging, considering consistent revenue growth of 50%+ is not frequently seen throughout the market. After lowering operating margin expectations, the stock has traded down nearly 15% and remains in the penalty box. Although management raised revenue growth guidance to 49-51%, I believe there could be some upside to these numbers which could help push valuation back up.

Before reporting Q2 earnings, SMAR saw their forward revenue multiple reach 20x. While this was somewhat expensive, investors loved the company’s guidance of ~50% growth, combined with improving margins. The lowered margins after this quarter set the company back a little bit, and I believe the company could remain range-bound over the next few months until investors regain some confidence in the name.

SMAR has a current market cap of ~$4.85 billion, and with ~$550 million of cash/investments, they have a current enterprise value of ~$4.3 billion. Using management’s recently raised FY20 revenue guidance of $265-268 million (49-51% growth), this implies an FY20 revenue multiple of 16.1x. I believe the stock currently prices in a strong revenue performance, and the recent pullback was likely needed.

If we assume FY21 continues to be a strong year and revenue grows another 40%, which would imply quite a bit of deceleration, we could see FY21 revenue of ~$375 million, which would result in a ~11.5x. Considering where some of the other leading software players currently trade, the ~11.5x multiple does not seem over-excessive.

For now, I think SMAR’s valuation reflects a slight revenue beat for the year and another successful FY21. However, if the stock were to dip below $40, I would start to pick up some shares, given valuation would be down quite a bit from recent highs. Over the long term, SMAR is poised to retain their market leader title and deserving of a premium valuation.

Risks to SMAR include revenue growth or operating margin missing guidance, which could send the shares down a lot. Companies with fast revenue growth tend to trade poorly if they miss expectations. While I believe revenue growth expectations are slightly conservative, if they were to miss, we could see share trade down quite a bit.

