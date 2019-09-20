Curaleaf: Under The Radar Giant

The stock remains far under the radar of investors based on followers on financial websites.

A few months after announcing the big Grassroots merger, Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) has traded relatively flat. Despite the company being in the process of becoming a leader in the global cannabis industry, the stock is relatively unknown and unfollowed. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock and the general multi-state operators (MSOs) in the U.S.

Far Under The Radar

After announcing a quarter where pro forma revenues were $110.9 million and adjusted EBITDA was positive, one would think Curaleaf would be a household name in the cannabis sector. The reality is that the U.S. MSO doesn't garner nearly the same attention as Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) and Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC).

A prime example is the amount of followers on popular financial websites such as Seeking Alpha and Stocktwits. The user counts were taken mid-day on September 19.

Seeking Alpha

Aurora Cannabis - 121,609

Canopy Growth - 119,866

Curaleaf - 9,156

Stocktwits

Aurora Cannabis - 48,271

Canopy Growth - 45,985

Curaleaf - 0

The major Canadian cannabis companies have 10x the followers of Curaleaf on Seeking Alpha. Even worse, Stocktwits doesn't have Curaleaf listed because the stock isn't listed on the major U.S. stock exchanges. One would actually think Curaleaf would have far more followers on Seeking Alpha to make up for the lack of available information on other financial websites.

Along with the recent announced acquisition of Grassroots, Curaleaf made it clear to investors paying attention that the company is poised to become the market leader. Following the release of Q2 results, Curaleaf is now up at revenues of $110.9 million, while Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth failed to even reach C$100 million. At C$98.9 million, Aurora Cannabis only has $74.50 million in quarterly revenues. Curaleaf is actually poised to be 50% larger than their Canadian counterparts, yet most of the market attention is pointed towards the Canadian operators.

Slow Merger Approvals

Outside of a slowdown in the process for federal approval of cannabis, the lack of approvals of mega-mergers in the U.S. cannabis sector has held back the related stocks. Curaleaf only reported Q2 revenues of $55.1 million, leaving the company behind the Canadian giants in actual revenue.

Investors still have to believe that deals with both Select and Grassroots get approved. Curaleaf agreed to pay $948.8 million to Cura Partners for the Select brand back on May 1 and $875 million to GR Companies for Grassroots on July 17. The combined deals amount to $1.8 billion, sitting on the table awaiting government approval and closure.

Recent industry developments suggest the mergers are ultimately going to obtain approval. MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) passed the HSR waiting period on the PharmaCann deal announced last December, allowing that merger to proceed. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) appear on pace to close their deal after complying in with the HSR second request.

Both developments should provide confidence that Curaleaf will eventually close their large-scale deals. The problem for investors is trying to follow actual details of the company pre and post-closing the mergers.

The opening of a new dispensary in Arizona was followed by the company listing 49 dispensaries in 12 states. The number is confusing because the Grassroots deal in July placed the company at a combined 68 dispensaries in 19 states.

Until the mergers are done and consolidated into the operations, investors have to contend with current operations versus future operations and related market valuations. These details can hold investors back not knowing the full picture.

The mergers add about 204 million shares to the diluted share count, bringing the share count up to 665 million from the 461 million listed in Q2. At $7.50, thanks to the MKM Sell rating, the stock will have a market cap of only $5.0 billion.

Curaleaf is on pace to top $1 billion in revenues in 2020 and possibly reach $2 billion in 2021 after closing these large deals. Very rarely will a market leader in a fast growing market sell for only 2-3x forward sales estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Curaleaf and other U.S. MSOs remain far under the radar of most investors. The stock trades at an attractive valuation and should rally upon deal closings and eventual federal measures that allow for Curaleaf listing on major U.S. stock exchanges. Until the stock becomes a household name similar to Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth, Curaleaf has plenty of upside ahead.

