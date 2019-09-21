Dynagas Gets Financed - Look At The Preferred

At long last, Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) has announced they have secured the funding necessary to make their $250mm October maturity:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP announced today that it hassi entered into definitive documentation with leading international banks for a syndicated $675 million senior secured term loan. The Credit Facility will be secured by, among other things, first priority mortgages on the six LNG carriers in the Partnership's fleet. Borrowings under the Credit Facility, together with cash on hand, will be utilized to repay in full the Partnership's existing indebtedness, consisting of the Partnership's outstanding $470 million Senior Secured Term Loan B upon closing of the Credit Facility and the $250 million aggregate principal amount under the Partnership's 6.25% senior unsecured notes upon its maturity date of 30th of October 2019. The Credit Facility is repayable over five years in 20 consecutive quarterly payments (plus a balloon payment in year five) based on a 14 year amortization profile and has a margin of LIBOR plus 300 basis points. The terms of the Credit Facility include financial covenants providing for the maintenance of maximum leverage ratios and minimum liquidity covenants, including the requirement for the Partnership to maintain a minimum cash balance of $50 million throughout the life of the Credit Facility in a restricted collateral account. Under the terms of the Credit Facility, the Partnership will be restricted from paying distributions to its common unitholders while borrowings are outstanding under the Credit Facility. Scheduled distributions to the preferred unitholders under the existing Series A Preferred Units and Series B Preferred Units will not be restricted provided there is no event of default while the Credit Facility remains outstanding.

The company had previously given the market a heads up on the suspension of the common dividend and had also said that they would continue to make the dividends on the preferred units. From the earnings call:

The process of planning the requisite commitments have been quite long, which may be attributed to the size of the transaction and a number of banks involved. This re-financing transaction require entire indebtedness, if consummated in its contemplated form will require the partnership to make significant quarterly debt repayments, restrict us from using part of our cash and eliminate distribution to common unit holders, but will not affect the distribution to the Series A and Series B preferred unit holders.

Of course, if the company couldn't refinance their notes, it was the end of the line for everything, so the market had priced their securities appropriately.

Data by YCharts

The preferred securities (DLNG.PA)(DLNG.PB) performed better, but it has been little consolation to the preferred holders.

The preferred price:

Source: author spreadsheet

The preferred stripped yield:

Source: author spreadsheet

The action over the last few days is somewhat curious as the shares have rallied leading up to the release.

The company's preferreds have the following descriptions:

Source: author spreadsheet

And the following market picture:

Source: author spreadsheet

Given the pricing of the preferred stock, from a yield basis, investors should be almost indifferent. The spread differential between the two is not huge and has recently collapsed.

Source: author spreadsheet

As this is a "troubled" preferred, I look at volume - the ability to get in and, more importantly, out.

Source: author spreadsheet

The chart is kind of busy, admittedly, but the bottom line is the average volume over the last year is 25k for the Series B and 15k for the Series A. I have to go with (and did go with) the volume. Based on this, I would recommend the Series B.

The following table shows the pricing of the DLNG preferreds versus LNG peers:

Source: author spreadsheet

As the chart above shows, even in the cyclical maritime sector, Dynagas is considered risky.

The stripped yield, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

The peer group prices, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

One of the primary reasons I have found this company an interesting way to be involved in the LNG shipping sector (which I own multiple names in, and believe will be well positioned given the amount of global FIDs being announced) is that they are ice-class vessels able to utilize the Northern Sea Route ("NSR"), which allows LNG producers to save shipping time. As I emphasized in my June 8 Note:

Russia began production at the first train of the Yamal LNG project in December 2017, while the second and third train of the project began production in July 2018 and November 2018, respectively. The Yamal project (located in remote northern Russia, above the Arctic Circle) added 16.5 million tons of LNG to the global supply. In December 2018, Yamal LNG offloaded its one hundredth LNG cargo since the beginning of the first train of the project in December 2017. With the offloading of 136th cargo in the first week of February 2019, the project has shipped 10 million tons of LNG since the commencement of operations in December 2017. Drewry expects that increased Russian LNG exports will indirectly reduce demand for conventional LNG vessels because the transportation from Yamal to Asian and European countries will require a specialized category of ice-breaker LNG carriers capable of taking the shorter Arctic route. Additionally, the price competitiveness of Russian LNG compared with that of the US is likely to boost Russian exports. As Yamal increases production, there will be an increased demand for ice class ships. The number of ships in the international LNG fleet with an ice class standard is very low. As of January 2019, there were only 26 LNG carriers with Ice Class 1A and Ice Class 1A Super Standard in operation and seven vessels (which includes two LNG bunkering vessel) on order. This should help create a strong market for ice class ships and allow them to trade at a premium due to their specialized nature.

The distance from Norway to Japan through the NSR is approximately 45% shorter than traditional shipping routes through the Suez Canal. From the Yamal LNG terminal (located in Russia above the Arctic circle), Special Ice-Class LNG vessels will be required to pass the NSR via the Bering Strait, which will enable vessels to reach Asia in 15 days, while the conventional route via the Suez Canal takes 30 days.

Recently, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev approved plans to build Novatek's marine LNG transshipment complex in the Murmansk Region. The new terminal's capacity would be more than 20 million tonnes a year.

Novatek plans to build two terminals in Murmansk and on Kamchatka to cut transport expenses from its LNG projects, including the working Yamal LNG and the future Arctic LNG-2 projects. Gas will be delivered to the terminals by ice-class tankers along the Northern Sea Route, where it will be transshipped onto regular gas carriers. Novatek and Rosmorrechflot (sea and river transport authority) expect a license for construction in the Murmansk Region to be issued in the second quarter of 2020, and the construction is planned for 2020-2023.

This announcement continues to support my interest (and investment) in the ice-class segment.

I have written on this name (here, here and here)

In my June 8, 2019 note, I concluded:

Bottom Line: I continue to hold the Series B preferred, but have a hard time recommending buying the shares right now as 13% is not significant compensation for an event-driven security. That said, I am not a seller here. As I am not a seller, it makes me a buyer as I don't really believe in HOLD ratings as every day you hold something, you are essentially re-buying it. It is due to this belief that I recommend a BUY rating. This is despite management, which is something I rarely do, buy when management has shown itself to be less than stellar.

This followed my self-questioning note, where I stated:

While the company surprised me with the cut and the magnitude of the cut, the distributable cash flow coverage ratio of the preferred stock remains healthy (at over 4x). I intend to continue to hold the Series B preferred and believe that the sell-off in the preferred since my initial review evidences the more conservative nature of the preferred stock and the reason it is more appropriate for investors with a lower risk tolerance.

Here is the rub with this ice-class LNG shipper - it is, essentially, a "busted MLP". Given the amortization of their new loan and the leverage constraints placed upon it, it will not be able to take drop-downs from the parent. This is what MLPs are for, and Dynagas will not serve this purpose for at least three years. Yes, they will come out the other side of this refinancing substantially less levered and, hopefully, wiser about bullet maturities, but until then what you see is what you get. Their contracts are what they are, the cash flow is what it is and growth will be virtually non-existent. That said, as long as they keep steaming along, you can pocket a handsome cash flow.

I continue to assign Dynagas LNG Partners preferred stock a "BUY" rating. Even under their current contracts and the amortization schedule, they provide decent coverage of the preferred. I must say - in no uncertain terms - this is a high risk investment. Yes, they have refinanced, but now they must perform to the criteria of the loan. They have a small fleet, which adds a layer of risk. Size any positions accordingly and conservative investors may not want to be involved in this name.

Looking for safer cash flow companies, iREIT provides information, analysis and insight which is unparalleled.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOP, GLOP.PC, HMLP, HMLP.PA, GMLPP, TK, TNP.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.