OIL: Shinning On Geopolitical Uncertainty

Investment thesis

Since our last release on the iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN (OIL), we argued for a trend reversal, which materialized as global oil supply has been dented by the attacks on the Saudi oil complex.

Going forward, we believe that the oil market and its proxy, OIL, are set to further benefit from recent developments, given that U.S. crude storage has considerably tightened in the last three months, speculators continue to boost their positioning on the complex, and geopolitical risks in the Middle East will most likely amplify in the near term.

Source: TradingView

Attacks on Saudi oil facilities reestablish the crude oil geopolitical risk premium and dent global oil supply, yet demand for the blend remains flat

This week began with crude oil futures surging to fresh highs, following the drone attacks on Saudi's largest oil processing facility in the world and its main crude oil field.

While these attacks have dented 5% of global oil supply, leading to the disruption of 5.7 MMbbl/d, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said this Tuesday that 50% of the Kingdom's output has been restored and that output will fully resume by the end of the month.

The Saudi Kingdom also assured that export obligations will be met by oil reserves that can cover about 26 days of exports, according to Rystad Energy A/S.

Besides, delays to restore full production would leave the market increasingly tight, providing additional tailwinds to crude oil futures and OIL's shares. The attacks highlight the vulnerability of the Saudi oil complex, and with the Saudi and American officials vowing to retaliate if Iran proved to be behind these attacks, the increasing tensions in the Middle East will heighten the geopolitical risk premium in crude oil prices.

Yet, the market seems to have digested this blow, and we believe that in the short-term, the crude oil complex and its proxy, OIL, are set for a correction that will stretch to pre-attack price levels, given that demand for the blend remains steady.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report, speculators lifted their bets on Nymex crude oil futures significantly on the week ending September 10, up 11.47% (w/w) to 428,205 contracts, the CFTC shows.

This steep advance is mostly attributable to robust short covering, down a whopping 20.36% (w/w) to 99,374 contracts, and is sustained by long accumulations, up 3.66% (w/w) to 527,579 contracts.

Source: CFTC

While this massive short liquidation intervened before the attacks on Saudi's oil complex, it is highly probable that speculators have intensified their net long bets, providing additional support to crude futures and OIL's shares.

Besides, short open interest, tracking the number of short contracts on the total open interest length, indicates that the bets are stretched to the upside, given that the ratio is currently evolving at 4.78% versus an average on the 20 previous weeks of 6.28%. That being said, shorts will probably start to increase their positions, which is bearish for OIL's shares.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec bets on crude contracts increased robustly, up 54.4% (150 994 contracts), whereas OIL's YTD performance lifted, up 22.59% to $12.62 per share.

With U.S. crude oil storage withdrawing for the third consecutive month, the fundamental picture of the complex improves

The U.S. storage picture has considerably improved in the past months, with U.S. stockpiles declining 14.3% since June 2019. Besides, on the week ending September 6, U.S stocks of crude oil pursued this trend, down 1.63% (w/w) to 416.3m, the EIA shows.

With that, the U.S. oil stock seasonality tightens considerably, establishing a slight deficit now compared to the five-year mean (0.9% or 3,662k barrels), but remains moderately above last year's level, up 5% or 19,874k barrels.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Besides, American import-export oil balance improves slightly during the corresponding week. Indeed, while exports lifted 7.64% (w/w) to 3.3m barrels, net imports dipped robustly, down 10.75% (w/w) to 3.43m barrels.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

That being said, the tightening of the storage picture and the enhancement of U.S. crude oil balance are likely to continue to support the complex and OIL's shares.

Closing thoughts

In this context, characterized by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, surging net speculative bets on Nymex crude contracts, and a tightening crude oil storage in the U.S., we maintain our bullish view on the complex.

Yet and even if we are expecting a correction in the short-term, following the excessive market reaction seen in the beginning of the week, we believe that volatility in crude markets is set to intensify, as the geopolitical risk premium on oil prices revives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.