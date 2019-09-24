3 High Yield Investments For Income And Upside In 2019

Most investments are today overpriced by historical standards. With interest rates at multi-decade lows, investors have had no other options than to move into riskier assets.

P/E ratios expanded for stocks. Cap rates compressed for real estate. And opportunities are getting ever rarer for the active investor.

If you are having a tough time finding high-yielding investments with upside potential in 2019, this article is for you. We present three asset classes that are currently "hated" by the market. Valuations are at historic lows, and "blood is on the streets".

This is exactly what we look for at High Yield Landlord. We are contrarian investors at heart and like to invest when others flee and pessimism is high:

In other words, we like to zig when others zag. Among our favorite contrarian opportunities, we currently have:

Timberland

Hotel Properties

Mall Shopping Centers

Each of these sectors provides an opportunity to:

Generate high income. (5-11% yield)

Earn significant upside in the long run. (30-100% upside)

Diversify a traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds.

We currently hold large positions in several companies in these sectors. We cannot predict the timing of upside realization, but we can estimate the magnitude of mispricing.

"In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Benjamin Graham "I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful." Warren Buffett "The way to make money is to buy when blood is running is the streets." Rockefeller

Timberland - Contrarian Opportunity of 2019

Lumber prices are currently low due to oversupply - and as a result, Timberland REITs have sold off. The market is famous for being excessively focused on short-term results, and this is a good example of that.

In reality, lumber prices have always recovered in the long run and timberland values are very resilient. It opens an opportunity to build positions in Timberland REITs at 20-30% discounts to NAV while dividend yields are at historical highs of 5-6%:

The beauty of timberland is that it is simple, necessity-based and technology-resilient. As long as trees keep growing, there is a possibility to profit from them. We identify five key reasons to invest in Timberland as part of an overall portfolio strategy:

Strong risk-to-reward profile: Historically timberland has achieved returns often surpassing the broad equity markets despite showing lesser price volatility. After all, the supply of land is limited, demand is growing, and the product derived from timberland is a vital commodity. According to the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF), direct investing in US timberland has averaged annual returns of ~10% between 1990 and 2011.

High cash return: Timberland generates a large portion of its returns from cutting down grown trees and selling the commodity. It throws off a lot of income while you wait for the underlying land to appreciate in the long run.

Long-term appreciation: Well-located timberland has a solid case for long-term appreciation due to the decreasing supply, as land is converted into other uses. Moreover, the demand is expected to continue its upward trend over time as a result of population growth, changing consumer needs, and increased demand from emerging nations.

Inflation protection: Real estate and especially timberland can serve as valuable hedge against the risk of accelerating inflation. For the last 20 years, the NCREIF's annual timberland index has shown strong positive correlation with inflation. During inflationary periods, commodity prices tend to increase and so does the value of timberland.

Diversification Benefits: Timberland values do not fluctuate with the stock market, the bond market or even the real estate market. The diversification benefits are stronger than average and appreciated much during the occasional bear market.

We are buying Timberland while it is on sale. We buy for income, upside, and diversification. There exist four Timberland REITs for you to consider: CatchMark Timber (CTT), PotlatchDeltic (PCH), Rayonier (RYN), Weyerhaeuser (WY). At High Yield Landlord, we invested in WY back when it was ~5% cheaper than today. It remains the best opportunity in our opinion.

Hotels - Contrarian Opportunity of 2019

After a 10-year-long economic expansion, the market is fearing a recession that is long overdue by historical standards. Investors avoid cyclical sectors like the pest - and it has led to contrarian opportunities among hotel owners.

Source

Unlike many market pundits who claim to know when and how this cycle will end, we believe that it is impossible to predict cyclical turns. Rather than waste our time on unpredictable factors, we prefer to focus on what we do best: uncover the best real estate opportunities that the market has to offer, and the fact is that Hotel REITs are very cheap right now.

There are high-quality names that own premier properties in top markets trading at 6-8x cash flow, 30-40% discounts to NAV, and >8% dividend yields.

Hotels are some of the riskiest property types because they do not enjoy stable cash flow from long-term leases. The demand is cyclical and hotels are commonly the hardest hit by recessions.

However, given that the sector is already heavily discounted due to recession fears, we believe that long-term-driven investors will do well by investing in higher-quality hotel REITs.

Hotel REITs include but are not limited to: Apple Hospitality (APLE), Hersha (HT), Host Hotels (HST), Park Hotels (PK) and RLJ Lodging (RLJ).

Malls - Contrarian Opportunity of 2019

Finally, the ultimate opportunity of 2019 is high-quality malls in our opinion. It is perhaps the sectors with the most pessimism in the entire marketplace. This is because investors keep hearing about Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) growth, dying malls, a looming recession and an ever-worsening trade war. A perfect cocktail for poor performance, right?

All Mall REITs have seen their valuation plummet in the past years. Even the highest-quality REITs with highly productive malls are now trading at up to 50% discounts to NAV:

We believe that the market is severely mistaking here by discounting malls so heavily. The common misconception is that malls are shopping destinations that are set for a secular decline due to oversupply and e-commerce growth.

In reality, malls have become shopping/entertainment/service destinations that enjoy consistent traffic that is mostly insulated from e-commerce growth. Over the past decade, Class A malls have nearly doubled sales per square foot - proof that malls are here to stay.

Yet, due to negative market sentiment, you can today buy some of the most desirable real estate in the world through Class A mall REITs at deep discounts to NAV and >10% dividend yields.

Examples include: Macerich (MAC), Taubman (TCO), Simon Property (SPG) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI).

Contrarian Portfolio in 2019: Putting It All Together

Many "Real Asset" sectors are historically inexpensive right now. The fears of rising interest rates weighed on these sectors over the past three years, but with rates now heading lower, investors are slowly returning to these opportunistic sectors.

Timberland, Hotels, and Malls are just three examples among many others.

Our Contrarian Portfolio is focused on mostly real asset backed companies that own high-yielding assets. From our small ~$70,000 portfolio, we expect to earn $5,400 in dividends this year alone! That's over 4x more than what you would get from a broader equity index such as the S&P 500 (SPY).

Compared to traditional equities, our real asset portfolio also enjoys much more reasonable valuation metrics trading at 9.5x cash flow on average and an 18% discount to estimated NAV. Most importantly, we are able to generate a high 7.2% dividend yield that's well covered at a low 68% payout ratio.

With interest rates expected to remain lower for longer, we believe that these attractive attributes will continue to attract more and more capital toward real assets. This will result in bidding up of prices, compressing yields, higher valuations, and strong total returns to investors who position themselves early enough.

Closing Note

Still, 20 years ago, most investors would ignore real assets. Today, they are becoming a 40% allocation in the portfolios of professional institutional investors:

As the saying goes...

"Follow the money."

With more and more capital chasing a limited number of deals, we expect real assets to continue appreciating and outperform financial assets (stocks and bonds) in the coming decades.

