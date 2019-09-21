Paychex: A Great Stock; Unfortunately Priced For Perfection

The stock is slightly overvalued at current prices. I'm staying on the sidelines for now.

The combination of dividend yield and dividend growth has been great, but there is little room for error.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Markets are getting expensive. For this reason, we proceed with extreme caution when purchasing tech stocks, especially if they seem overvalued. Tech usually does bad during recessions, and overvalued companies also get hurt. Being exposed to overvalued tech stocks at this stage of the cycle would be extremely imprudent. The Shiller PE ratio has historically been a good indicator of markets getting too hot. For the S&P 500 (SPY), its Shiller PE ratio is now above 30x, nearly twice as much as its historical median value of 15.74x.

Source: Multpl

This is unfortunate since it means that investors will be well served avoiding stocks which would have been great purchases at any other point in the cycle. (You can read: "Dynamic Sector Allocation For Dividend Investors")

Paychex (PAYX) is such a stock. Its earnings and revenue growth have been great over the cycle, and it has a generous dividend program, but now it looks slightly overvalued relative to its historical values.

Source: Paychex

Paychex engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance, and retirement for small- and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services, and startup services.

Therefore the company's revenues depend on a good job market and high levels of employment. In a recession, PAYX should be expected to drop by as much as the market and then some to make up for the premium on the share price.

Paychex has a dividend yield of 3.06% and trades around $81.06. Based on my M.A.D Assessment, PAYX has a Dividend Strength score of 91 and a Stock Strength score of 72.

Those numbers look great, yet this article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid PAYX for the time being.

Source: Mad-dividends.com

I will analyze the merits of Paychex as an income-providing investment, before considering its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Paychex has been increasing its dividend every year for the last nine years. This is an encouraging start, but for me to consider PAYX a strong dividend stock, its dividend needs to be safe and sheltered from any potential downturns. The company also needs to offer a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

80% of Paychex's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than only 21% of dividend stocks.

PAYX pays 65% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 16% of dividend stocks.

Paychex has a free cash flow payout ratio of 73%, a better ratio than 32% of dividend stocks.

31/05/2015 31/05/2016 31/05/2017 31/05/2018 31/05/2019 Dividends $1.5200 $1.6800 $1.8400 $2.0600 $2.3000 Net Income $1.85 $2.09 $2.25 $2.58 $2.86 Payout Ratio 83% 81% 82% 80% 81% Cash From Operations $2.47 $2.82 $2.67 $3.55 $3.53 Payout Ratio 62% 60% 69% 58% 65% Free Cash Flow $2.17 $2.55 $2.40 $3.11 $3.14 Payout Ratio 70% 66% 77% 67% 74%

Source: Mad-dividends.com

Based on these numbers, PAYX's payout ratio seems somewhat high. Yet for the past five years, it has consistently remained around 80% of earnings, 60-70% of operating cash flow, and 65-75% of free cash flow.

This is quite impressive considering the dividend has increased by 55% in five years. This tells me that management has a good grasp of its underlying business and has managed to grow dividends so that they match growth in income and cash flows.

Furthermore, PAYX can pay its interest 79 times, which is better than 95% of stocks. This level of coverage puts at bay any worry of financial leverage.

Looking at the payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that PAYX's dividend is safe. The amount of cash flow that is paid out prevents the company from increasing dividends without continuing to increase the amount of cash flow it generates. For now, this hasn't been an issue. During the last recession, the company stopped increasing the dividend for 11 straight quarters. This could be possible during the next recession as well.

Dividend Potential

Paychex's dividend yield of 3.06% is better than 62% of dividend stocks. It is in line with the stock's dividend yield for the past five years.

Source: Mad-dividends.com

This last year, the dividend grew 11%, which is in line with its five-year CAGR of 11%. For a stock which yields 3%, this level of dividend growth is very encouraging.

Source: Mad-dividends.com

As we saw above, PAYX's growth in dividends has been perfectly correlated with growth in revenues and net income. Over the previous three years, Paychex has seen its revenues grow at a 9% CAGR and net income by a 11% CAGR.

Source: Mad-dividends.com

Throughout this business cycle, PAYX has generated ever increasing amounts of revenue and net income. Yet because its dividend requires 80% of earnings and 75% of free cash flow, the company needs to continue growing for the dividend to follow suit.

I believe this will be the case as long as the employment market remains favorable. However, in a recession, I wouldn't be surprised to see dividend growth stall for at least a year.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives PAYX a dividend strength score of 91/100. The company's dividend program has been very generous to shareholders in the past few years. Business has expanded at a rate which has allowed the company to continue affording these dividend hikes. Yet any hiccup due to a macro downturn could see any further dividend growth suspended. However, it seems unlikely that dividend would be cut; a freeze seems more likely.

Stock Strength

At first glance, PAYX seems like a stock which dividend investors would want to hold from the middle of a business cycle and sell as we move through the late stages of the cycle. To back up this hunch, I will look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength and growth.

Value

In the table below, you'll find the ratios we look at when assessing value. You'll find Paychex's ratios/multiples beside the Information Technology sector median.

In the last column, you'll see where Paychex is relative to the entire market.

For instance, PE better than 31% of stocks means that only 31% of stocks have a higher PE than PAYX.

Ratio PAYCHEX Sector Median PAYX better than % of stocks Price Earnings 28.86 x 30.24 x 31.08% Price Sales 7.86 x 2.64 x 16.43% Price Cash From Operations 23.33 x 19.78 x 21.17% Div Yield 3.00% 1.71% 61.69% Buy back Yield -0.08% -0.45% 50.80% Share Holder Yield 2.92% -0.13% 74.65%

These values would suggest that PAYX is cheaper than 50% of stocks and more expensive than 50% of stocks.

Yet a look at the table above makes it apparent that the only value in PAYX is to be found in its dividend.

Its price to sales and price to operating cash flow ratios are very high relative to both the sector and the entire market.

Source: Mad-dividends.com

Furthermore, looking at the chart above, we can see that PAYX is trading above its five-year average PE of 26x. PAYX has been trading in a narrow range of multiples, between 21x and 30x earnings. Every time it has gone over its average of 26x earnings, it has then reversed back to the mean and then below it.

If this happens again, the stock could see a decline of 8 to 15%, even factoring in earnings growth of 6-7% for the next year.

All these numbers point towards the same direction: Paychex seems expensive at current prices. Not extremely overvalued, but enough that some reversion to the mean could be expected in the next quarter or two.

Value Score: 50/100

Momentum

Paychex's price has decreased by -6.48% these last three months, yet is up 2.31% these last six months and 8.98% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $81.06.

Source: Mad-dividends.com

PAYX has better momentum than 54% of stocks. It has beaten the index over the past 12 months, but has lost steam in the past three months. The price has already started to decline from its top, as the market acknowledges it is priced for perfection.

Given that PAYX's value and momentum scores are so close to the median US stock, you can expect it to fall by a similar amount to the market in the case of a recession. Paychex's drop in the last quarter of 2018 was very similar to that of the S&P 500, and during the 2007-2009 recession, the stock lost 52% of its value while the market lost 56% of its value.

By no means is Paychex a recession-proof stock. While it shouldn't do worse than the overall market in a recession, it will not be the low volatility blue chip you'd want to hold throughout a recession.

Momentum score: 54/100

Financial Strength

PAYX's gearing ratio of 2.3 is better than 35% of stocks. Its liabilities have increased by 11% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 21.0% of its liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Paychex has better financial strength than 63% of stocks. The liability coverage is above average - better than 71% of stocks - which boosts the company's financial strength. As we saw earlier, the stock's interest coverage is exceptional. Overall PAYX has slightly better than average financial strength.

Financial Strength Score: 63/100

Earnings Quality

Paychex's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -21.5% puts it ahead of 81% of stocks. 146.6% of PAYX's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 62% of stocks. Each dollar of PAYX's assets generates $0.4 of revenue, putting it ahead of 44% of stocks. Based on these findings, PAYX has higher earnings quality than 78% of stocks. The large amount of negative accruals and rapid depreciation of CAPEX should be accretive to earnings in upcoming years, placing PAYX in the top quartile of stocks for earnings quality.

Earnings Quality Score: 78/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock profile, we get a stock strength score of 72/100, which is encouraging. PAYX has better-than-average financials, has relative strength and value that are in line with the market… but that's the problem. PAYX is the perfect poster stock of a reflection of the market: everything has been going so well so long with the price, the dividend program requires operational perfection from the company.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 91 and a stock strength of 72, Paychex is a great stock for dividend investors to place on a watchlist. Purchasing a stock which has richer multiples than most of the market in the late stages of the cycle isn't a good idea though.

Patience will be the name of the game here. Current shareholders might want to take some gains, while new investors would be best served by waiting on the sidelines and picking this stock up at the beginning to middle of the next cycle, provided the fundamentals haven't diverged significantly by then.

In the next few days we'll be covering some more tech dividend stocks.

If you appreciated this analysis, then click on the orange "follow" button which is located at the top of the page to receive free notifications the next time we publish an article on interesting dividend stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.