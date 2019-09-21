USOI: Capture Dividends In The Long Crude Trade

USOI is basically just the USO ETF with a covered call strategy built on top of it - there are benefits and shortcomings under this approach.

It's been a fairly good week for holders of the Credit Suisse Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) with the instrument returning around 2% in price appreciation. While the underlying upside seen in the oil markets hasn't fully translated into price returns for the instrument, I believe that additional uplift will be seen in the shares to come. Specifically, I believe that investors are likely to end out the year with a decent gain in shares.

The Instrument

USOI is a very interesting instrument in that it is an ETN which is predicated upon another ETP, USO. USOI is basically a strategy which replicates what one would earn if they were to hold USCF Investments' popular USO ETF and sell covered calls at roughly 6% out of the money. The strategy pays out the premium earned through selling calls in the form of dividends and makes for an interesting instrument in the family of crude oil ETP offerings.

For investors looking for a dividend gain as well as exposure to crude oil, USOI might be a good alternative. However, there are some key limitations to keep in mind with this specific strategy. The main limitation has to do with the fact that by selling your upside through covered calls, you are by definition capping your max gains.

This is obvious, but it has real dollar impacts for holders of the ETN. For example, if you were to simply hold USO for the last year, you would be sitting on an 18% loss. However, shares of USOI are down 28% over this time frame. When you add in the roughly 12% dividend yield, the last year has slightly favored USOI, but that is simply due to the fact that crude prices are lower over this window.

During time periods in which crude prices rise, USOI will generally underperform due to the fact that the covered call strategy precludes the possibility of capturing the total upside in oil. Again, if you are seeking dividend yield rather than price appreciation, then this may be acceptable, but if you are looking to purely capture the move in crude oil, USOI isn't your best instrument.

Another key factor which impacts the returns of USOI is roll yield. USOI's methodology is just USO's methodology when it comes to rolling exposure and USO is infamous when it comes to the roll. USO follows a simple strategy of rolling the exposure from the front month contract to the next month contract in a time window of roughly two weeks before expiry. This methodology means that for a substantial time of the month, all of the exposure is in the back month contract. This process results in something called roll yield, and as you can see in the following chart, roll yield has resulted in USO underperforming WTI in almost every year of the last decade.

So what is roll yield and how can it take such a toll on shares? Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding futures contracts in back months. There is a general tendency of financial markets for futures prices to approach the front month price as time progresses. This means that if a market is in contango (front contract cheaper than back month contracts), roll yield will be negative since the contracts held at higher prices will tend to decrease in time in relation to the spot price. Conversely, a market in backwardation (front contract above back contracts) will see a positive roll since the contracts held at lower prices will increase in time as the month progresses to approach the front-month price.

Today was NYMEX expiry of October and USO is currently holding November futures, which means that roll yield is currently not an issue. However, when the rolling window begins in a few weeks, roll yield will once again be a dominant feature of returns of USO and therefore USOI. The market is current in backwardation, so roll yield will be positive and a bullish factor for shares of USOI.

Fundamentals

Now that we've got a general idea as per what drives USOI, let's dig into the fundamentals around crude oil. Put simply, the fundamentals are tight and the market is bullish at the moment. There are many different ways to quantify this, but my two go-to charts can be seen below.

First off, crude inventories are declining against the five-year average. This indicates that supply is unable to keep up with demand and therefore stocks are falling.

And secondly, the year-to-date balance of crude oil continues to come in at one of the largest draws in inventories ever seen.

Interestingly enough, this drop in crude inventories isn't actually due to demand because demand is incredibly weak in 2019 as seen by the refining utilization, which has continued to come in around or below the five-year average.

Put simply, people aren't demanding gasoline and distillate at healthy levels, likely due to a weakening economy. However, the supply and demand balance is still swinging towards the bullish side. This is because imports have been crushed in the wake of OPEC's cuts.

As long as OPEC cuts continue (which they will until March of 2020), imports will remain weak and the supply and demand balance will remain tight.

What is very noteworthy about the supply and demand balance in crude oil is the fact that crude demand remains weak and stocks are falling. If the economy even slightly strengthens and we see average to above-average growth, then crude inventories will plummet at an even quicker pace. The reason why this is important to keep an eye on is that there is a direct relationship between the price of crude oil and the five-year average in stocks: as stocks fall, prices rise.

We are currently below the five-year average, and we are likely to continue falling based on the baseline case of weaker OPEC cuts. As long as inventories continue to fall, prices will likely continue to rise and shares of USOI will appreciate in response.

For holders of USOI the message is clear: look for further upside in shares. However, if you are investing in USOI, think carefully what your investment objectives are. If you are looking for price appreciation, trade USO (or read my recent articles for better roll-management options). If you are looking for dividends, then USOI is likely to deliver a positive all-in return through March of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.