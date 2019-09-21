MCHI: Time To Sell Ahead Of Next Trade Breakdown

The iShares MSCI China ETF has very high bank exposure and will be hit particularly hard by a slowdown in the Chinese economy or a currency drop.

Even if a partial trade deal is reached, the Chinese economy continues to falter, and downward pressure on the yuan is growing.

Today, they are back up. If history is a guide, trade talks are likely to be worse than many expect, and Chinese stocks will fall again.

(Source - Pexels/Irina Iriser)

It is safe to say that Chinese trade-war negotiations have been extremely cyclical. The markets rally on the back of trade talk hope, the hope turns out to be false as talks break down, and markets return to lower levels.

It has been a seemingly endless "buy the rumor sell the news" trade. Whenever it seems like a deal is likely, it has been best to sell Chinese stocks (and those tied to China). Whenever it seems that escalations will only become worse, it has been best to close shorts.

Once again, as investors become very bullish on the prospects of a trade deal, Chinese negotiators canceled their meetings with U.S. farmers and wrapped up talks early. Indeed, it could be the case that talks are about to fall through again.

I've made a proprietary "trade deal monitor" that uses relative global asset prices to help time Chinese equity market shocks and trade deal changes.

Here is the monitor signal since the trade war began:

(Self-sourced)

As you can see, we have risen greatly from the "No Deal" market perception to "Deal Likely" market perception. We can still go higher, but in general, the higher it goes from here, the higher the crash will be when talks fall through or negative economic data occurs.

Deal or no deal, China is headed for financial difficulties. If current talks result in a deal, markets will rally, but the Chinese economy has already been catalyzed to the downside. One ETF that I expect to struggle the most is the popular iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI).

While the fund has low valuations, serious shocks could easily harm the earnings and balance sheets of many of these companies. Contrary to popular opinion, the PBOC lacks the ability to wave a magic wand and rescue the Chinese economy. Currency devaluations are their only viable tool, but doing so comes at the expense of overseas investors in China.

Introduction to the iShares China ETF

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of the fund, let's go over the basic details so we know exactly what we're dealing with. The fund is "middle-aged" and has been trading since 2011, so it has a nice amount of price history.

It has fluctuated a lot over the years and has seen around seven periods of 20%+ drawdowns. Despite this, the fund is very popular and has just under $4B in AUM. Let's see how that AUM has trended over time to see how fellow investors are positioned:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the fund's total returns (includes dividends) are only slightly higher than when the fund began in 2011. The fund's dividend yield is also near a historically low level. Still, investors continue to demand exposure to China, and the ETF's AUM has been trending higher.

The fund has very cyclical sector exposure shown below:

(Source - iShares)

The fund has large exposure to consumer discretionary and financials which usually fall the most in the event of a crash. While I am usually not alarmed by the heavy financials exposure, it is important to realize these banks likely have significant yuan exposure. I think it's safe to say that the yuan will fall which will hurt financials (and consumer discretionary for that matter) particularly hard. Regarding communications, we will need to look closely at Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF) which accounts for the bulk of that exposure.

Fundamentals Signal Money Problems

Most investors in China tout the country's low valuations. Indeed, the weighted average "P/E" ratio of 12.1X is much lower than what is found in the U.S. That said, investors must remember that companies with low valuations tend to underperform in a recession. Not always, but usually this is because of debt problems and a lack of cash on hand. This is the case with the companies in MCHI.

Here is a table of the top 40 holdings in the fund that collectively make up 60% of the fund.

(Data Source - Unclestock)

Importantly, its largest two holdings - Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent - make up nearly 30% of the ETF's total value, so they are particularly important for the fund.

Overall, a typical company has a valuation of 15X which usually indicates the stock is not undervalued nor overvalued, but we can also see that "EV/EBITDA" figures are around the same level. This is a major signal that indicates investors are not taking into account debt and balance sheet risks.

Speaking of which, we can see that the banks have extremely high leverage, particularly for emerging market banks. While their leverage has fallen in recent years, so too have their ROA figures, which is a sign that the assets in their balance sheet may be in for declines on the horizon:

Data by YCharts

Chinese banks should have a higher ROA than the U.S. banks. The country has higher interest rates, and in general, EMs have better investment opportunities (and more risk) which result in higher ROAs. This likely means that the banks may be bidding assets too high, and that in the event of a crash, Chinese banks will become much less solvent.

We can also see that cash reserves have been falling for the top non-financial holdings in the ETF:

Data by YCharts

While these levels are still largely near one, besides JD, they have all been trending lower. Remember, we have to take Chinese financial data with a grain of salt, so we can't truly know what is in the assets of these companies. The fact that cash reserves are consistently falling is a sign that these companies, and the Chinese economy for that matter, could become pretty illiquid pretty fast.

Overall, these companies have high revenue growth, but the balance sheet risks of the firms threaten to significantly cut earnings in the event of a recession. Non-financial company net margins are not particularly high for an emerging market basket of companies, so only a small shock could wipe out a large portion of earnings. Even more, with the Chinese economy slowing, revenue growth is likely to turn sour pretty soon.

Yuan Likely to Add to Downside on MCHI

In my opinion, it is safe to say that the companies in MCHI have considerable balance sheet risks. However, that is true for most equities in the world today, so we need an additional reason to be bearish on MCHI. In my opinion, the Chinese yuan is the second catalyst.

Shown below, you can see that MCHI and the yuan are closely tied together:

Data by YCharts

In fact, we can see that the global economy and the yuan are strangely tied together. The fundamentals of yuan continue to deteriorate.

The interest rate on the yuan is still higher than inflation, but inflation is climbing higher while the PBOC cuts rates to stimulate the economy. The further the real interest rate falls, the further the yuan declines:

(Source - Trading Economics)

Another factor that is likely to continue to push the yuan lower is the country's falling current account to GDP:

(Source - Trading Economics)

Clearly, all normal signals indicate a lower Chinese yuan. The PBOC cannot do anything to stimulate the economy which will add debt to the nearly underwater Chinese financial system. The only thing it can do is push the yuan lower, and the fundamentals facing the Chinese economy will help it do so.

Importantly, if this pattern continues, wealthy Chinese citizens will do everything they can to get their capital out of the country. The Chinese leadership does everything it can to stop this, but it adds yet another capitalization risk to an already concerning financial system.

The Bottom Line

While there are discounts and dividends that will sway many value investors, the stocks and the country as a whole look like a value trap. The country's leadership is running out of tools to engineer a soft landing, and the companies in MCHI are likely to see earnings decline shortly.

Many of the banks have poor solvency, and there are signs that the value of their loans could decline in the event of a continued slowdown. If that occurs, lending will decline and most of the companies in the fund will find themselves with a liquidity shortage.

Trade war hopes are very high today, and I expect bad news on the horizon. This makes a good short entry setup for MCHI. Overall, MCHI looks like a clear "sell". I expect the fund to decline to below $50 by year end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short China via: FXI, EWH