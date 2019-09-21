KOL: These Coal Producers Have 4-6X PE Ratios And High Dividends

The VanEck Vectors Coal ETF may be a solid, long-term value investment that is likely to bottom out soon.

While usage of coal will eventually fade, it is becoming more popular in India, South America, and Africa, and we are decades away from the end of coal.

Investors' lack of interest in coal has caused most of the stocks in the industry to trade at extremely low valuations.

Coal has been perhaps the most unloved commodity in recent decades as the EU and U.S. have turned toward clean energy.

(Source - Pexels/Pixbay)

There is no denying the fact that people as a whole have turned against coal in recent decades. Indeed, coal is generally dirtier than other forms of energy, and the developed world is, in general, moving away from "unclean energy". This has caused the price of coal and coal stocks to see very poor performance in recent years.

The top coal producers in North America are: Teck Resources (TECK), Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), Arch Coal (ARCH), Contura Energy (CTRA), and CONSOL Energy (CEIX) which trade at "P/E" valuations between 3.2X (Warrior) and 8X (Contura). Even more, most of them have very low debt levels. Remember, most U.S. stocks trade at "P/E" valuations of 22X or greater and have high debt.

Clearly, investors seem to place a huge equity risk/sin premium on coal companies. Coal prices are depressed on the back of slowing global growth, and it may be an opportune time to invest in the industry.

Importantly, I do expect coal usage to fall in the developed world which would be good in combating climate change. That said, I expect the usage of coal to go nowhere and possibly rise among developing nations, particularly in Africa and India/Pakistan. The reality is that a developing country needs cheap non-renewable energy like coal if it wants a shot at industrialization.

The more coal equity prices fall, the higher is their dividend yield. The VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (KOL) currently has a yield greater than 7% despite the drop in coal prices. Most of the companies trade at an extreme discount and have cleaner balance sheets than other energy companies. Overall, KOL seems like a solid medium- to long-term buy.

The VanEck Vectors Coal ETF

KOL is a relatively old fund and has been trading since the beginning of 2008. Due to its very inopportune launch date, it began its life with an 80% decline peak to trough during the quick bubble in coal prices that had a hard landing.

The fund rose about 270% in value from 2009 to 2011, only to see a very long bear market thereafter that continues to this day and has left the fund 75% lower than its inception price.

Let's see how this extreme price volatility has impacted the fund's AUM. Here is a chart of the ETF's price vs. its AUM since the fund's inception:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, investor interest in the fund is incredibly low today, and total AUM stands at merely $41M. It is important to note that this does not mean the fund has some closure risk, but I expect the AUM to rise back above $50M as coal prices bottom out and investors realize the significant discounts in the sector.

Just take a look at the ETF's dividend yield today compared to the past:

Data by YCharts

The ETF has never paid such a high rate of dividends as it does today. Even better, these dividends will rise in the case of inflation (unlike bonds and risk-off equity sectors).

Let's take a look at the fundamentals of the companies in the ETF.

An Acquirer's Dream

The fund currently has 26 holdings that track the MVIS global coal index. Due to its global nature, the fund has exposure to all corners of the globe. Take a look at its country weighting below:

(Source - VanEck)

This is nice because it is a sign that the fund does not have too much exposure to any one currency.

Moving on, here is a table of the select fundamentals of most of the holdings in the ETF:

(Data Source - Unclestock)

These companies are perhaps the cheapest I've seen in any ETF. The typical company trades at a "P/E" of only 6X. Of course, coal prices have fallen over the past year, so earnings are likely to be lower in the coming quarters, but the fact remains that discounts like this are quite rare today.

This is not true for all companies. CONSOL is very cheap, but its very high debt levels and poor cash balance are cause for concern. That said, all companies have pretty strong net margins, and debt is very low for most compared to energy stocks in general. Most also trade at a market cap less than book value and at a 30% price-to-sales discount relative to historical norms.

Overall, in any normal industry value, investors would be all over these companies. That said, this is a unique industry that faces a difficult set of challenges and is highly unloved by most ESG-oriented market participants today.

Coal Prices Likely to Bottom

It seems that whenever journalists or analysts talk of coal, they speak of its coming demise. This is likely because most journalists and analysts live in areas where coal consumption is falling:

Data by YCharts

They often fail to account for the fact that coal consumption is rising in most developing countries:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Indeed, growth is slow, but coal consumption is rising in areas with less economic development and greater growth potential. I agree that coal will be one of the first non-renewable energy sources to be unused, but as investors, we must remember that it is still decades away. Most countries will not be able to afford to switch to renewable or nuclear energy for decades; until then, coal will continue to be one of the most popular energy sources.

In the short-run, there is too much coal production given current demand levels. Coal prices are very low, and I don't see a reversal on the way, but at least a bottom. Take a look at coal prices below:

(Source - Trading Economics)

As you can see from the chart, coal prices are reaching their 2009 lows and are closer to their 2016 lows. Following 2009 low, KOL rose 270% until it peaked in 2011. Following 2016 low, it rose 250% and peaked at the beginning of 2018. It has taken another swing lower since then, and I expect supply cuts as well as higher oil prices to fuel another potential bull market.

The Bottom Line

Overall, coal stocks are very cheap and offer high earnings yields with low balance sheet risks. While the ultra long-term prospects for coal are questionable, its use is not going away anytime soon in most of the world.

Investors today are pouring their money into companies with poor balance sheets and high valuations. I recently covered solar companies in TAN: Short The ETF, Focus On The Few Good Individual Solar Stocks. Everything I like about KOL, I don't like about solar stocks. In my opinion, the valuation gap can be chalked up to a bit of rampant idealism in the markets today that are distorting the cost of equity.

If you are bearish on the economy or want to trade the idea explicitly in a hedged manner, then a "long KOL short TAN" pairs trade may be quite profitable. Both ETFs have a similar level of volatility, but KOL trades at PEs around 5X, while the companies in TAN have P/Es around 34X with much higher debt levels.

Here is the performance of the pairs trade through their total return ratio:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the pairs trade has been very smooth and is back near its general long-run support level. In my opinion, performance going forward is likely to be similar to in 2016. More downside may occur in the near term as the short-term trend is still negative, but valuation gaps like this can't continue ad infinitum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KOL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.