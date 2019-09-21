Abraxas Petroleum Updates Its 2019 Guidance And Provides Downspacing Test Results

Abraxas's second-half oil production may be similar to its first-half production (pro forma for its non-operated Bakken sale). Lease operating expenses are expected to show improvement.

This contained negative revisions compared to its original guidance, but was in line with my expectations based on the first-half results.

Abraxas Petroleum's (AXAS) August presentation contains its revised guidance based on oil production and some information on its downspacing tests and resulting effect on estimated inventory. The revised guidance contains negative revisions compared to its previous guidance, but was in line with my August expectations. Abraxas's downspacing tests show that it should be able to achieve good results with 880' spacing, but that tighter spacing (such as 650') results in significantly lower production.

Changes In Guidance

Abraxas has provided revised 2019 guidance numbers that focus on oil production instead of total production. Its non-oil production has been affected by shut-ins and third-party processing issues, but also only contributed 1.9% to its revenue in Q2 2019, so that is pretty inconsequential for the moment. Abraxas notes that it would consider changing back its guidance format if/when gas and NGLs contribute materially to its cash flow. Historically those items have contributed close to 10% of its revenue.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - August 2019 Presentation

I noted before that Abraxas was likely to finish 2019 below its original guidance range for oil production (7,245 to 7,935 barrels per day), with its non-operated Bakken sale contributing to part of that miss. Abraxas's new guidance range of 6,700 to 7,100 barrels per day of oil production is around the 7,050 barrels per day that I was modeling though.

Abraxas's second-half oil production is expected (based on guidance midpoint) to be around 3% lower than its first-half oil production, although that decline would be entirely due to the non-operated Bakken sale.

The company's revised lease operating expense guidance is also in line with my expectations (for $7.50 to $8.00 per BOE for the full year using total production). Second-half lease operating expenses (per barrel of oil) may fall over 20% compared to the first half.

Updated 2019 Outlook

This revised guidance results in a projection that Abraxas will end up with $133 million in revenue after hedges in 2019.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,518,500 $52.75 $133 Natural Gas (Mcf) 3,832,500 $0.85 $3 NGL (Barrels) 438,000 $5.00 $2 Hedge Value -$5 Total $133

Total expenditures are expected to be around $147 million, which means around $14 million in cash burn for the year (not including working capital changes). Abraxas should be able to generate positive cash flow in the second half of 2019 due to capex timing.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $28 Production Tax $12 Cash SG&A $11 Interest Expense $10 Capital Expenditures $86 Total $147

This isn't much of a change from my last look at Abraxas as its guidance changes are pretty close to what I was modeling and oil prices are still mostly rangebound despite some volatility after the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Downspacing Test

Abraxas has also provided more information about the results of its Caprito 99 downspacing test. It appears that child wells that are 980' and 1,320' from the parent wells provide strong results. The well that was 1,320' from the parent well actually produced more than the parent well after 200 days, while the 980' well was within 10% in terms of total production.

The 350' and 650' wells produced substantially less (-35% to -40%) than the parent well by 200 days though.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - August 2019 Presentation

Thus Abraxas is now reporting locations in the Delaware Basin based on 880' spacing (it had shown 1,320' and 660' spacing before). Abraxas has 368 net locations with that spacing, which would represent around 35 years inventory based on its 2019 D&C budget (and assuming 100% of that budget was focused on the Delaware Basin). This is reduced to 248 net locations (23 years) if only the Third Bone Spring and Wolfcamp A1 and A2 locations (which provide better economics) are counted.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - August 2019 Presentation

Notes On Valuation

Abraxas's 2020 results may end up pretty close to the 2019 results, at least based on current strip prices. The WTI strip is a bit lower for 2020 compared to 2019, but the Permian differential that affected realized prices in early 2019 is expected to be minimal in 2020. Abraxas may be able to generate slightly better results if it can keep its lease operating expenses to 2H 2019 level over the full year.

Abraxas is trading at around 3.3x its projected 2020 EBITDAX at current strip prices, which is a bit on the cheap side, although there is the possibility that Abraxas does a reverse split to regain compliance.

Conclusion

Abraxas updated its guidance to base it on oil production rather than total production due to the minimal revenue contributions from natural gas and NGLs. The updated guidance contained negative revisions to oil production and lease operating expenses, although it was also in line with my expectations given the first-half performance.

Abraxas does have a considerable amount of Delaware Basin inventory with its downspacing tests suggesting that 880' spacing offers solid well-level results and maximizes the value of its inventory. It could probably use closer to $60 WTI oil going forward to be able to grow production effectively without cash burn, but could be a decent bet when its stock gets close to $0.50.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.