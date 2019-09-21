Sentiment Continues To Shift For Micron Ahead Of Earnings

Earnings and sales declined in the third quarter and are expected to do so again this quarter.

Tech giant Micron Technology (MU) is set to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday. This is the fifth different quarter that I have written an earnings preview on Micron and quite frankly my outlooks have been all over the place - but I have made some pretty good calls in the previous four previews.

In June of 2018, I cautioned investors that I was concerned about the extreme bullish readings in the sentiment indicators and suggested that they wait to buy the stock. Little did I know that Micron was about to fall over 50% in the next six months. To be honest and open, I wrote a bullish piece about three weeks later saying that I thought it was time to buy the stock.

There was another earnings preview in September '18 and I was bullish in that article. I pointed to the big changes in the sentiment indicators and the oversold readings for the drivers behind the bullish posture. That particular call on Micron turned out to be a bad one.

In December '18, I was neutral on the stock as the sentiment had shifted some, but not to extreme bearish levels. The fundamentals were still strong. My biggest concern was the downward momentum on the chart. The stock did rally after the December report, but only up to its 52-week moving average and then it turned lower again.

Finally, I was bullish ahead of the report in June. The stock looked like it was forming a base in the $32-32.50 area and the sentiment was continuing to shift toward a more bearish posture. Here was my suggestion:

"Over the short term, I can see Micron rallying back up to the 52-week moving average after the earnings report. From a long-term perspective, the stock is going to have to break through the resistance being put up by the moving averages. A move from the current level to the 52-week moving average would mark a pretty strong rally if it were to do it in the matter of a few months. One possible strategy would be to buy the stock with the goal of closing half of the position when it reaches the 52-week moving average. Right now that would mean a gain of over 20%. You could then buy long-term calls with some of the profits to benefit if the stock breaks through the resistance. On the downside, I would be very worried if the stock were to break below the $28 level. The low in December was $28.39 and a move below that could lead to more selling."

All in all I have made some decent calls on Micron. I was right to be concerned about Micron in June '18, the neutral call in December turned out to be accurate for the next six months, and the bullish stance this past June turned out to be a good one. So where do we stand now?

Here and Now

There have been big changes for Micron in all three areas of analysis. A year ago the company was among the leaders in earnings growth based on Investor's Business Daily's EPS Rating. I don't have the exact rating from June or September of 2018, but as I recall it was in the 90s. The EPS rating has fallen to 48 at this time, and that is due to third-quarter results being 67% below the third quarter of 2018.

Investors knew the company was going to see a decline as the results from 2018 were unsustainable. Over the last three years, earnings have grown by 275% per year, but for 2019 earnings are expected to decline by 48% as a whole. Analysts expect earnings to fall 86.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The EPS estimate for the fourth quarter is at $0.48 and the EPS in the fourth quarter of last year was $3.53.

Revenue is also on the decline, falling 39% in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier. The estimate for fourth-quarter revenue reflects a drop of 45.9% compared to a year ago. Micron had been growing revenue by 42% per year over the last three years.

The management efficiency ratings have been one area of consistency for Micron. The return on equity is at 57.7%, and the profit margin is at 49.8%. Both of these figures are incredibly high, and they have increased dramatically over the last 15 months. If you combine these stats with the sales growth figures, it creates the SMR rating from Investor's Business Daily. The current rating is a B, and that is down from the A rating the stock was receiving for the last half of 2018.

All in all, the fundamental picture for Micron isn't as rosy as it was one year ago. The earnings and sales are declining, but analysts and investors were expecting it. The ROE and profit margin are encouraging, but is it enough to overcome the other shortcomings?

A New Upward Trend Forming

After the dramatic fall in the stock's price from June 18 through December, the stock appears to be in a new upward trend. It looks kind of odd on the weekly chart because there isn't a trend line that connects the lows very well, but there is a trend line that connects the highs from the past 10 months.

The stock did move back above the 52-week and 104-week moving averages in the last three months and that is encouraging. Unfortunately the rally has brought the stock up to the trend line that connects the highs, and the overbought/oversold indicators are pretty high. The 10-week RSI is flirting with overbought territory, and the weekly stochastic readings are in overbought territory.

Seeing the stock at the trend line and overbought is a minor concern. I can see the stock pulling back after the earnings report, but not a big decline. Perhaps the long-term moving averages will now act as support on any pullbacks.

Sentiment Continues to Shift to a More Bearish Stance

By covering Micron for the last 15 months, I have records of where the sentiment indicators have been over time. What we have seen is that analysts have become less bullish while short sellers and option traders have become more bearish. The following table should help show how the shift has occurred.

There are currently 33 analysts covering the stock with 20 "buy" ratings, 10 "hold" ratings, and three "sell" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 60.6% and that is below average. It is far from the 90% buy percentage we saw in June '18.

The short interest ratio is currently at 1.89, and that is the highest reading at any point in the table. The ratio has been higher on a few occasions in the past year, but not at any point where I have written about the stock. The highest reading in the past year came at the end of February when it was 2.04. While none of the readings reflect excessive pessimism, it is relevant that the ratio is trending higher over time.

Looking at the current option environment, there are 690,133 puts open at this time with 559,764 calls open. This puts the put/call ratio at 1.23 and that is the second highest reading in the table. The ratio has been gradually climbing higher over time. The ratio was as high as 1.36 back at the end of June.

Overall we see what I would consider neutral sentiment readings. The analyst ratings are slightly below average and reflect slight pessimism. The short interest ratio is below average and reflects slight optimism. The put/call ratio is a little higher than the average stock and indicates higher pessimism.

My Overall Take and Outlook for Micron

Weighing all of the current statistics, I think Micron likely falls after this earnings report. The primary factors in this position come from the chart. The way the stock is hitting the trend line that connects the highs and how the oscillators are at similar levels to where they were before the decline in July.

I am not as bullish on Micron as I once was and that is due to the declining earnings and sales. The ROE and profit margin are encouraging, and I can see the stock performing in line with the overall market for the next few quarters as a result. But the company will need to start growing earnings and sales again before it can really outperform the market on a long-term basis the way it did from 2016 to 2018.

If the stock drops down to the 52-week moving average in the coming weeks, it would represent a drop of approximately 18% from its current level. This would bring the overbought/oversold indicators down out of overbought territory. The indicators might even reach oversold territory with such a decline. At that point I would consider going long again for the short term.

I guess the best way to put it is that I am short-term bearish and moderately bullish for the long-term.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.