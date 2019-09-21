Aeroflot: Staying Grounded

Despite having some potential growth triggers, I'd recommend to stay away from the stock as there's too much uncertainty.

Aeroflot (OTCPK:AERZY) is a company where luck matters a lot - unpredictable fuel prices and currency revaluations tremendously affect the airline's expenses. Rising flight prices aren't an effective measure to offset the increase in fuel prices, and there's no clarity on possible fuel subsidies. Non-fuel operating costs growth is also a serious concern, casting a shadow on management's track record. The airline industry as a whole isn't in a good shape today, and Aeroflot is no exception here, so it would be better for investors to avoid buying the stock.

Good Revenue And PAX Growth, But Expenses Grow Faster

Just for reference, Aeroflot is one of the largest airlines in Russia with a market share of about 42%. The route network covers 57 countries and 173 regular destinations.

The group's revenue in Q2 2019 increased by 12.7% Y-o-Y and by 25.6% Q-o-Q to Rub 173.4 billion. For the six months, revenue amounted to 311.4 billion rubles, which is 17.2% more than the same period in 2018. The increase in profits is influenced by increased passenger traffic (or PAX).

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Aeroflot's adjusted profit was 6.9 billion rubles in Q2 2019 vs. 8.98 billion rubles (-22.8%) in Q2 2018. According to the H1 2019 results, the company had a loss of 8.8 billion rubles vs. a loss of 2.9 billion rubles in the first half of 2018.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Operating expenses increased by 14.7% in Q2 2019 and grew 19.5% in 1H 2019, which was mainly due to the growth in the volume of operations.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Fuel costs grew by 19% compared to the first half of 2018 and amounted to 92,708 million rubles. Higher fuel expenses were also due to an increase in average prices for aviation fuel in rubles of 4.5%.

So, with revenue growth for the first half of the year of 17.2% to 311.4 billion rubles, the company increased its net loss from minus 2.8 billion to minus 8.7 billion rubles. How did this happen? Let's figure out and look at the company's cost structure:

Source: Company's presentation

Aircraft servicing amounted to -61.1 billion, an increase of 25.8%, depreciation and customs duties grew to 53.6 billion rubles (+29.2%), aircraft maintenance went up to 13.9 billion (+38.5%) and fuel costs amounted to 92.7 billion (+19%). Thus, the reason for the net loss becomes clear - the main indicators in the cost structure are growing faster than revenue.

Another factor that will negatively affect operational efficiency in the medium term is Aeroflot's plan to buy 100 SSJ100 jets. Superjet-100s are notorious for their low reliability and low flight time, making them a long-term burden for the company.

Overall, Aeroflot's management has a lot of work to do in terms of cost control. Such a huge growth in non-fuel operating expenses also raises suspicions that corruption is taking place inside the company.

Dividends

According to Aeroflot's dividend policy, the target dividend payout rate is 25% of the IFRS net profit, but in recent years, the dividend payout is double of that. For 2018, the company paid 50% of its profit under IFRS in dividends, and the dividend was 2.69 rubles per share (-79% Y-o-Y) with a yield of 2.8%.

Annual profits largely depend on a seasonally profitable third quarter. The Bloomberg consensus points to a profit of 2019 in the amount of 19.2 billion rubles, which implies an increase of almost three times compared to last year. The company's capex program is expected to be at a level comparable to last year. Within such parameters dividends for 2019 may amount to around 9 rubles per share with a yield of around 8%. Actually, it's hard to predict profits when you have such "moving parts" as fuel costs and currency revaluation, so the aforementioned estimate is very rough.

On The Stock

Since 2017, the price of Aeroflot shares has crashed by about 50%, mainly due to rising fuel prices, the depreciation of the ruble, as well as increased competition.

Source: TradingView

Speaking of recent performance, the stock went down -4.13% after the Saudi drone attack, which caused the biggest one-time oil price spike in history. The chart below is pretty self-explanatory and shows the stock's sensitivity to rising oil prices.

Source: TradingView

Though I'm quite skeptical about the stock's growth prospects in the medium term, I see the following (and pretty evident) upside factors that could drive the stock price up: an introduction of direct fuel subsidies, positive currency revaluation, and better-than-expected cost management.

Final Thoughts

The company urgently needs to optimize its business processes and seek internal resources for an exhausting struggle for survival in a competitive market. If you're unlucky to own Aeroflot shares, there's good news for you - a third quarter is seasonally strong, and as a result, the share price may go up in the short term. This will be a good opportunity to get rid of the stock as I strongly believe that it's not worth it to hope for higher but absolutely inconsistent dividends.

Outside Russia, Aeroflot shares are traded as global depositary receipts (GDRs) at the over-the-counter section of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as American depositary receipts (ADRs) on the US over-the-counter market, with one GDR/ADR representing five ordinary shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.