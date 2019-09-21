SeaWorld Entertainment: Pullback Represents A New Buying Opportunity

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has undergone a turnaround over the past couple of years recovering its brand image following the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" and public relations scandal that chronicled a tragic 2010 incident where an Orca whale killed a trainer at SeaWorld's Orlando theme park. The stock reached a low point under $11.00 in late 2017 and has since climbed over 150%. Improving attendance numbers and higher earnings led the stock higher over the past year, although SEAS has traded with greater volatility recently amid broader macro concerns and some negative headlines surrounding the resignation of its CEO. We are bullish on SEAS considering the pullback from highs as a new buying opportunity, as the company continues to present a solid growth outlook and favorable operational trends. This article highlights recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Source: FinViz.com

Q2 Earnings Recap

SeaWorld Entertainment reported Q2 earnings on August 6th with a GAAP EPS of $0.64, which beat consensus expectations by $0.11. Revenues in the quarter of $406 million climbed by 3.6% year over year, although the number was $5.8 million below expectations with the company citing weather in the month of June as impacting the result. Attendance climbed by 0.8% year over year, while the highlight was in-park spending per capita climbing by 6.4%, which is a high-margin segment of the business. Over the first six months of the year, attendance is up 1.7% compared to 2018, while adjusted EBITDA is up 34% year over year.

SEAS Q2 selected results. Source: Company IR

Positive and climbing free cash flow has been a strong point for the company, reaching $139.4 million over the trailing 12 months. In Q2 the company reported free cash flow of $65 million, up from $55 million in Q2 last year driven by firming margins and a stable capex.

Data by YCharts

During the quarter, the company repurchased a significant 5.6 million shares of common stock representing about $150 million, roughly 100% of the adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. The outstanding share count fell by 6.5% to 78.7 million to end Q2 from 84.2 million at the end of Q1. The board of directors also approved a new buyback authorization of up to $250.0 million. The company does not pay a dividend, but shareholders stand to benefit from the buybacks, although we note that the cash could also have been used to pay down the long-term debt which ended Q2 at $1.5 billion. SeaWorld's reports a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at 3.55x which is a weak point for the company, but relatively supported by current cash flows in our opinion. Overall, it was a strong quarter and the attendance trends along with new rides and attractions point to an overall stable operating environment.

Resignation of CEO

The major development in recent weeks was the surprising exit of CEO Gustavo Antorcha after only seven months in the job. The former CFO, Marc Swanson, has been appointed as the interim CEO, and the accounting officer now steps up to the CFO role during the transition. From the press release:

Marc Swanson, who serves as Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer. Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy, who serves as Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Gulacsy will retain her role as Chief Accounting Officer. These changes are effective immediately. Mr. Antorcha has agreed to assist the Company to ensure a smooth transition.

While the press release lacked insight into exactly what happened, a clue may have come from a quote by Mr. Antorcha himself regarding a "difference of approach" suggesting there may have been some internal clashes among the new executive and longtime board members. We recognize the importance of corporate governance and independence of the board of directors, but we don't think this announcement warrants the price action in the stock as shares of SEAS are down nearly 15% in just one week.

Our view is that the resignation of the CEO does not materially alter the company's growth and earnings trajectory. Hiring mistakes is a normal reality in corporate culture where even the best qualified and vetted managers don't always end up working out. We view it as positive that the relationship ended sooner rather than later which would have been worse holding a potentially toxic leadership environment unbeknownst to investors. SeaWorld can now move forward, no harm done in our opinion. The new interim CEO and CFO are company insiders with a long history at SeaWorld, and we think these types of promotions from individuals familiar with the corporate history including through good and bad times can be a positive for the continuity.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Back in Q1 of 2018, just prior to the extended move higher in the stock price, SeaWorld introduced a "2020 Financial Goal" including a road map to adjusted EBITDA between $475 and $500 million by the end of 2020 (next year). Impressively, considering the company through Q2 has generated adjusted EBITDA of $443 million over the trailing 12 months, it is well on track to reach and exceed the top end of that previous target. Indeed, attendance numbers have been better than expected, and more importantly, the in-park spending per capita has also been strong.

2020 Financial Goal. Source: Company IR

Our bullish view on SeaWorld comes down to what is now a discount to peers in terms of an EV to forward EBITDA and the forward P/E ratio against comparables like Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) and Cedar Fair LP (FUN). SEAS trades at an EV to forward EBITDA of 8.2x based on the full year 2019 market consensus, representing a discount of 15.5% compared to Cedar Fair at 9.7x and nearly 30% below to Six Flags. Forward P/E multiples for the group are closer, but SEAS at 16.2x is relatively inexpensive compared to 18.9x for Six Flags.

Data by YCharts

We believe that the brand concept including the focus around live animal attractions makes the company unique in the segment offering something different beyond just thrill rides. The success of the Sesame Place branded property and tie-in at the Orlando SeaWorld highlight a unique destination for families with small children. SeaWorld is set to open a theme park in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in 2022 as the international market remains a long-term growth opportunity.

In terms of risks, the potential of an economic slowdown or even a recession in the U.S. would clearly be bearish for SeaWorld (and the broader market); however, we think that based on current conditions, shares have been unfairly punished particularly since the news of the CEO resignation.

We previously covered SeaWorld Entertainment back in November of 2018 with a bullish article here on Seeking Alpha when the stock was coincidentally trading around the same current level. Our thinking at the time was that it was still in the early stages of its turnaround and would benefit from continued operational momentum. We set a price target of $35, which it did not reach, although the stock traded as high as $34.71 back in July. Following what is now a 20% pullback from that level, we think it's again a buying opportunity and maintain the $35 price target representing 27% upside.

Takeaway

SeaWorld has moved past its public relations scandal from recent years and now presents solid earnings and favorable attendance trends at its park. We like the company's positive free cash flow and discount to peers in the theme parks industry. Recent news of the resignation of its CEO resulted in the stock price selling off, while we think this pullback now represents a buying opportunity. Going forward monitoring points include attendance numbers, and we note the potential slowdown of the U.S. economy as the main risk to the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.