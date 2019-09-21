Korea IT H/W: Taiwanese Companies' Aug Sales Signal Q4 Recovery

TSMC's 3Q19 sales expected to surpass guidance

Taiwanese companies announced their August sales figures. The world's biggest foundry name TSMC (TSM) saw a 17% YoY increase in sales at NTD106.1bn in August; its combined sales in July and August suggest that 3Q19 sales are on pace to beat the guidance of 18% growth QoQ. The strong sales momentum has to do with ASP hikes driven by an improving product mix (e.g., 7nm products) and increasing wafer shipments targeting strong 4Q seasonality. As for the country's DRAM maker Nanya Tech (OTCPK:NNYAF), August sales came in solid, and 3Q19 will probably surpass the bit growth guidance of mid-teens. Taiwanese semiconductor PCB makers are also likely to experience meaningful margin growth as top-line growth continued into August. Korean semiconductor PCB makers also appear to enjoy considerable QoQ growth in both top and bottom lines in 3Q thanks to tight supply. Meanwhile, Aspeed's sales, the key leading indicator of server DRAM demand, are expected to stay upbeat in 3Q; however, major coincident indicators such as Quanta Computer's and Inventec's (OTC:IVCJF) earnings are likely to be flat in 3Q. Notebook demand is recovering, but server demand is not. We believe server demand will regain momentum from October.

iPhone 11's 2H production estimated at 82.7mn units; maintain Overweight

Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 11 production volume in 2H19 estimated by orders received by Taiwanese EMS companies is 82.7mn units. Of these, 30.8% are likely to be iPhone 11 Pro Max and 20.8% iPhone 11 Pro. LG Display is one of the OLED panel suppliers for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and it is expected to outrun BOE in the flexible OLED market to claim the second-biggest share in 3Q19. Expectations for the new iPhone are low and there are concerns that the sales volume will be limited to around 70mn units, but even so, the impact on the DRAM market should be minimal since the iPhone 11 comes with just 4GB DRAM.

Meanwhile, Huawei's Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 are likely to suffer sluggish sales overseas due to blocked future access to Android OS updates; however, its material impact on Huawei should be limited as China is the biggest market for the Mate series and Huawei's market share there has grown to 45%. We believe Huawei's marketing in the overseas markets will be centered on previous models. Meanwhile, Huawei has recently upped its DRAM capacity by more than two weeks vs. previously. In particular, we note its rising server DRAM inventory, which is in line with telcos' growing server demand in time for China's launch of the 5G service in October. There have been recent reports of Tsinghua Unigroup planning to build a new DRAM plant by 2021, but the news requires further verification. We maintain Overweight on the sector as demand momentum remains intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.