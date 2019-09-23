Canadian Western Bank's Earnings And Dividends To Continue Upward

The continued rise in earnings is expected to lead to an increase in dividends of around US$0.05 per share.

We expect Canadian Western Bank's (OTC: CBWBF) earnings to continue to rise in FY20 mostly due to balance-sheet growth. The management is looking to further expand its operations, particularly in Ontario, which we expect will boost both deposits and loans. Due to the expected rise in earnings, we anticipate dividends to also continue rising in FY20, providing forward dividend yield of 3.55%.

Deposit and Loan Growth to Continue

We expect CBWBF's strong deposit growth to continue because CBWBF is looking to expand its network, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area. The management discussed in the 3QFY19 conference call that it plans to open a Toronto branch this quarter and a Mississauga branch in 2020.

CBWBF's management is confident that the bank's loans will also continue to grow as it expands operations in Ontario. We expect loans to continue to grow, but at a lower rate than in the past. This is because we expect overall economic slowdown in the country to affect appetite for credit. We have assumed that CBWBF's net loans will increase by 6% in FY20, as shown in the table below.

The increase in the loan portfolio will push up net interest income, and consequently earnings, for the bank.

Margins Likely to Slightly Dip

We expect the Bank of Canada to cut its overnight target rate by 25bps towards the middle of FY20. Our expectation is chiefly based on prospects of economic slowdown in the wake of trade uncertainties. We expect the rate cut to reduce CBWBF's net interest margin (NIM) slightly, by around 2bps.

According to the management, CBWBF's portfolio mix is better positioned to handle a rate cut than it was in the last rate cut cycle. In the years FY15 and FY16, when rates were last cut, CBWBF's net interest margin declined by 6-9bps. Keeping in mind that CBWBF's portfolio mix is better positioned than it was last time, we are assuming that a 25bps rate cut will lead to only a 2bps decline in NIM in FY20. The table below shows the history of NIM and our estimates. Please note that fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31.

The expected decline in net interest margin is not big enough to cancel out the impact of an increase in loan portfolio. Consequently, we are expecting net interest income to rise by 6.0% to CAD 838 million in FY20.

Non-Interest Expense to Counter Effect of Net Interest Income

We expect some of the impact of higher net interest income on earnings to be countered by increase in net interest expense. We expect administrative expenses to be driven upward in FY20 by salary increase and network expansion. According to management's guidance, the bank's efficiency ratio (non-interest expense to revenue) will hover around 46% in near term. Our estimates suggest an efficiency ratio of 46.5% in 4QFY19 and 47.0% in FY20. The table below shows our earnings estimates for CBWBF.

Valuation Analysis Suggests Price Upside

We are using the historical price-to-book method to value CBWBF. The bank's average historical price to book multiple is given in the table below.

As seen in the table, CBWBF's past six-year average price-to-book ratio is 1.53. It is more appropriate, however, to take the average for only the last four years because before that time CBWBF's return on equity was between 14%-16%, and it is unlikely that the bank will be able to achieve that high a return in FY19 and FY20. The table below shows the historical and projected return on equity for the bank.

Taking the price to book ratio of 1.2x, and multiplying it with the forecast October 2020 book value per share of US$22.70 gives us a target price of US$27.20. Our target price implies 8.4% upside from CBWBF's Sept. 17, 2019 closing price. The table below gives a sensitivity of our target price to price-to-book multiple, with our base case shaded in blue.

CBWBF Also Offering a Dividend Yield of 3.55%

We expect CBWBF's trend of rising dividends to continue in FY20. Our DPS estimate of US$0.89 implies a forward dividend yield of 3.55%.

Conclusion: Price Upside and Dividend Yield Combine to Make CBWBF Attractive

Adding potential price upside of 8.4% to forward dividend yield of 3.55% gives us total expected return of 11.9%. Based on the total return we are advising investors to buy the stock. We are also adopting a bullish stance on CBWBF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.