Aclaris Therapeutics: New Data From Phase 3 Of Development Soon

In September 2019, Aclaris Therapeutics woke up market participants when it released data from the first part of its Phase 3 clinical trial.

With one product candidate at Phase 3 of development and expecting completion in early 2020, Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) is a name to be followed carefully. The Phase 3 trial is estimated to be completed on January 15, 2020. With that said, the company’s cash burn rate is very significant. We would sell after the FDA decision if the decision is not favorable. Notice that the dilution risk on Aclaris is too high.

Business Model And Lead Product Candidate A-101

Aclaris Therapeutics develops treatments for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Source: Company’s Website

With two commercial products, Aclaris Therapeutics will interest investors for its pipeline and the company’s lead product candidate A-101, a topical solution for the treatment of common warts. See the pipeline below and note that Aclaris has five product candidates at Phase 2 of development, one Phase 3 candidate, and six product candidates at the preclinical stage. See the company’s pipeline in the image below:

Source: Company’s Website

Source: Company’s Website

We will not spend a lot of time talking about the company’s pipeline. The company has many product candidates. With that said, let’s mention that the company expects to release a lot of results in 2019. It means that there may exist many stock catalysts which may push the company’s share price up. See the image below for more on the total amount of subjects to be enrolled and when to expect results:

Source: 10-K

A-101 45% Topical Solution is a high-concentration compound of hydrogen peroxide, which was developed for the treatment of verruca vulgaris.

In Phase 2 clinical trial executed in August 2016, the company obtained favorable results. Using 45% concentration of A-101, Aclaris observed statistically significant improvements in the mean change in the Physician’s Wart Assessment (PWA) score.

The assessment of safety and efficacy of A-101 45% Topical Solution was also positive. In June 2017, the company conducted two additional Phase 2 clinical randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled trials, in which 316 subjects were tested. The lines below offer further information on the PWA score that resulted from both trials. Notice that the tests were statistically significant, with a p-value below 0.001 in both cases:

“The mean reduction in PWA score at Day 56 on the target warts was 0.77 points in subjects who received A-101 45% Topical Solution, compared to a reduction of 0.23 points for the target warts that received placebo, a result that was also statistically significant (p<0.001).” Source: 10-K “The mean reduction in PWA score at Day 56 on the target warts was 0.87 points in subjects who received A-101 45% Topical Solution, compared to a reduction of 0.17 points for the target warts that received placebo, a result that was statistically significant (p<0.001).” Source: 10-K

After another clinical trial conducted in March 2018, the company had a meeting with the FDA and planned a 1,000-patient Phase 3 trial.

New Data - The Most Recent Share Price Spike

In September, market participants obtained impressive stock returns when the share price spiked up from the $1 mark to pass the $1.75 level. We are talking about more than 150% stock returns.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Price Spike

Let’s understand what happened. The company reported positive data from the first part of its Phase 3 clinical trial. Market participants reacted very positively to the announcement. It makes a lot of sense. However, investors need to know that more data will be received in the next quarter. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Source: Seeking Alpha - Press Release

The clinical trials website shows that the study is estimated to be completed on January 15, 2020:

Source: Clinicaltrials

Aclaris Therapeutics believes that the FDA has not approved any prescription drug for the treatment of common warts. With this in mind, and 22 million people in the US being diagnosed with common warts, the market opportunity appears to be quite impressive:

Source: Jefferies

Balance Sheet: A Lot Of Intangible Assets Acquired

With an asset/liability ratio of 2.7x, Aclaris Therapeutics seems to be having a stable financial situation. Also, Aclaris reported $115 million in cash and marketable securities, which market participants will appreciate. Notice that the company will need a significant amount of cash to develop its product candidates. Finally, notice, on the asset side, that intangible assets comprise of 32% of the total amount of assets. These are assets acquired from several companies in the past. Aclaris received assets from Allergan (AGN) and Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC:CPHRF), among others. Investors may appreciate that the company continues to research or acquire licenses from large pharmaceutical companies. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: 10-Q

On the liability side, pharma investors may not appreciate the company’s long-term debt. Most clinical-stage pharmaceuticals use equity instead of debt. Savvy market participants will believe that the company could not raise funds through the sale of shares.

As shown in the lines below, the company will have to pay its debt obligations around October 2023. With $115 million in cash, it is uncertain whether in 2023, the company will have the cash to pay its debt obligations. We will see below that the company’s cash burn rate is higher than $100 million a year. The company may need equity to finance the payment of a debt, which is never ideal.

“In October 2018, we borrowed $30.0 million under the Loan and Security Agreement with Oxford. Amounts borrowed under the Loan and Security Agreement are subject to interest only through October 2021, after which we will be required to make principal and interest payments through the maturity date of October 2023.” Source: 10-Q

See more details on the company’s liabilities in the image below:

Source: 10-Q

Origin Of The Company’s Revenue And Cash Burn Rate

Aclaris Therapeutics does report revenue. However, investors should understand that the company’s research activity does not generate sufficient cash flow to finance the company’s operations.

In 2017, the company acquired Confluence Life Sciences, Inc., which brought revenue from contract research. Besides, Aclaris Therapeutics commenced selling RHOFADE in the United States in December 2018. Allergan is in charge of distributing RHOFADE. See below further details on the company’s revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2019:

Source: 10-Q

Source: Ycharts

As shown in the chart below, in the six months ended June 30, 2019, cash flow from operating activities was equal to $52 million with capital expenditures of $0.5 million. As compared to the same period in 2018, 2019 CFO increased by 20%. The image below provides the top of the cash flow statement:

Source: 10-Q

The company’s FCF went to as low as -$111 million in 2019. Aclaris Therapeutics appears to be burning cash at a fast pace. Market participants should understand what it means. If the company runs out of cash, it will most likely sell additional equity, which may lead to share price depreciation. The chart below offers further details on the decline in the FCF:

Source: Ycharts

With $115 million in cash and FCF loss of -$111 million, most investors will be expecting Aclaris Therapeutics to run out of cash in one year or two. As a result, the risk of dilution appears very significant on this name. The market reacted to the risk by pushing the company’s share price from $30 to $1.92. See the chart below for more on the most recent share price dynamics. Note that the share price declined in 2018 and 2019 when the FCF decreased from -$50 million to less than -$100 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Owler and Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. note that the following companies compete with Aclaris. See below the list of entities. Note that some of them are private companies or they are too large, which will not help us assess the Aclaris’ valuation:

Allergan

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN)

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE)

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Nielsen BioSciences, Inc.

Cutanea Lifesciences, Inc.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)

Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Source: Owler

Source: Ycharts

BioLine and Verrica have an enterprise value of $3-$293 million. Like Aclaris Therapeutics, BioLine and Verrica have one product candidate at Phase 3 of development and several products at Phase 2 of development. In our opinion, the enterprise value of Aclaris should not be very far from that of BioLine and Verrica. The images below offer pipelines of BioLine and Verrica:

Source: BioLineRx’s Website

Source: Verrica's Website

Let’s use another angle to assess the valuation of Aclaris. Each year 22 million people in the US are being diagnosed with common warts. Assuming a drug price of $5, the company could report sales of more than $100 million.

With 41.3 million shares and using a share price of $1.8, the company’s market capitalization equals $74.3 million. If we add $115 million in cash and debt of $29 million, the company’s enterprise value is negative. It means that the market does not believe in the company. Aclaris Therapeutics has many product candidates, with one product candidate at Phase 2 of development. The clinical research conducted does not seem to be worth anything.

Risk: Stock Dilution

Remember that the company is burning cash at a fast rate. If the FDA does not approve the company’s treatment for common warts, sale of equity and stock dilution could occur. In this case scenario, we would not buy shares. See below for more details on the matter:

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion

In September 2019, Aclaris Therapeutics woke up market participants when it released data from the first part of its Phase 3 clinical trial. The share price increased from $1 to more than $1.75. The company expects to complete the Phase 3 clinical trial in January. With that said, note that investing in clinical-stage pharma companies can be speculative. Retail market participants should stay away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.