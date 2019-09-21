Lululemon: Priced Beyond Perfection

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) is expected to deliver vigorous revenue growth during 2020, and the market estimates it will be growing lovely in the following years. However, investing in the company presents a terrible risk-reward proposition with quaint downside and horrible upside potential, all for a very high price.

Lululemon is a large-cap company with a market cap of about $26 billion with robust financials. The business is spectacular with encouraging growth prospects and a diverse lineup of products. The stock, on the other hand, is trading at a very optimistic price point, which is why it is not the time to get the stock.

The risks

Three factors might impact the company in the years to come. The diversifying product lineup, the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect, and the international expansion complexity.

The new product line that the company is pushing is fantastic. However, new products will not have the same brand recognition as their core lineup does. New products might not be given as much attention and quality could suffer, or the margins could be lowered because of the added complexity of managing a large amount of SKUs. The website is an excellent example of this point, while most categories are well organized, the new products are just mixed in the "Coats and Jackets Innovation" segment.

Source: Lululemon

The Amazon effect has impacted several retailers. While Lululemon has done a tremendous job at developing its brand, the shift to online retailing might reduce the brand impact. This risk is enhanced when we consider the recent Wall Street Journal report on Amazon. If the report is accurate, Lululemon's present online sales in Amazon might compete more heavily against Amazon brands, if not in the US then internationally.

Source: Investor Relations

The dependence on international expansion might only complicate the online strategy of the company. Global markets have different degrees of online market penetration and cultures that require various marketing campaigns. The pricing strategy that the company follows will determine if the gross margin expectations will be met, or if it will have to sacrifice margin to maintain revenue projections.

None of the factors above are too severe; in normal circumstances, these risks should be already factored into the valuation, but as the company is priced so high, these factors could impact the market sentiment of the company significantly.

Valuation

For the past few years, revenue growth has had a maximum and minimum of 13.2% and 24.2%, respectively, with a positive trend. The prediction estimates average revenue growth of 14.1% compared to the past average of 16.4%.

Source: Author's Charts

Taking a look at the gross margin, it has oscillated from 48.5% and 55.3% and the trend has been positive. The prediction estimates an average gross margin of 58.2% compared to the past average of 51.9%. Taking a look at G&A as a percentage of revenue has had a minimum and a maximum of 30.3% and 34.4% with a tendency to be increasing. The forecast modeled an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 34.3% compared to the past average of 32.5%. With the considerations above, we have the following chart.

Source: Author´s Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Lululemon in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock.

Source: Author´s Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the estimate is the average yearly growth of the next years.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 64% and at best overvalued by 53%. So the stock is overvalued.

Source: Author´s Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author´s Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 93% probability that Lululemon will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of -10.9%.

While the company´s performance seems to be impressive, and its forecasted growth very promising, the price is too high to justify purchasing the stock.

Conclusions

The core business of Lululemon is robust, but the current price is discouragingly over the fair value. Even if Lululemon delivers at the very top of the estimates, it might not give a payback big enough to justify holding the stock.

The company has a lot of things going its way, the level of debt is low, the downside potential is modest, and the future performance seems promising. Nonetheless, the current price of the sock is already accounting for the best-case scenario, leaving little room for profit. As long as the company keeps meeting or surpassing expectation, the price might continue to go up, but any hiccups that change the market sentiment could represent a considerable fall in price.

There is a fragile line between letting your winners run and falling in love with a stock. Current holders might do well to review their position sizing, and new investors might want to wait for a rainy day to get the stock.

If there is anything in this article you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on, I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.