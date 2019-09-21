Canopy Growth: Dethroned And Deflated

Canopy Growth (CGC) was one of our long-time favorites in the cannabis sector. However, after a series of mishaps, we downgraded the stock in August to Neutral. The stock was up >80% at one point in 2019 before the slump began in recent months. Despite no immediate risk of collapse, we are downgrading Canopy based on its fundamentals. Specifically, we think its path to profitability will remain a rocky one in the near future.

(All amounts in C$)

A Change of Fortune

For Canopy, the year of 2018 was defined by the two investments it received from Constellation (STZ). The second investment, by far the largest in the cannabis sector, saw the beverage giant acquiring 105 million Canopy shares at $48.60 per share. The deal prompted a rally in Canopy and the entire cannabis sector as investors piled in on the news. However, the sector entered a period of consolidation as we discussed in our weekly cannabis report for the week of October 22, 2018. The selloff lasted through the end of December 2018 and before the sector managed to stage an impressive comeback in early 2019. Now that Canopy is back to its 52-week lows and many investors are hoping for a similar comeback as it did in the past, we think investors need to understand that things might be different this time around.

(Source: TSX)

For starters, the most recent rally of Canopy shares in early 2019 was driven by two primary reasons. First of all, Canopy is widely viewed as the de facto bellwether of the global cannabis stock sector and its movement often influences the broader market. As tax-loss selling abated in the last week of December, we saw cannabis stocks beginning to recover from the bottom in early 2019 and Canopy was surely one of the beneficiaries.

The second reason for the rally was Canopy's announcement to enter the U.S. hemp industry. We discussed the January announcement in "Canopy Growth Enters U.S. Hemp Industry With A Bang" and discussed why investors cheered the announcement in such a positive manner. The U.S. hemp industry is estimated by New Frontier Data to reach $1 billion in 2019 and continue growing at an attractive rate in the following years. Canopy's approach to investing $100-$150 million to build a hemp industrial park represents a thoughtful, patient, and long-term view. Rather than acquiring existing companies like Cronos (CRON) just did with its Redwood purchase, Canopy decided to build its U.S. hemp business from the ground up given its large cash pile. Investors liked it and sent Canopy's stock up 11% on the day the news was announced. However, the excitement has faded as investors realize how competitive and saturated the U.S. CBD market has become.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Is Canopy Overvalued?

Canopy used to command a sizable premium over its other Canadian peers. However, after the recent underperformance, the stock is now trading more in line compared to its peers. It is worth pointing out that Canopy isn't the most overvalued as Cronos stood out as the single most expensive stock in the table below. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) used to trade at very high multiples, but it has since deflated badly. We think the reasons Canopy lost most of its premium are:

Disappointing financial performances in the last few quarters by Canopy really crushed investors' hopes for profits anytime soon. The company continues to spend money on scaling but sales have been falling in Canada. Profitability remains elusive and cash burn is only getting worse. There is no secret that Canopy won't be the first LP to turn a profit on a large scale (Aurora (NYSE:ACB) is more likely). As a result, the stock suffered big losses.

The abrupt firing of Bruce Linton represented frustration and total loss of confidence from Constellation. Investors took notes and bailed as Canopy shares fell below prices paid by Constellation in the second deal.

(Source: Public Filings and TSX)

On the other hand, despite the mounting challenges recently, we think investors should take comfort in that Canopy won't be in any serious trouble anytime soon. The company remains well-capitalized and has the resources to pursue aggressive expansion and hopefully turn things around.

Constellation's investment provided $4 billion of cash for Canopy to deploy in M&A, organic growth (incl. U.S. hemp), and other activities. Canopy will not need to raise any cash in the near-term like most of its peers. Aurora's recent convertible debt offering caused investor concerns and equity offerings are risky and subject to market conditions. The $4 billion of cash provided not only dry powder but also stability and staying power for Canopy. Only Cronos could match with Canopy's funding thus far.

Canopy has exemplified its leadership position in the global cannabis industry through its dominating execution in Canada and its aggressive movement into the U.S. hemp market. Canopy was one of the first companies to sign up all ten Canadian provinces and it remains the top 2 suppliers in Canada. We think the company is still in a position to improve its operations and financial performances over time.

Looking Ahead

Canopy managed to stage an impressive comeback last time it faced a similar downturn. However, for investors hoping for the same, Canopy needs to repair its own images in addition to improving sector sentiment. Canopy's valuation has contracted to become in line with large-cap peers like Aurora and Tilray. Canopy still sits on $4 billion of cash and is one of the two largest cannabis sellers in Canada with a significant expansion underway in the U.S. We remain of the view that Canopy represents a fairly safe way of gaining exposure to the cannabis sector, but we have downgraded our outlook to Neutral given its deteriorating financial outlook. A return to top-line growth and a substantial improvement in profitability metrics would be a good place to start.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.