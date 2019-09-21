Korea Electric Power: Multiple Headwinds Justify Historically Low P/B

While KEPCO is expected to benefit from lower fuel costs in 2H2019, this could be partially offset by higher costs associated with renewable energy certificates and carbon credits.

There could be downside risk to the nuclear power plants' utilization rate, as two nuclear reactors at the Hanbit Nuclear Power Plant are likely to be shut down for maintenance.

Elevator Pitch

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) [015760:KS], or KEPCO, currently trades at 0.23 times P/B, representing a new seven-year historical low P/B. In the past 15 years, KEPCO has only traded below 0.3 times P/B in the 2011-2012 period. This is not unreasonable, considering that KEPCO had become loss-making again since FY2018.

I think that KEPCO's historically low P/B valuation is justified on the basis that the company is hit by multiple headwinds. These include lower nuclear power plant utilization, higher costs associated with renewable energy certificates and carbon credits, a potential increase in financial leverage to fund capital expenditures, and the difficulty in raising tariff rates.

Company Description

Started in January 1898, Korea Electric Power Corporation, or KEPCO, is South Korea's largest electric utility which is 51% owned by the South Korean government. KEPCO was listed on the Korea Stock Exchange in August 1989, prior to being listed as an ADR in October 1994.

KEPCO's Transmission & Distribution has a monopoly in the Korean power market, while its Generation business has a 72.5% market share of the Korean power market based on the 397,735 GWh of power generated by its six wholly-owned generation companies in 2018.

KEPCO's Six Power Generation Companies

Source: KEPCO September 2019 Investor Presentation

KEPCO also has stakes in other power-related businesses such as engineering service company KEPCO E&C (65.8% stake), maintenance and repair company KEPCO KPS (51.0%), retail metering company KEPID (29.0%), IT service company KEPCO KDN (100%), nuclear fuel company KEPCO NF (96.4%) and LNG importer & supplier KOGAS (20.5%).

Lower Nuclear Capacity Utilization Rate Could Pose Downside Risk To Earnings

KEPCO's operating loss widened from -KRW0.82 trillion in 1H2018 to -KRW0.93 trillion in 1H2019, due to a combination of a -1.1% decline in power sales and a +5.1% increase in power purchase cost. The capacity utilization rates for the nuclear power plants and coal-fired power plants were 89.0% and 57.5%, respectively, in 2Q2019.

The coal-fired power plants' utilization rate declined from 72.3% in 1Q2019 to 57.5% in 2Q2019 due to a longer maintenance schedule, and the temporary closure of certain old coal-fired power plants to curb fine dust pollution in 2Q2019. I expect the operations of KEPCO's coal-fired power plants to normalize in 2H2019 and for the utilization rate to rise above 80% again. This is consistent with KEPCO management's guidance of a mid-70s utilization rate for the coal-fired power plants for full FY2019.

The real concern lies with KEPCO's nuclear power plants. The utilization rate of its nuclear power plants continued to trend upwards from 76.4% in 3Q2018 and 76.0% in 4Q2018 to 79.1% in 1Q2019 and 89.0% in 2Q2019, which was primarily attributable to a shorter maintenance schedule in 2019.

However, the utilization rate of KEPCO's nuclear power plants could possibly drop to closer to 70% in 2H2019. This is due to recent news flow regarding issues with KEPCO's nuclear power plants. On July 8, 2019, local media KBS World reported that "nearly 200 holes have been found in the containment buildings of two nuclear reactors at the Hanbit Nuclear Power Plant in southwestern Korea." On August 20, 2019, KBS World followed up with a report highlighting that local residents are asking for the nuclear power plant to be shut down. It is very likely that the two nuclear reactors at the Hanbit Nuclear Power Plant will be shut down for maintenance in 2H2019.

At KEPCO's 2Q2019 earnings call on August 14, 2019, the company did not commit to a guidance for the utilization rate of the nuclear power plants:

Regarding the first question about the guidance for the nuclear power plant utilization rates for the third and fourth quarters of this year, please understand that we are not in the position to disclose this information.

Weak economic growth in South Korea and consequently lower power sales could also pose further downside risks to the utilization rates of KEPCO's nuclear power plants and coal-fired power plants and the company's earnings. In July 2019, Bank Of Korea cut South Korea' GDP growth forecast from 2.5% to 2.2%; while South Korean exports declined for the ninth consecutive month in August 2019.

KEPCO's Power Sales

Source: KEPCO September 2019 Investor Presentation

Lower Fuel Costs Could Be Partially Offset By Higher Costs Associated With Renewable Energy Certificates And Carbon Credits

The bright spot for KEPCO in 1H2019 was a -7.9% decline in fuel costs from KRW9.7 trillion in 1H2018 to KRW8.9 trillion in 1H2019.

KEPCO's Fuel Costs

Source: KEPCO September 2019 Investor Presentation

Due to the FIFO ("First-In, First-Out") accounting policy for inventories, there is usually a half-year lag between spot fuel price and fuel costs for KEPCO. Looking ahead, KEPCO is expected to benefit from lower fuel costs in 2H2019. The Newcastle coal price currently remains low at around $70 per ton, while it traded above $100 in 2018. The average Newcastle coal price was approximately $93 per ton and $76 per ton in 1Q2019 and 2Q2019, respectively. Similarly, the LNG spot price has more than halved from $10.70 per million Btu (British thermal units) in 2018 to a low of $4.10 per million Btu in August 2019. KEPCO's LNG cost should also decline in 2H2019, as a higher proportion of LNG imports purchased at a lower spot price should come into effect.

On the flip side, KEPCO is expected to spend more on Renewable Energy Certificates, or RECs, and carbon credits in 2019.

As the South Korean government pushes for a shift towards renewable energy, power generation companies are mandated to supply a certain percentage of power from renewable energy every year. This year the quota is 6% of power to be generated from renewable energy sources versus 5% in 2018. KEPCO spent approximately KRW1.5 trillion buying RECs in 2018 when it did not meet the renewable energy source quota.

Similarly, KEPCO has to purchase carbon credits, if it fails to meet carbon emission reduction requirements. KEPCO's carbon emission expense (money spent purchasing carbon credits) was below KRW50 billion in 2018 compared with about KRW400 billion in 2017 as the government issued carbon credits at no cost to KEPCO and other power generation companies. This is not expected to be repeated in 2019, and KEPCO's carbon emission expense should normalize to around KRW500 billion this year.

Elevated Capital Expenditures And Weak Financial Position Are Concerns

KEPCO's elevated capital expenditures and weak financial position are key concerns.

KEPCO's Capital Expenditures

Source: KEPCO September 2019 Investor Presentation

KEPCO's Financial Position

Source: KEPCO September 2019 Investor Presentation

KEPCO expects to spend KRW16.8 trillion and KRW19.1 trillion on capital expenditures in FY2019 and FY2020, respectively, which represent a significant increase from capital expenditures of KRW13.7 trillion and KRW13.6 trillion in FY2017 and FY2018, respectively. With the market expecting KEPCO to generate EBITDA of KRW10.9 trillion and KRW13.3 trillion, respectively, in FY2019 and FY2020, KEPCO is likely to have to borrow more money to fund its capital expenditures.

KEPCO's current financial position is not that strong to begin with. Its gross debt-to-equity ratio increased from 73.4% in FY2016 to 93.9% in 1HFY2019; while its debt-to-EBITDA ratio expanded from 2.6 times in FY2016 to 6.2 times in FY2018. Debt financing risks are also significant, with more than KRW7 trillion of debt to be refinanced every year between FY2020 and FY2023.

Pinning Hopes On Tariff Rate Adjustment

KEPCO registered a net loss of KRW1.17 trillion in 1H2019, and its ROE has been declining since FY2016. This is not helped by the fact that the company has not had a tariff rate adjustment since 2016.

KEPCO's Historical ROE

Source: KEPCO September 2019 Investor Presentation

KEPCO's Historical Tariff Rate Adjustment

Source: KEPCO September 2019 Investor Presentation

At the company's 2Q2019 results briefing on August 11, 2019, KEPCO disclosed that it will be submitting a plan to revise tariff rates for the South Korean government's approval by 1H2020:

"And to your second question specifically about whether there are any plans to adjust the rate itself, there is no such planning at this point. We are trying to revise the tariff system to be more financially sustainable for KEPCO. And this planning will be done by the end of November this year. And afterwards will be having consultations with the government and we will be submitting the plan for approval by the government in the first half of next year."

KEPCO is making the application for higher tariff rates on the basis that its internal research found that electricity prices in South Korea are approximately half that of a peer group of developed countries which rely heavily on higher-cost renewable energy.

Nevertheless, pushing through a tariff hike could be challenging given that both Korean manufacturers and households are already hurt by weak economic growth discussed in an earlier section, so higher electricity prices will not be well received in the current economic environment. South Korea's 21st legislative election will be held on April 15, 2020, and any changes to tariff rates are unlikely to happen prior to that.

Valuation

KEPCO currently trades at 0.23 times P/B, representing a new seven-year historical low P/B. In the past 15 years, KEPCO has only traded below 0.3 times P/B in the 2011-2012 period.

The key determinant of KEPCO's P/B valuation multiple is the company's ROE or profitability. KEPCO was loss-making between FY2008 and FY2012, and the most significant annual net losses close to KRW3 billion were recorded in FY2011 and FY2012 coinciding with the period where KEPCO's P/B valuation was at the lowest below 0.3 times. KEPCO had become loss-making again since FY2018 which is reflected in its current valuation.

Variant View

The key risk factors for KEPCO are lower-than-expected utilization rates for its power plants, weaker-than-expected electricity demand, higher-than-expected fuel costs, a larger-than-expected amount of money spent on renewable energy certificates and carbon credits, a further weakening of its financial position and a failure to obtain approval for higher tariff rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.