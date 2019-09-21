UFP Technologies: Focusing On The Medical Market

Management has indicated that they are looking for more high-growth, high-margin acquisitions.

The ageing population will benefit UFP Technologies' medical segment. The American population over the age of 65 is expected to reach 22.1% by 2020.

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) provides foam and plastic manufactured items. The company has boosted its revenue from the medical segment with the Dielectrics acquisition. The stock is reasonably priced and I think it would make a sound long-term investment.

Financials

UFP Technologies has a history of growth and operates profitably with low debt levels. Over the last decade, the company’s profit margins have ranged from 5% to 9% and its return on equity has ranged from 7% to 18%.

UFP Technologies operates with low debt, representing only 7% of its total asset value, and its total liabilities only represent 26% of its total asset value. The company operates with ample working capital with a current ratio of 2.7 (which means that UFP Technologies can easily pay its short-term liabilities such as bills).

UFP Technologies’ 2020 forward PE multiple is 14.3x with a stock price of $40 and its trailing PE multiple is 17.8x. The company’s book value multiple is 2.0x.

The chart below visually shows UFP Technologies’ revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

UFP Technologies data by Morningstar

As the above chart shows, UFP Technologies’ revenue has increased over the last decade, even though the company’s revenue growth was slow from 2013 until 2017. Revenue growth picked in 2018 due to the Dielectrics acquisition and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The company’s earnings have generally trended higher, but they also slumped while the company’s revenue growth slowed. The earnings growth picked up again in 2018 and the company’s earnings are expected to continue increasing through to 2020.

UFP Technologies’ revenue has increased at an average rate of 7.0% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 7.2% per year. The forecast are for revenue growth of 7% and earnings growth of 8%.

Business Model

UFP Technologies is a foam and plastic company fabricating specialty packaging and products for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). The company’s second quarter 2019 revenue was derived from six markets as follows:

Medical 63% - provides packaging for medical devices and through the Dielectrics acquisition manufactures medical devices. Automotive 11% - manufactures internal trim, acoustic insulation and thermal insulation items. Consumer 9% - provides packaging and protection for consumer products. Electronics 4% - manufactures foam and moulded fibre protective packaging, protective cases, microphone and speaker components. Industrial 5% - provides filtration components, gaskets and cleaning products. Aerospace & Defence 8% - manufactures tactical gear cases, equipment protection cases, acoustic insulation and thermal insulation items.

In 2018, UFP Technologies acquired Dielectrics, Inc., a manufacturer of medical devices using thermoplastic materials. Dielectrics' revenue in 2017 was $43 million and UFP Technologies' 2017 revenue from their medical segment was around $70 million. The Dielectrics acquisition added 60% to UFP Technologies' medical revenue.

UFP Technologies' 2019 Investor Presentation shows a chart with the company’s revenue mix over the last five years. The chart is shown below.

Source: UFP Technologies 2019 Investor Presentation

In 2017, prior to the Dielectrics acquisition, medical revenue was the company’s largest segment, producing around $70 million of the $148 million total revenue. The 2017 medical segment’s revenue was around half of all the other segments combined.

It seems to me that management’s focus was on pursuing the medical market. The Dielectrics acquisition is a good fit as they manufacture a variety of plastic based medical items ranging from orthopedic braces to protection for surgical instruments. The Dielectrics acquisition also makes UFP Technologies seem more important to new potential medical customers, as the acquisition provides UFP Technologies with a range of products rather than merely providing packaging solutions.

I think that management is on the right track here as there’s growth potential with medical devices. Modern medical practice is prolonging the lifespan which means that the percentage of older people in the population continues to increase.

By 2050 it’s estimated that 16% of the world’s population will be over age 65 compared to 2019 where 9% are estimated to be over age 65. The figure is even higher for Americans, where 22.1% of the population is expected to be over age 65 by 2050. The chart below shows the expected ageing trend for the American population.

Source: statista.com

Older people have a greater requirement for medical devices and an ageing population benefits companies which provide medical devices. UFP Technologies with its Dielectrics acquisition is well placed to benefit from this ageing trend.

I like the approach management has taken with regards to generating future growth. I think that management should seek out more acquisitions to complement its existing markets. In their 2019 Investor Presentation, the company stated that it will keep looking for more acquisitions, with the focus on higher-growth, higher-margin opportunities.

UFP Technologies has plenty of competition with 500+ companies, but it’s also one of the larger companies. In the company’s investor presentation, it stated that a lot of its competitors were small owner operators and many of these are at or near retirement age. I think management will be looking to acquire some of these in the near future and this will help boost growth.

Stock Valuation

UFP Technologies has a history of strong growth with its revenue increasing at 7.5% per year and its earnings increasing 7.6% per year over the last decade.

The company’s earnings are expected to growth at a rate of 8% which gives a forward PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) of 1.8 with a 2020 PE multiple of 14.3x.

I think the stock is reasonably priced as its forward PEG of 1.8 is at the low end of the 1.5 to 2.5 range that is typical for growth stocks.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

UFP Technologies chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, UFP Technologies’ stock price has trended higher. The stock did peak in 2011 and then traded sideways until 2013. The stock also traded sideways through 2015 and 2016 which corresponded with the company’s earnings slump. However, the stock’s general trend has been upwards without any significant declines.

The forecasts are for the company’s revenue and earnings growth to continue, and the stock is reasonably priced, so I think that the stock price will continue on with its trending nature and work its way higher.

Conclusion

UFP Technologies has a track record of growth and operates profitably with low debt levels. The company has increased its medical segment revenue with the Dielectrics acquisition. The American population that’s over the age of 65 is expected to reach 22.1% by 2050 and this will benefit UFP Technologies’ medical segment.

The stock is reasonably priced with a forward PEG of 1.8 and a forward PE of 14.3x. I think that UFP Technologies will continue to grow over the longer term and management has indicated that they are looking for further high-growth, high-margin acquisitions to complement their existing markets. In my opinion, UFP Technologies would make a sound long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.