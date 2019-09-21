S&P 500 Weekly Update: Instead Of What Could Go Wrong, It's Best To Look At What Could Go Right

The stock market is interested in what comes next, not what happened today.

This bull market has been built on strength begetting more market strength, not many trust or believe that.

The Fed cuts rates while economic data in the U.S. has improved, lessening any chance for recession in the near term.

"Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference" - Winston Churchill

We've seen a lot of crazy moves in the market over the last couple of weeks. From the massive rotation into value stocks from momentum last week, to the moves in oil that took place early in the week. At the moment many are having a hard time figuring out how the underlying trend in the markets is going to play out. With all the unknowns, an investor might have been tempted to park some cash in treasuries until things settle down. Good luck with that move, as the treasury market has been just as chaotic.

With attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities disrupting more than 5% of global supply and oil prices surging by nearly 10%, the major indices started the week on a negative note. The eight day winning streak for the Dow 30 came to an end. S&P 500 followed along and closed the day in negative territory as well. As money continued to rotate within the market, the Russell 2000 surprised many and posted a gain for the day. Possibly a sign that savvy investors are still looking for areas where they can stay invested in equities.

Despite the reasons conjured up by the pundits, the price action wasn't all that unusual given the slightly overbought conditions in the major indices. Add in the 6% rally that took the S&P to resistance at the cusp of another new high, and the Bulls weren’t all that upset.

Quiet trading ensued as market participants remained focused on the FOMC meeting. The first rate cut in 2019 occurred six weeks ago, and the stock market reaction was negative. Back then, the S&P 500 continued to sell off into mid August and tested support three times in the 2825-2835 range. The initial reaction after the rate cut announcement was the same this time around, but the selling lasted about one hour.

After the typical knee jerk reaction, stocks firmed up, indices closed flat, and the buyers decided to come back on Thursday and got into a tug of war until the end of the trading week, where no one was declared a winner. That was until a late afternoon headline on Friday came across the wire stating that the Chinese Delegation Cancelled Their Trip to Montana. (you can't make this stuff up). Stocks weakened into the final two hours of trading.

The S&P lost a total of 15 points during the trading week, breaking the streak of three weeks of gains. Dow Industrials and the Nasdaq Composite also traded sideways in what looks like a tired market.

The S&P 500 index is holding on to a 19+% gain for the year, and along with the DJIA is about 1+% off the all time highs. Given that backdrop there remains plenty of skeptics. They now have yet another brick to place in the geopolitical wall of worry after the oilfield attacks in Saudi Arabia.

However, the main thrust to all of the bear arguments remains the threat of recession, and it has been that way for quite some time now. They simply refused to see the differences that this economic recovery presented. The closed minded skeptics then doubled down on the recession talk when they saw the first tariff headline cross the wire. Those that tied their strategy to tariffs bringing down the stock market have paid the price. The notion that they have to be right sooner or later keeps this argument in the forefront of any stock market discussion these days.

However, there are problems with that line of thinking. This economic cycle has been unique and so has this stock market. Age alone does not mean it is at risk of ending soon. In this cycle the Fed started to raise interest rates from zero. That in itself should be enough of a clue to suggest this cycle won’t follow the norm. However, the majority of pundits continue to pound the “textbook” theories on this economic cycle, and to date have been wrong.

Furthermore, the U.S. economy has gradually transitioned from being industrial to service driven. That lessens cyclicality with its inevitable swings between peaks and valleys. This inherently makes it more of a stable, not too hot, not too cold Goldilocks economy. None of that is suggesting there will never be another peak, nor a recession in our future. What it may be suggesting is what we have come to know as norms and timing models may not apply to the extent that they once did.

Market participants are at it again debating whether this is a stock market that is topping out, or just marking time before new highs are set. Time will tell.

Economy

The Conference Board updated its Leading and Coincident Index for the month of August. Recent months have seen the ratio of leading to coincident indicators move sideways. Before a recession arrives, these indicators have tended to drop sharply, unlike the multiple sideways movements that we’ve seen from the Leading/Coincident indicator ratio so far this expansion.

For now, the ratio is still moving sideways and not collapsing, a sign that the economy is chewing through some difficulty as opposed to entering a recession.

Research by Evercore ISI finds that interest-rate changes lead GDP growth by roughly 1.25 years, suggesting recession odds are low and faster growth is possible in 2020, a view that goes against the consensus view. However, it may be the view markets are starting to price in.

I’m still in the camp that says there’s no recession on the proverbial horizon. Part of the reason is it is perfectly clear who is driving the economy bus here in the U.S. There is an interesting dichotomy taking place, between sluggish manufacturing data (ISM manufacturing in August hit a contractionary 3-year low at 49.1) and robust consumer spending (ISM services in August hit a 3-month high at 56.4). Manufacturing accounts for only 11% of the economy, so it’s the consumer in the driver's seat.

Last week I commented that pessimism is contagious.

CEO’s business outlook decreased 10.3 points from last quarter to a value of 79.2, which falls below the Index’s historical average of 82.7. While the lower index reading suggests some moderation in the pace of economic growth going forward, the Index remains within growth territory.

Duke University’s quarterly survey of CFOs saw another quarter of less optimism. The survey’s U.S. Economic Optimism index dropped to 62.6, bringing the index to its lowest level since September of 2016. Additionally, more than half of the respondents foresee a recession by Q3 2020.

Additionally, more than half of the respondents foresee a recession by Q3 2020.

Might they be talking themselves into a recession?

Empire State manufacturing index fell 2.8 points to 2.0 in September, disappointing expectations for a moderate gain, after inching up 0.5 points to 4.8 in August. The index had been recovering from the 26.4 point dive to -8.6 in June (weakest since October 2016). However, the components were mixed.

Philly Fed index fell 4.8 points to 12.0 in September, a little better than expected, after dropping 5.0 points to 16.8 in August. The index was at 21.4 last year, and has ranged from 21.8 (July) to -4.1 (February) so far this year. The employment component climbed to 15.8 from 3.6, with the workweek at 13.0 from 6.8.

Industrial production rose 0.6% for the month of August, well ahead of expectations which were looking for an increase of 0.2%. This was the largest month over month gain since August 2018. The July data was also a little better than initially reported, as it was revised to -0.1% from a previously reported -0.2%. Also reported was Capacity Utilization, which measures the amount of a plant that is in use, rose to 77.9%, from 77.5% in July.

Scott Grannis adds his opinion to push back on some of the concerns regarding the weaker than expected jobs reports. In his view, slower jobs growth these days is not a sign of a deteriorating economy, it's a sign of a healthy labor market that continues to seek out new hires, only to find it difficult due to a shortage of people willing to work.

The Employment picture remains solid. Statistics show 80% of able bodied Americans age 25-54 are working. The highest percentage since just before the financial crisis.

NAHB housing market index rose 1 point to 68 in September after rising 2 ticks to 67 in August (revised from 66). This is the highest reading since October. The index was as high as 74 in December 2017 and hit a recent low of 56 in December. The single family sales index increased 2 ticks to 75 from 73 and is the best since May 2018

Housing starts rebounded 12.3% to 1.364 M in August after falling 1.5% to 1.215 M in July (revised from 1.191 M). This breaks a string of three straight monthly declines and is the fastest pace since June 2007. Starts climbed to a 6.6% y/y pace versus 2.6% y/y previously.

Existing home sales rose another 1.3% to 5.490 M in August, beating expectations, after rebounding 2.5% to 5.420 M in July. That's the best since March 2018.

Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist;

“As expected, buyers are finding it hard to resist the current rates. The desire to take advantage of these promising conditions is leading more buyers to the market.” “The median existing-home price for all housing types in August was $278,200, up 4.7% from August 2018 ($265,600). August’s price increase marks the 90th straight month of year-over-year gains.” “Sales are up, but inventory numbers remain low and are thereby pushing up home prices. Home builders need to ramp up new housing, as the failure to increase construction will put home prices in danger of increasing at a faster pace than income.”

Total housing inventory at the end of August decreased to 1.86 million, down from 1.90 million existing-homes available for sale in July, and marking a 2.6% decrease from 1.91 million one year ago. Unsold inventory is at a 4.1-month supply at the current sales pace, down from 4.2 months in July and from the 4.3-month figure recorded in August 2018.

Global Economy

The OECD is out with its interim economic forecast entitled; Warning: Slow Growth Ahead.

The global outlook has become increasingly fragile and uncertain. Global growth is projected to slow to 2.9% in 2019 and 3% in 2020. These would be the weakest annual growth rates since the financial crisis, with downside risks continuing to mount.

Escalating trade policy tensions are taking an increasing toll on confidence and investment, adding to policy uncertainty, weighing on risk sentiment in financial markets, and endangering future growth prospects.

Growth has been revised down in almost all G20 economies in 2019 and 2020, particularly those most exposed to the decline in global trade and investment that has set in this year.

Chinese Industrial production increased by 4.4 percent year-on-year in August 2019, easing from a 4.8 percent rise in the previous month and missing market consensus of 5.2 percent. This was the smallest gain in industrial output since February 2002

Retail sales rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year in August 2019, the least since April, following a 7.6 percent growth in the previous month, and below market estimates of 7.9 percent.

The People's Bank of China lowered its one-year prime rate to 4.20% from 4.25%, which was expected. The PBoC was also expected to cut the 5-yr prime rate, but it left that rate unchanged at 4.85%

The Bank of Japan made no changes to policy variables or economic forecasts. As usual, the Bank stressed its willingness to act if needed and it also noted that “it is becoming necessary to pay closer attention to the possibility that the momentum toward achieving the price stability target will be lost.”

That’s a pretty extreme piece of central banker speak, but the bottom line is that the BoJ wants to do more easing if it 1) can figure out a way to do that, and 2) is forced to by worsening conditions globally over the period leading up to the next meeting.

India’s Finance Minister announced a corporate income tax cut from 30% to 22%, with additional levies bringing the total effective corporate income tax rate to 25.2%. Newly-formed companies will pay even less, 15% (17% effective), as low as a jurisdiction like Singapore.

The Bank of England announced no change in interest rates and expressed concern over the outlook for inflation thanks to Brexit uncertainty, although no-deal risk has fallen. The BoE also cut Q3 growth forecasts, and cites “slowed” underlying growth.

Earnings Observations

Brian Gilmartin makes an astute observation this week regarding the earnings scene.

The SP 500 grew EPS in 2018 roughly 23% and the index returned -4.5%

So far in 2019 SP 500 EPS is expected to grow 2%, and the index is up roughly 18% – 20% YTD.

Price action does not necessarily follow earnings closely.

The Political Scene

The U.S.- Canada/Mexico trade agreement has a decent chance of getting ratified as House Speaker Pelosi seems optimistic stating “we hope that we’re on a path to yes”.

The Trump Administration has entered into executive agreement with Japan over digital trade, the first step in a broader trade agreement with Japan. This is the sort of bilateral trade negotiation that the administration has favored over efforts like the Trans-Pacific Partnership which would have brought large swaths of countries into the same trade relationship at the same time. While the negotiation is a good sign, Japan’s desire for a commitment so that the President doesn’t target $50 billion of American vehicle imports from Japan with new tariffs may mean a final comprehensive agreement takes longer to hammer out.

After the Saudi oil fields were attacked, It is becoming pretty clear that nobody wants to deal with a war with Iran. So it is not surprising to see the administration has requested the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran.

On Friday the U.S. said it would eliminate tariffs on more than 400 products imported from China, perhaps as an olive branch ahead of formal trade talks in Washington in October. Apparently that headline flew under the radar, as traders were more concerned about China visiting Montana.

The Fed

As expected the Federal Reserve cut benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

"Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in July indicates that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Although household spending has been rising at a strong pace, business fixed investment and exports have weakened. On a 12-month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed."

The economic projections of Federal Reserve Board members and Federal Reserve Bank presidents under their individual assessments of projected appropriate monetary policy for the group's September meeting shows a median year-end 2019 Federal funds rate projection of 1.9%, down from the June projection of 2.4%. The year-end 2020 median Federal funds rate projection now stands at 1.9% as well, down from 2.1% in the June projection. The Federal funds rate is now projected to end 2021 at 2.1%, down from the end-2021 projection of 2.4% in June. For each period, the median is the middle projection when the projections are arranged from lowest to highest. When the number of projections is even, the median is the average of the two middle projections.

Despite what the pundits want to report, nothing has changed from the “data dependent”, “we will act as appropriate” message that has been in place for quite some time.

Sage advice ;

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one-day change, that curve remains inverted. After a long wait, the 2/10 U.S. Treasury Yield Curve inverted on August 27th. For some that means the countdown clock has started for a recession, and “the” cycle peak in the S&P 500.

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 5 basis points today.

Sentiment

Liz Ann Sonders recently penned her latest thoughts on the stock market and noted the following;

“Ned Davis Research Crowd Sentiment Poll (CSP) recently dipped into extreme pessimism territory and has rebounded only slightly into a zone that has historically been the best in terms of the S&P 500’s annualized performance.” “Google reported that search volume for “recession” recently hit highs last seen in 2009, when the U.S. was in a recession.”

AAII's weekly investor sentiment survey for the past week showed 35.3% of respondents reporting as bullish. That is up from 33.1% last week and is the third straight week with an increase. Despite these consistent increases in the past month, bullish sentiment is still below its historical average of 38.1% as it has been for the past seven and 18 of the last 19 weeks. If the S&P 500 manages to take out previous highs, it would be reasonable to expect bullish sentiment to make a larger move higher.

Crude Oil

The dominant market news to start the week is the largest move in WTI crude since 2009 and the largest spike in Brent crude (the international light-sweet grades) since 2008. The large moves in crude oil markets were thanks to the strikes on Saudi production infrastructure.

The "consumer will get hurt by crude oil prices” articles had to be shelved quickly as the Saudis stated all would be back to normal quickly. Another example of jumping to a conclusion, before the event is allowed to play out.

The weekly inventory report was a non-event indicating an increase of 1.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 417.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 0.8 million barrels last week and are about 4% above the five year average for this time of year. Crude oil spiked, then retreated. However, it managed a solid gain closing the week at $58.09, up $3.16.

The Technical Picture

After bouncing in a tight range this week, the S&P closed flat. The DAILY chart shows a slightly overbought, resilient market looking for new highs.

The short term view is always more challenging, and what occurs next can be argued either way. The two choices, a brief sideways consolidation that eventually forms enough momentum to take the index to new highs, OR a move back to support.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Given the changes in the U.S. economy over time, I have been skeptical of using the Dow Transports as a predictor of the economy. For those that want to stay with the notion that transports do indeed tell us about the health of the economy taking a broader look at Transports shows a less pessimistic picture.

The recent decline in the DJ 20 comes after the index made a higher high, and while it's back below those former highs, it still posts a gain of 20% YTD. That is right in line with the S&P 500 gain of 19+% for the year.

Like a pack of hungry wolves waiting to get their piece of the carcass, U.S. antitrust regulators bicker over the big tech probe. John McKinnon and Brent Kendall of the Wall Street Journal write that both U.S. federal antitrust enforcers, the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department's antitrust division are both trying to "assert authority to investigate whether big technology companies are engaging in anti-competitive behavior."

The WSJ story points out that late last week the FTC complained about the Justice Department's antitrust division's "behavior" and raised questions "about recent interactions between the two agencies."

Let's not forget the army of state attorney generals that believe they also need to get involved. Companies that may be impacted by this news include, Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

One has to wonder what harm or damages anyone has suffered by being involved in these platforms. Better yet, I do question if damages or harm could or ever be proven in a court of law.

When it comes to big tech, regulators and politicians are like cavemen looking at a microwave. They can see what it does but have no idea of what is really going on, and like the primitive folks before them, they conclude it is dangerous. These companies are not the enemy.

Bottom line; I would be a buyer of any or all of the companies that are being harassed on any pullbacks. These entities represent growth, and investors will ALWAYS pay up for growth. That growth isn't going away anytime soon. Cavemen move slowly.

Full Disclosure: I own all of the stocks mentioned.

Here we are 1% from highs and the tariff trauma that has conflicted investors now for over a year hasn't amounted to much of a roadblock for stocks. Bottom line, the pundits have had the impact from the trade tariff issue wrong since day one. Of course one could say the S&P would be much higher without the trade rhetoric, but I doubt it. After all, the present corporate earnings picture would be hard pressed to support that view today. Those that tied their strategy to tariffs bringing down the economy and the stock market have paid the price.

What has propelled equities higher during the current bull market has been earnings, as S&P 500 earnings have increased ~250% since the start of the bull market. With that comment comes the arguments that question the “quality of earnings”, “financial engineering”, “stock buybacks”, “GAAP versus Non GAAP”, and on and on. However, its is more of the same. Anyone tying their strategy to those arguments have also paid the price.

With the S&P 500 flirting with new all time highs, what becomes obvious is earnings will have to accelerate in order to fuel the market to new levels. Of course that brings in combatants from both sides of this issue. Some just don't trust the analysts forecasts and can’t see it happening, others are watching the forecasts and remaining focused on what matters. It’s a big piece of the puzzle and is best approached with an open mind. The stock market is interested in what comes next, not what happened today.

I hear all of the worries, and all the reasons why someone can't invest in this market backdrop. This isn't anything new or unusual, but it is fascinating as to what can take place when the majority come to that same conclusion. That is also one of the issues that matters.

In 1979 BusinessWeek ran the infamous cover story about the death of equities. During that period in history, economic headlines were filled with skepticism and questions. In 1982, the 10-year Treasury was 14.5 %, and the inflation rate was 8+%. So the obvious conclusion was to believe the consolidation period for equities would eventually break to the downside into a Bear market.

The S&P went on to break to the upside and gain 1,335% in a secular bull market that lasted 18 years. I look around and I hear the same type of attitude towards stocks today, yet the interest and inflation rates are benign compared to prior periods in history.

In 1994, there was a fear of the national takeover of healthcare via "Hillary Care" in 1994, a sovereign debt crisis, like the bankruptcy of Orange County (California) and the Mexican peso crisis. Then there were trade fears of job losses to foreign workers, based on NAFTA. The country’s debt issues were highlighted in a best selling book describing the coming crisis.

“The government will have to spend more to make its interest payments than it will collect in taxes, and in that year America will enter an age of financial disaster that will dwarf the Great Depression and hail the end of the United States as we now know it.”

Any of that correlate to today's concerns? Investors back then had their wall of worry in place, and with that backdrop no one wanted to own stocks. However the chart below shows what happened next.

These are lessons in how markets work. The stock market was looking a what was about to come next. Just when you are questioning the validity of every data point, convinced you can’t own equities, that is the time to start questioning the herd. Practicing the art of looking around for what could go right, instead of what could go wrong has worked well in the past. It also works well today. Yet when it comes to selling stocks, the majority wants to be the one to get out of the door FIRST. One only need to be reminded of what was posted last week to see how the majority view the equity market today.

“The turmoil of macro data and sentiment over the summer led to a record reallocation of assets out of equities by investors. They have sold $200 billion of equities so far this year and bought $700 billion of bond and money market funds.”

Investors are faced with FOLM, the Fear Of Losing Money, versus FOMO, the Fear Of Missing Out. The losing money crowd has already made their statement, and its an example of a desire that makes investors anxious every day of the week. "I don't want to be left holding the bag, so I'll sell and be out first". That desire can be overwhelming for some.

Understanding what matters versus the myopic view centered around one or two data points separates the successful investor, from the folks that continue to struggle with their investments. The message is loud and clear yet many refuse to listen to it.

We have heard all of the reasons why things could go wrong. Seen every data point questioned, while the answers and evidence are right there in front of us. Evidence that is there suggesting the Bulls need not defend THEIR positioning, defend their reasons for looking at what could go right. The S&P is within shouting distance of a new all time high.

Is it time to take a guess that you are about to lose a lot of money, or follow the message and stay the course?

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Best of Luck to All !

