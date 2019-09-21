Cairn Energy: Kraken Recuperated, FCF Turned Positive

Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY, OTC:CRNZF), an independent London-listed exploration and development company, has recently presented its 1H19 results. On September 10, after the publication of the report, the share price surged to the high of 201 pence from the open level of 180 pence.

Share price dynamics in September 2019. Source: Yahoo Finance

Investor sentiment is fully explainable as nearly all relevant metrics astoundingly improved and instilled confidence that Cairn embarked on a growth path; exemplary fundamentals from a 48% revenue increase to positive FCF look especially inspiring considering that 2H18 performance was lackluster. I addressed that matter in greater depth in the previous article.

As a reminder, the beginning of 2019 for Cairn Energy was overshadowed by the reserves downgrade at the Kraken oil field which previously required hefty investments; importantly, the asset was at the crux of the firm's growth story as it generated cash flow essential to fortify the balance sheet and cover exploration and development expenditures.

Non-cash impairment and derecognition of financial assets at fair value (related to past Indian activities) resulted in deeply negative IFRS profit, which, together with bleak production at the Kraken FPSO, led to profoundly negative EPS. Moreover, EnQuest (OTCPK:ENQUF), the operator, and Cairn split over the rationale behind the lowered 2P reserves estimate, as EnQuest opposed the decision being more bullish on the oil recovery prospects. Its position was clarified in the statement. Back then, in March 2019, the investor community was puzzled with such a controversial step, as divergence in partners' opinions on the performance of oil fields is quite rare in the upstream. Fortunately and, to some extent, surprisingly, by the middle of the year, the oil field has recuperated, while production noticeably improved, restoring investor confidence. Put another way, EnQuest was right when it assured in March that output would "significantly improve."

What is more, during the first six months, Cairn made a few adjustments to its asset portfolio (e.g., farm-in to a 35.1% working interest of the exploration blocks in the Sandino Basin offshore Nicaragua); that should not be overlooked by readers, and I will touch upon it below.

Now let's take a more meticulous look at the presented figures, the share performance YTD, and other essential matters.

Shares are up YTD thanks to the Gulf issues, Nova farm-out, and robust results

In the previous article, I briefly touched upon the insider buying trend both in 2018 and early 2019. It appears that executives' bullishness had a rationale, and they had purchased the stock precisely before it headed higher. Momentum was enough to outperform the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 (SPY) and also its key peer EnQuest even despite Brent price not being supportive of the bullish trend (except mid-September when oil price surged on the news from Saudi Arabia). Surprisingly, Cairn Energy has even outperformed its another peer Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY) which had much more powerful catalysts like sizeable oil discoveries offshore Guyana, while Cairn had not been as successful regarding exploration.

Source: Yahoo Finance

It is also worth noting that the announcement of the Nova farm-out led to a ~2.17% increase in the share price (see News analysis provided by the LSE).

Profitability markedly improved, but yet to be fully recovered by year-end

To rewind, for a few years after exiting India, Cairn Energy had no revenue, at all. It reported first meager sales in 2017 when the top line equaled only $33.3 million. So, now the news related to solid output and growing revenue are of great value. It is especially encouraging to see that 1H19 revenue on the back of higher production (23.7 kboepd, 15% higher than in 2H2 2018) spurred by Kraken and Cather fields surged and reached $257 million, 48% higher than in 1H18.

Also, 2019 net output guidance was upgraded to 21-23 kboepd, while Cairn managed to curtail production costs, which fell to $17 from $20.49 per barrel in 2018. 2019 guidance is ~$18/bbl. In my previous coverages, I mentioned that ~$20 per barrel is not an excellent result and should be lowered in the medium term. $17 per barrel is also not perfect, but the firm is clearly headed in the right direction, and I appreciate that.

As a result of improved cost management, gross margin rose to 42% compared to only 26.2% in FY18. This, in turn, together with zero impairment and lower unsuccessful exploration costs, secured operating margin of 22.3%, while in 2018, it was deeply negative. Finally, tax credit offset finance costs and net income even surpassed EBIT, reaching $66.5 million. Unfortunately, due to gargantuan 2018 impairment and derecognition of financial assets, its LTM net income is still sub-zero, but I reckon 2019 will likely be the year of recuperated profits on the back of higher output and cost-cutting.

Kraken FPSO. Source: the firm's website.

Expansion in the frontier areas, the portfolio recalibration

First and foremost, investors should not overlook that Cairn has a few exploration opportunities across the globe, including Nicaragua, the country where the firm had never operated before 2019. Now risk aversion of the E&P player is going up, as, perhaps, leadership is confident that production at Kraken and Catcher is solid enough to generate cash flow to finance further expansion initiatives. Importantly, Cairn even adjusted its reportable segments structure, splitting the International unit into East Atlantic (Ireland, Mauritania, and Cote D’Ivoire) and Latin America (Mexico, Nicaragua, and Suriname).

To rewind, its portfolio has never been too compact and concentrated in one region; for instance, in 2010, Cairn was focused on oil production in India, while it also held exploration licenses in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Greenland. Now, as hydrocarbon production provides necessary funds, the firm could test more risky prospects, which, if successful, will bolster its long-term organic growth.

Return on Capital, FCF, and Capex

For long-term investors who assess their potential holdings not from a trader's standpoint, but as an owner, a combination of FCF and profitability metrics in the research process is the key way to gauge the firm's true value correctly. In the case of Cairn Energy, classic profitability measures (e.g., ROE) are, unfortunately, inapplicable, and a meticulous investor who ponders incorporating ROE in valuation to assess if the firm needs lower equity to generate more profits than its peers (and, thus, deserves higher valuation due to enhanced capital efficiency) should use other metrics. In most cases, ROTC could be insightful and helpful alternative worth using as it shows a much broader picture incorporating total capital in calculations. Yet, IFRS ROTC is deeply negative and irrelevant, as Cairn's LTM EBIT is distorted by humongous impairment of 2P reserves at Kraken, while pre-tax profit was hammered by derecognition of financial assets.

Hence, we have two options left to arrive at a meaningful figure and mitigate the effect of the impairment. First, we can apply adjusted EBIT with impairment simply added back; second, as the expense was non-cash, it is possible to use net CFFO and FCF. I picked the second option.

In the first half of 2019, Cairn Energy showed first FCF in almost 10 years. Its operating cash flow was solid enough to cover sustaining and growth capex (both tangible and intangible assets) and showed a cash surplus of $35.5 million. Other interest and charges equaled $8 million, so, FCFE was $27.5 million. Its total capital (the sum of the book values of shareholder equity and total debt) amounted to $1,527.4 million; in sum, Unlevered FCF ROTC was only 1.8%, indicating that, despite hugely improved cash flow, Cairn still has to work hard to show ROTC worth meriting.

Examining relative value

EnQuest is Cairn's key peer, as they both produce hydrocarbons from the Kraken oil field. The companies are trading at EV/Average production of ~29.6x and ~63x, respectively. At the same time, they have P/OCF of 0.47x and 4.2x. It is clear that EnQuest is drastically underpriced (I discussed that matter in more depth in the article) compared to Cairn, while the latter is not unjustifiably overvalued, as its multiples are not atypical for the upstream industry.

Prospects of dividend introduction are still fuzzy

Here I should briefly mention that despite resilient 1H19 FCF backed by recuperated Kraken oil field and efficient cost management, Cairn is surely not ready to initiate a dividend and return cash to shareholders on a regular basis.

I suppose the management will consider an option when the SNE field offshore Senegal comes on stream and if the oil price will remain supportive in 2022. Obviously, the cash position is also heavily dependent on the results of the Indian arbitration (see p. 7 of the announcement).

Before that time, Cairn needs cash to finance exploration activities (e.g., in Nicaragua and Suriname) and expand a portfolio if its efforts bear fruit, while also investing in the development of the Nova and SNE.

Conclusion

Cairn Energy presented stellar results worth meriting. Its fundamentals substantially improved on the back of cost reduction and recuperated performance of the Kraken field. Apart from that, the firm has clear growth prospects backed by the SNE offshore Senegal and the Nova offshore Norway; analysts anticipate 44.8% and 61% revenue increases in 2023 and 2024, respectively. All in all, I have a medium-term bullish sentiment on the stock.

Note: ADRs do not follow the share price movements precisely. The stock exchange of primary listing is the LSE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.