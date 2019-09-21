Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Saudi output disruption

Weekend drone strikes on the heart of the Saudi oil industry forced the kingdom to shut down half its crude production, amounting to a loss of 5.7M barrels a day, or roughly 5% of the world's daily production of crude oil. The disruption on Aramco's (ARMCO) facilities sent WTI futures as much as 15.5% higher to $63.34 on Monday, though things stabilized later in the week. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz announced that supplies were restored to customers by drawing from crude stocks and the oil ministry would fully restore output by the end of September.

Go deeper: While an oil price increase could benefit Aramco's upcoming IPO, vulnerable supply chains could rattle investor confidence.

Battle over emissions standards

The Trump administration formally revoked California's authority to set its own auto emissions standards and barred all states from setting such rules. Lawyers say the action borders on uncharted legal territory and could end up going all the way to the Supreme Court. In recent weeks, the DOJ has also launched a competition investigation into Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), which have all said they will comply with the tougher Cali standards over federal requirements.

OxyContin maker bites the dust

Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy protection, days after reaching a tentative deal to settle more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging the company helped fuel the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic. The settlement called for the Sackler family to hand over Purdue to a trust controlled by the states, cities and counties that have sued to recoup billions of dollars they spent battling addictions and overdoses. Opioid maker Insys Therapeutics (OTCPK:INSYQ) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on June 10, while reports suggest Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) may be next.

Central banks in the spotlight

A 25 bps rate cut from a divided Federal Reserve seemed to disappoint markets, but Jerome Powell highlighted that "if the economy does turn down, then a more extensive sequence of rate cuts could be appropriate." Policy was on hold elsewhere across the globe. The Swiss National Bank kept its policy rate at minus 0.75%, the Bank of Japan held off from offering more stimulus, and the Bank of England stood pat due to elevated Brexit uncertainty.

Repo, we have a problem

The short-term funding market was thrown an unexpected curveball as cash available to banks all but dried up, with repo rates skyrocketing to 10%. The New York Fed conducted four straight days of repurchase operations worth $50B-$75B, helping maintain the federal funds rate within the target range of 1.75%-2.00%. While the cause of the interest rate spike remains a mystery, most are suggesting that the Fed's earlier balance sheet reduction left the market with too few dollars relative to Treasuries held by financial institutions.

Vaping crisis

Another person died from a vaping-related lung disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to eight. Vaping-related illnesses have so far sickened 530 people, according to the CDC, with more than half of those patients under the age of 25. Earlier in the week, New York banned the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes, becoming the second state besides Michigan to ban the popular smoke products.

Go deeper: 'Altria Is In Deep Trouble' by Stefan Redlich.

Brexit to the Supreme Court

The Brexit drama almost went to 11 as Britain's highest court began hearing arguments on whether the government's decision to suspend Parliament was lawful. Judges in England and Scotland previously came to contrasting conclusions. Boris Johnson argues that he asked the Queen to prorogue the lower house in order to introduce a new legislative agenda, but critics accuse him of attempting to stymie debate and push through a no-deal Brexit before an Oct. 31 deadline.

National strike against GM

The United Auto Workers union began a nationwide strike against General Motors (NYSE:GM), with some 46,000 members walking off the job after contract talks hit an impasse. Estimates of the cost of the strike have varied widely, with analysts seeing a hit to GM's earnings by $50M-$100M per day. GM retaliated by shifting health insurance costs for its striking workers to the UAW, while the walkout rippled through its supply chain and triggered temporary layoffs at an assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario.

Go deeper: 'GM Shareholders Should Fasten Their Seat Belts' by David Pinsen.

Prime energy

Ahead of Friday's big global climate strike that urged an "end to the age of fossil fuels," Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) placed an order for 100K electric delivery vehicles from Rivian. Prototypes of the new vans are expected to take to the road next year, with the entire order being deployed within five years. Current goals? Amazon plans to convert its delivery fleet to 100% renewable energy by 2030 and already runs 40% of its fleet on renewable energy.

Go deeper: Overview of Amazon financials.

Drone deliveries put to the test

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) partnered with Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Wing drone business on a new test delivery program. It will see food and beverage, over-the-counter medications and other household items be eligible to be delivered by drones in Christiansburg, Virginia this October. The city was selected as the test market, as Wing has been working closely with nearby Virginia Tech in Blacksburg to explore drone delivery as part of a DOT test program.