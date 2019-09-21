Texas Instruments - Amazing, But Not At This Price

Given today's excessive valuation, I no longer consider it a "BUY". While the company is great, and I believe that the future may hold further appreciation, it is a "HOLD"

The company is still amazing - more so even, after beating expectations - but valuation is higher than ever outside of a single time in 2018.

Back in April, my stance was bullish on Texas Instruments, and I published an article where I considered the stock a "BUY".

Since the publishing of my last Texas Instruments (TXN) article, "Texas Instruments: Transforming The World Since 1930", the company has appreciated and returned almost 15% in 4-5 months, representing annualized returns of almost 40%. The company's share price has gone up almost $15 since that time. Given the earnings beat and the current company share price, I consider this to represent a good time to update my overall thesis on the company.

I've noticed many contributors now posting very bullish articles arguing for the merits of buying the company at this time. I will point to historical precedents, as well as macro and other variables, which will result in a bullish forward expectation, but nonetheless not resulting in a "BUY".

Let's get into it.

The world's largest embedded chip-producer climbs further - 2Q19 and after

First of all, we've had a 2Q19 with a beat in EPS which bears talking about before we get into valuation and all those good things.

FCF increase of 3% compared to the same period of 2018.

FCF margin increase of 38.9%, increased by more than 2% from 36.6%.

Some declines in volume insofar as Analog and Embedded processing went - but all of it expected.

12% drop in operating profit, and over 4% margin decrease insofar as operating margins go.

So while FCF improvements were recorded, Texas Instruments also recorded volume and sales declines across key segments. While this has left some investors wondering, it's important to remember that this sort of development is historically precedented when it comes to semi manufacturers - usually a few quarters of declines before the YoY revenue expansion once again occurs. There's little to suggest that now won't be different for the company - just risks that there may not be.

The company saw a quarter which as far as end markets are concerned, was about where they expected things to be. In addition, the company considers itself ready for whatever may come. This is from the 2Q19 earnings call about 2 months ago:

"The only thing I would add is we're ready for any scenario. The economy strengthens, we're ready. If it run sideways or if it weakens, we're ready. And that's both a strategic comment on how we position the company, focus on auto and industrial and analog products inside of that, but also operationally with our inventory strategy and other things that we're doing to continue to strengthen the company." (Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call Transcript, Rafael Lizardi)

In my original article, I characterized the company as follows:

"There are few stocks in this sector that provide a better future-proof scenario than Texas Instruments. The company is designing the control chips/parts for much of the technology that will be part of our homes, our professional lives, our past-time, and basic necessities. Regardless of the product you may be buying, chances are there's a small part of Texas Instruments humming away within it. And that, I believe, is something worth investing in." (Source: Seeking Alpha "Texas Instruments: Transforming The World Since 1930")

This has not in any way changed - I believe the company is investing in, and I have no plans to divest parts of the entirety of my position - ever. This does not equate, however, with the company being a good buy today.

Revisiting Risks

Important to mention when revisiting company risks is that I don't consider these risks likely to in any way impact the company's long-term fundamentals outlook.

What these risks may do is depress the share price to a point that may be much more appealing for investment - a level such as where I invested last time, when the share price was below what the market considers a premium, average valuation for this company looking from a historical perspective.

TXN remains exposed to macro, and the company's dividend growth potential is potentially hindered by future CapEx due to the investment requirements. TXN has grown their dividend on average 20% a year - and they recently announced a solid bump once again. In the future, however, when it will require more CapEx and specialized production capacity, such a dividend growth rate may no longer be feasible.

This remains one of the few believable risks I can point to in this company long term (given that their P/O ratio is now at the level where they want it to be), but it is one that demands that your point of investment be as favorable as possible in order to not suffer from capital loss due to investing at overvaluation.

Valuation

I argue, as indicated by the article, that should you invest in TXN today, you'll be investing at the tip of a premium valuation curve. Let me show you.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Over the past 10 years, TXN has traditionally been valued at something of a market premium - roughly 20 times earnings. The stock's current valuation is even above this level. The current valuation speaks of 24 times earnings, a valuation not seen since the last tip in 2018.

Even considering the company during this time providing earnings growth of ~10.5%, if you invest at this time, you're putting a lot of stock in a belief/consideration that:

The company will be able to keep this up, despite flattening sales/volumes in key segments currently afflicting company earnings.

Future investment requirements won't influence things here to any noteworthy degree - even to the degree where market belief influences the stock price in the downward direction.

The market won't recognize the historical overvaluation as something "incorrect" and sell portions off, causing a drop in share price and influencing your position and returns.

All of these three points are things I consider likely to be wrong.

Let's drive this home a bit.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company traded at valuations of P/E ~16 not all that long ago. If things were to return to this level until 2021, your returns until that time, including dividends, would be negative 6.78%. A common misconception is that you can't lose money with qualitative companies like this. This is demonstratively false, at least in the shorter term (<5 years).

Even if you consider that the company will be able to keep up this rate, and trade at valuations of 24-25 times earnings until then, due to the company's low dividend you'll be making returns of barely 8.5% on an annual basis - below 10%.

Don't get me wrong. Nothing of what I write here is meant to in any way characterize TXN as a "bad" company. It's a company I want more of, and I consider that most everyone should own to some degree. But this does not mean it should be bought at record-high valuations during this situation in a business/industrial cycle.

You'd be locking in a yield of barely 2.8% at a valuation from which TXN has dropped in the past. The historical trends simply aren't in your favor when looking at the current valuation and when considering an investment. There's also a lot of macro uncertainty, including potential tariffs, which could depress share price levels from these lofty heights, if things do turn back sour.

All of these risks and all of this over-the-top premium valuation is asked, nay demanded, by the market for a company which yields a bare 2.8% including the dividend bump of yesterday.

You really need to ask yourself - is it worth the risk today?

Thesis update

My answer is 'no'. I won't be investing in the company further at such a lofty valuation. The risks are too high in relation to the modest dividend received and the somewhat modest overall returns we can expect. While I'm not a short-term investor in any way, I do want to position myself for success - and I don't consider myself doing this if I were to invest in TXN today.

While there can't be said to be a sea of good investment opportunities in today's market, sometimes it's better to wait a bit and see. When it comes to TXN, I consider today to be one such time.

Because of this, I'm lowering my outlook to somewhere in between Bullish and Neutral - I, of course, still believe in the company's long-term potential, and as such, I'm picking bullish. But I want to emphasize once more that this does not equate to a buying recommendation, even if the company has the theoretical (and quite likely) potential to appreciate from today's valuation.

Given all of the risks involved, I consider this too richly valued at this moment, and consider it better to save my money and wait for better times for investing in TXN.

As such, I currently consider the stock a "HOLD", despite my overall bullish stance going forward.

Recommendation

Due to a too-high valuation in terms of historical comparison in relation to potential forward risk, I consider TXN too highly valued at this point to be considered a good investment. I argue that you should wait for the valuation to go back down, and consider the stock a "HOLD".

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.