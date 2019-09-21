South Jersey Industries: This Utility's 5.625% Baby Bond IPO Is Worthy At The Current Price Level

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 50 and 70 years.

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest baby bond issued by South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by South Jersey Industries Inc - the prospectus (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 8M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $200M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (NYSE: SJIJ) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.625%. The new issue bears a 'BB+' Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 09/16/2024 and is maturing on 09/16/2079. SJIJ is currently trading above its par value at a price of $25.52 and has a 5.15% Yield-to-Call and a 5.51% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.29% and 4.59%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

SJI is a customer-focused, energy services company providing expertise and resources that meet the diverse energy needs of our region's residents, businesses, schools, hospitals, and more. We do this through three primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities – SJI's regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 690,000 South Jersey Gas, Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas customers in New Jersey and Maryland.

South Jersey Energy Solutions – promotes efficiency, clean energy technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities.

SJI Midstream – houses the company's interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

Source: Company's website | Company Overview

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, SJI:

Source: Tradingview.com

Currently, the company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.2875 per share on its outstanding common stock ($1.15 yearly dividend). With a market price of $32.98, the current yield of SJI is at 3.49%. As an absolute value, this means it has $106.25M yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $3.04B, South Jersey Industries is one of the smallest 'Gas Utility' in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of South Jersey Industries Inc.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

With the newly issued 2079 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $2.68B, that are senior to the company's equity and preferred stocks. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 0.88, which is a very good ratio, meaning the company isn't much highly leveraged.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $70M for the TTM with $110M paid as interest expense. So, here we have a ratio of 0.63, indicating insufficient coverage and buffer of the bondholders' payments.

The SJI Family

Except for one outstanding series of equity units, South Jersey Industries, Inc. 7.25% Equity Units (SJIU), there are also 5 corporate bonds, issued by the company. Unfortunately, neither SJIU nor the bonds (due to the too long distance between the securities' maturities) are suitable for comparison with the newly issued baby bond.

Source: FINRA

Sector Comparison

This section contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, issued by a utility. In fact, except for SREA and the new security, all other baby bonds are issued by an 'Electric Utility'. The issues must also be with positive Yield-to-Call. It is important to take note that none of these and baby bonds are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTM is, the better the bond is, and in this case, as they all are trading close to and above their par value, it is actually their Yield-to-Best. Yet, another clarification I want to do, unlike the new IPO, all other securities bear an investment-grade rating by S&P.

Now, if we add their Yield-to-Call the chart, this is what we get:

Source: Author's database

The YTC is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. After that, let's see how the yield curve looks like:

Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Here is some more information about all issues:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

Now, I want to make a comparison between the new IPO and all other baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 50 and 70 years and also have a positive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The picture above is almost the same as in the sector since all securities maturing between 50 and 70 years are also part of the previous comparison.

Below Investment-Grade Rated Baby Bonds

The last charts contain all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry a non-investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The full list

Source: Author's database

Optional Redemption Provisions

Prior to September 16, 2024, following the occurrence of a Tax Event, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of such Notes being redeemed to, but excluding, the date of redemption. Prior to September 16, 2024, following the occurrence of a Rating Agency Event, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 102% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of such Notes being redeemed to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

Source: FWP Filing by South Jersey Industries Inc.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, after deducting the underwriting discount and related offering expenses payable by us, will be approximately $194.3 million. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, for general corporate purposes and to refinance outstanding debt.

Source: 424B5 by South Jersey Industries Inc.

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $200M, the new IPO can be considered with a high probability as an addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, the newly issued SJIJ is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company is leveraged to just below the size of the market capitalization, which is a good indicator for all the lenders, but a look at the sector shows that SJI is one of the highest leveraged companies in the peer group. Furthermore, the current net income is not sufficient to cover the full amount of the bondholders' payments. When comparing the baby bond with the rest of the babies issued by a utility, with a YTW of 5.15% for 5 years holding, it is currently the best issue in the sector, but that comes at the cost of being the only non-investment grade security. Also when we compare them by their Yield-to-Maturity, we can see the investment-grade ones returning new the same the new SJI baby bond. Generally, with the current negative YTW environment where a huge number of all fixed-income securities are trading at a call risk, a long position close to the current price level can be justified.

