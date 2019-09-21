Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.: The Storm Is Finally Over

TSMC now seems to be firing on all cylinders and could be primed for long-term shareholder returns.

The company managed to recover around June and has since then been putting up impressive numbers.

TSMC has endured a near-disastrous period during the first half of 2019 with a sharp sales contraction and falling margins.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is a company that I used to cover frequently a couple of years ago, mainly since I considered it the most likely candidate to upset Intel Corp.’s (NASDAQ:INTC) hegemony in manufacturing leadership (I’m a bit of a contrarian I must admit). I lost a bit of interest when Intel raised the white flag by abandoning its legendary ‘‘tick-tock’’ lithography strategy three years ago, thus allowing the rest of the field to catch up. As a result, I have not covered TSMC in nearly 12 months.

And that’s exactly what happened. TSMC hit a rare homerun in 2018 by beating fierce rivals Intel and Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) to become the first foundry to commence mass production of leading-edge 7nm semiconductor chips.

But alas, the good times were not to last. Investors had hardly completed the victory lap before things went to the dogs for the world’s largest semiconductor foundry. In H1 2019, TSMC’s revenue tumbled 7.4% Y/Y, breaking a streak of 11 quarters of uninterrupted growth. The company found itself besought by a litany of problems that included:

Low factory utilization and an unfavorable product mix leading to margin compression.

Use of substandard photoresist in one of its factories led to 30,000 wafers being scrapped at a cost of $550M in lost revenue (7% of Q1 revenue).

Lower-than-expected smartphone chip demand and a sharp decline in cryptocurrency ASIC demand.

Lost substantial market share to foundry competitors Samsung and GlobalFoundries.

Some of TSMC’s problems were of its own making while others were clearly out of its control. It was a perfect storm for TSMC as global chip sales fell for the first time in 30 months sparking fears of a cyclical downturn for the volatile industry. The market was spooked, and TSM shares plunged nearly 20% in May and June.

But as they say, all is well that ends well. The last three months have provided fresh hope for the bulls after the company staged an impressive comeback.

Source: CNN Money

Here are some key signs that the storm could finally be over for TSMC and why now might be a good time to buy/go long.

1. Sales turnaround thanks to strong 7nm demand

After enduring five months of sales contraction, TSMC managed a spectacular turnaround in June after posting sales of NT$85.87 billion (about $2.77 billion) good for 21.9% Y/Y and 6.8% sequential growth.

Since then, the company has been able to string together three months of continuous growth, with July and August growth clips clocking in at 14.0% and 16.5%, respectively.

TSMC Monthly Sales (FY 2019)

Source: TSMC Investor Relations

During its July Q2 earnings call, TSMC’s management attributed the turnaround partly due to seasonality with its biggest customer - Apple Inc.(NASDAQ: AAPL) - having launched its new line of iPhones in September.

But here’s the best part. According to TSMC:

‘‘…we have also passed the bottom of the cycle of our business and began to see demand increasing.’’

And:

‘‘…we expect our business to be much stronger in the second half as compared with the first half of this year due to the strong demand for our industry-leading 7-nanometer technology services.’’

TSMC’s 7nm node has enjoyed a spectacular ramp, the best ever in the company’s history thanks in large part to robust 5G and HPC chip demand.

Source: Counterpoint Research

The company has even likened it to its 28nm process, its most successful ever. The iconic node contributed nearly 40% of the company’s revenue in its heyday. The node contributed 21% of revenue in Q2 2019 and the company expects that to average out to 25% for the whole year pointing to a really sharp ramp during the second half of the year.

‘‘…we reaffirm N7, N7+ will contribute more than 25% of our wafer revenue in this year. And we expect even higher percentage in next year on N7, N7+ and N6 because development of 5G accelerates and demand from HPC, mobile and other applications continue to grow.’’

Source: TSMC Q2 2019 Earnings Slides via Seeking Alpha

Not only will 7nm growth drive revenues but also goose margins. Advanced nodes (16nm and below) contributed 47% of revenue during the second quarter compared to 42% the previous quarter. These newer nodes tend to have higher margins than older ones. Last term, TSMC gross margin improved 170bps to 43% - still well below the company’s historical range of 48%-50%. The company guided for Q3 2019 gross margin range of 46%-48% and also re-affirmed its GM target of 50% as factory utilization continues to improve. This will be further accelerated as TSMC adopts EUV technology for its newer process nodes (more of that in the Risk section).

As further proof that 7nm was ramping ahead of expectations, TSMC announced that it was likely to exceed its earlier capex guidance range of $10B-$11B with industry experts placing the full-year figure at ~$12.5B. The higher capex will help expand 7nm fabs and also go to the development of the newer 5nm node ready for new customer designs in 2020. Further, TSMC plans to hire at least extra 3,000 engineers at its home plants as competition with Samsung heats up.

The good news is that TSMC expects 7nm and 5nm nodes to be long-life nodes just like the 28nm which was able to contribute 18% of revenues last term.

2. Lower Huawei risk

One thing that was conspicuous during TSMC’s last earnings call was how it downplayed the Huawei ban. TSMC confirmed that it plans to continue supplying chips to Huawei even as other semiconductor companies in the supply chain comply with a U.S. ban on supplies to the Chinese electronics company.

At its May technology symposium, TSMC declared that it doesn’t need to stop exports to Huawei since it does not exceed the 25% U.S.-origin technology provision in its manufacturing process. Roughly 90% of the company’s labor and overheads are in Taiwan with a substantial portion of its blank silicon wafers originating from Taiwan, Europe and Japan. The only sizeable inputs from the U.S. are IP, EDA software and equipment. TSMC is optimistic that any impact on one client is likely to be offset by gains by another, noting that Huawei’s HiSilicon fabs are not capable of manufacturing advanced or specialty nodes.

Nevertheless, Credit Suisse analyst Randy Abrams has cautioned that halt of components and software from other Huawei suppliers might still have some impact on TSMC, noting that Huawei currently accounts for ~10% of TSMC sales.

In a nutshell, Huawei’s ban is likely to negatively impact TSMC, but to a much lesser degree than many other chip companies.

Risks

1. Losing market share to Samsung

During the first quarter, TSMC managed to lose significant market share to the likes of Samsung and GlobaFoundries.

By the end of March, TSMC's market share stood at just 48.1% after declining 270bps. That marked the lowest slice of the pure-play foundry market since it clocked 45.6% in 2012. In contrast, second-placed Samsung saw its share jump 4-percentage points to 19.1%.

What’s particularly alarming is that the drop came at a time when Samsung has been aggressively pushing to gain an edge in the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process. Samsung Electronics is actually ahead of TSMC as the only chipmaker using EUV equipment exclusively in the 7nm process while TSMC has mainly been using the ArF (argon flouride) immersion lithography.

However, TSMC has been incrementally adopting EUV in the 7nm as it revealed in its earnings call. It’s believed that the company is trying to optimize its processes for EUV and might fully utilize it in the 5nm.

TSMC’s ongoing turnaround has helped it to claw back some market share and managed to finish the second quarter with 49.2% vs. 18.0% by its main rival.

Source: EE News Analog

The long-term competitive picture looks interesting especially after Samsung recently committed a whopping $116B in R&D through 2030 for the development of non-memory chips. That’s a direct challenge to TSMC and Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) as the Korean company looks to move away from the highly volatile memory market. Samsung plans to grab 25% of the foundry market by 2023, with some analysts saying it could achieve its goal ahead of schedule.

This is beginning to look like a two-arms race.

2. GlobalFoundries patent suit

The EE Times reported in August that U.S.-based GlobalFoundries, the world’s third-largest semiconductor foundry, had filed 25 patent lawsuits against TSMC and 25 of its chip customers.

GF is seeking significant damages from TSMC for patent infringement for allegedly using its proprietary technology in the manufacture of 7nm, 10nm, 12nm, 16nm and 28nm nodes.

If the judges rule in GF’s favor, it could not only means hefty fines for TSMC but also impact on consumer technologies by the likes of Apple, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Patent lawsuits such as these can take years to resolve so investors should watch this space.

Investor Takeaway

The sheer size of TSMC means that the company has huge exposure to the global economy. This in effect means that a big slowdown in the world’s economy or, worse still, a recession, could throw a spanner in the highly bullish thesis.

So far, TSMC is showing no such malaise. On the contrary, it appears to be firing on all cylinders especially as far as more advanced and specialty technologies are concerned, thus giving it a nice competitive cushion.

I think TSM shares are significantly undervalued (my DCF model shows their fair value should be ~$55 vs. $44.80 currently). Contrarian investors with a long-term scope should buy now or go long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.