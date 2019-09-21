Replimune Group: Updates To Thesis, Data Approaching In Q4

Market opportunity being targeted is significant for a company of this size and the stock remains a Buy (especially for investors with medium- to long-term time frame).

Clinical progress remains on track and management continues to guide for data from phase 1 portion of the ongoing RP1 study to be presented at a medical conference in Q4.

Shares of Replimune Group (REPL) have lost 4% of their value since my April article introduced readers to this small cap name carving out a niche in a unique space in the oncology landscape (oncolytic immuno-gene therapy). At one point, the share price fell by roughly 1/3rd, but September brought renewed buying interest to this intriguing immuno-oncology name.

While it is true that the immuno-oncology landscape is incredibly crowded as many companies develop assets to combine with checkpoint inhibitors, last time we identified several points of differentiation in this story that made it worth keeping on radar. Now that the thesis has had some time to progress and the stock has bounced back some, I'd like to find out what's changed since the last time we looked.

Figure 1: REPL daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe shares bouncing around in the $10 to $15 range over the past year. After sitting on support at $10 for a couple months, the stock has seen substantial buying interest in September as reflected in steadily rising price and relative strength. With the usual caveats, at first glance it appears that this move has legs.

Overview

In my initial article, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

Replimune was founded in 2015 by the management team of BioVex, which was acquired in 2011 by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a billion dollar deal ($425 million upfront, $575 million in development in sales milestones). The key asset acquired, genetically modified oncolytic viral therapy marketed as Imylgic (also known as T-VEC), was approved in 2015 by both the FDA and EMA (peak annual sales of $200 million or so).

Replimune's objective was to build on management's previous success to maximize effectiveness of oncolytic immunotherapy by exploring various initiatives, such as loading multiple immune stimulating genes and extending utility to other solid tumor types. The company's immulytic platform incorporates a proprietary strain of herpes simplex virus armed with a fusogenic protein enhancing its ability to kill cancer cells and delivering immune stimulating proteins directly to tumors. A logical approach was being taken, first going after "easier" indications in order to gain regulatory approval. For example, the RP-1 clinical strategy involves the so-called rapid path to approval, namely going after tumor types that are already known to be sensitive to anti-PD1 agents. This would be followed up with increasingly more challenging tumor types in a stair-step, incremental fashion. I noted that while there's still substantial risk involved, if management could pull off becoming a universal combination agent for anti-PD1/L1 drugs, patients and shareholders would stand to benefit.

I admitted that in the crowded immuno-oncology field several approaches are being tried out to make immune checkpoint blockade effective for most cancer patients (currently best responses are only in patients with pre-existing immune response and inflamed tumors). While I was initially skeptical considering many companies out there are claiming to "turn cold tumors hot," prior evidence already exists showing the company's unique approach has synergies with checkpoint inhibitors such as ipilimumab. For the indication of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma or CSCC, I noted that four thousand to nine thousand deaths occur annually in the US and it's expected to overtake melanoma as the most lethal skin cancer. While Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) cemiplimab has shown activity (46% response rate), that's unfortunately come with low rate of complete responses. The indication also seems ideal in that the majority of tumors are accessible for direct injection and there is substantial unmet need here.

Other efforts including intratumoral anti-CTLA-4 and co-stimulatory pathway agonists are set to enter the clinic later in 2019 and 1H 2020, respectively. The former could be interesting as it could overcome a key obstacle (reducing toxicity) and potentially improve activity as compared to current combination of anti-PD1/anti-CTLA-4. While the company was manufacturing product candidates utilizing CMO (contract manufacturing organization), a 63,000-square foot facility was leased last year and should come online in the first half of 2020 (management recognizes that control of logistics is critical to long-term success).

As alluded to prior, another strength of the company is a talented management lineup with significant depth (most hail from BioVex where they've already experienced success once and have a roadmap to do so again). Co-founder and CEO Robert Coffin previously founded and was CTO of BioVex, having invented all BioVex products including Imlygic and overseeing all clinical development through dual pivotal phase 3 studies.

Lastly, considering that the market for these best-selling oncology drugs is thought capable of reaching $30 billion or more, I pointed out that even experiencing a modicum of success in a few of the indications Replimmune is going after could result in significant upside. The company also boasted a substantial base of knowledgeable institutional investors (significant stakes owned by Omega Fund Management, Forbion Capital, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, Redmile Group, BVF and Foresite Capital).

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's take a brief look at events of the past few months to determine how the story and thesis have changed.

Select Recent Developments

On June 2nd, the company announced that the phase 2 portion of its phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1 alone and in combination with nivolumab anti-PD1 therapy had gotten underway. For the phase 2 portion, RP1 is being combined with nivolumab in four 30-patient cohorts consisting of those with melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancers, metastatic bladder cancer or microsatellite instability-high tumors. Patients enrolled in the melanoma cohort are allowed to be either treatment naive or having received one prior systemic therapy, while patients enrolled into the other three cohorts have to be naive to anti-PD1 therapy. Data from the phase 1 portion (including biomarker) was being guided for presentation at a medical conference in Q4 2019.

Figure 4: Data for T-VEC established proof of concept for oncolytic immunotherapies being synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade (Source: corporate presentation)

On June 28th, management reported fiscal fourth quarter financial results, noting that progress in the clinic remained on track for multiple programs and that the company maintained a strong cash balance allowing for operational runway into the second half of 2021. Specifically, they guided for initiation of registration-directed phase 2 study in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in the near term and advancement second product candidate into the clinic with the initiation of a phase 1 trial of RP2 later this year. As always, such commentary is important to track as we only wish to invest in companies where management delivers on prior projections.

Lastly, one little known reason for recent strength in the stock appears to be promising data for single agent T-VEC in treating Merkel cell carcinoma patients (thanks brendan from BioTwitter). Durable complete responses occurred in 4 of 4 treated patients, with responses ongoing at 10 to 28 months (compares favorably to sole approved therapy, which posted objective response rate of 65% and 12-month progression-free survival). The data gave another credibility boost to the oncolytic immunotherapy space (and this management team in particular considering they developed T-VEC). Consider that for this indication, complete responses are quite rare and most patients experience progressive disease in less than a year (helps put above data into context).

Other Information

For the first fiscal quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $120.8 million as compared to net loss of $9.5 million. Research and development expenses nearly doubled to $7.5 million, while G&A also increased to $3.5 million. Management continues to project operational runway into the second half of 2021.

As for upcoming milestones, management continues to guide for data from phase 1 portion of the ongoing RP1 study to be presented at a medical conference in Q4 2019. For the phase 2 nivolumab combination portion, enrollment continues in 30-patient cohorts for those with melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancers and metastatic bladder cancer. Enrollment in a fourth, microsatellite instability high (MSI-H) tumor cohort, is expected to open once a protocol-required MSI-H patient is evaluable for safety from the phase 1 portion. Registrational phase 2 study of RP1 in combination with cemiplimab remains on track, phase 1 study of RP2 is getting underway this quarter and phase 1 study of RP3 will get underway in 2020. Additionally, efforts to build out the company's manufacturing facility remain on track to be operational in the first half of next year.

Figure 5: Upcoming milestones and key events (Source: corporate presentation)

I want to remind readers that the market opportunity being targeted is significant for a company of this size, considering the myriad of indications for which checkpoint inhibitors have been approved yet failed to realize their full potential.

Figure 6: ORR by tumor type for immune checkpoint inhibitors (Source: corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, signs of continued accumulation are encouraging including BVF adding to its significant stake.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, recent accumulation at multiples of average daily volume plus coming Q4 data readout for RP1 lead me to believe the current upturn could have legs. I wouldn't be surprised to see the oncolytic immunotherapy space continue to garner attention in coming years, which would hopefully bring Replimune back onto Wall Street's radar.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest patiently accumulating dips. This one still seems more appropriate for those with medium- to long-term time frame.

Risks include disappointing clinical data, intense competition in the immuno-oncology space, dilution (at some point in 2020) and clinical setbacks including delays in trial initiations and safety signals.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, the cash position accounts for about 25% of market capitalization. There is an element of derisking given the prior success of T-VEC, but we still need further data sets for the kind of derisking I typically look for.

For our purposes in ROTY, I plan to revisit after Q4 data to reevaluate our thesis with a look toward 2020 catalysts.

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.