U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Health And Tech Shine As Week's 5 IPOs Close Friday Up 20% Or More

Five health and tech companies went public this week, and each finished the week up at least 20%. One SPAC also IPO'd. Three companies and one SPAC submitted initial filings.

After weeks of nonstop news coverage, The We Company (WE) delayed its IPO to the 4Q19. Another mega IPO, Airbnb (AIRB), announced it would seek public markets in 2020.

The leader of the pack was Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), which priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $648 million and command a market cap of $8.7 billion (+32% vs. original midpoint). With strong growth (97% y/y) and a loyal customer base (146% dollar-based retention in 2018), the company is a solid contender in the highly competitive market for IT monitoring software. Despite coming to market at a premium valuation to the peer median, investors were willing to throw Datadog a bone given its growth and near-profitability; it finished the week up 34%.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) priced within the range to raise $589 million and command a $3.4 billion market cap. The company, spun off from Danaher, has the second largest market share in its $23 billion market, despite single-digit growth. Envista priced at a clear discount to its peers and finished the week up 31%.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) priced its $188 million deal at the midpoint to be valued at $1.2 billion, a discount to its cybersecurity peers. The company has lumpy sales growth, but it's profitable (22% LTM adjusted EBITDA margin) with a large market opportunity. Backed by Vista Equity (its first IPO), Ping Identity finished the week up 29%.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) popped 52% on its first day, the highest of the week, before coming down to end the week with a 34% gain. The company raised $175 million (70% bought by insiders) to command a $492 million market cap, and it finished the week up 34%.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) priced its $50 million IPO at the bottom of the range and finished the week up 21%.

BellRing Brands (BRBR), the spinoff of Post's active nutrition unit, filed for an estimated $300 million IPO. Eco-friendly packaging maker Karat Packaging (KRAT) filed for a $50 million IPO, and French antibody biotech Innate Pharma (IPHA) filed for a $100 million IPO. BI Acquisition (BIACU) filed to raise $200 million to acquire a raw materials business.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 9/19/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 31.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 19.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 13.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 12.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

