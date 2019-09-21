Previewing The October 1 Bump In The S&P 500 EPS Forward Estimate

A lot of folks are skeptical of the 11% growth rate for S&P 500 earnings next year. I do think a lot depends on the tariff outcome, but don't discount it too much.

For what was a difficult slowdown in corporate earnings through the first 6 months of 2019, the fact is Q2 2019 S&P 500 earnings growth turned out to be in line with Q1 2019's growth rate of 3%.

The forward 4-quarter growth rate for the forward estimate is now just 1.22%, that's as low as 2016.

The forward 4-quarter estimate is the key metric for this blog's work since it's the Street's best estimate of forward EPS for the S&P 500, and that means the forward PE can be calculated, and the "expected" growth rate as well.

Currently, the Forward 4-quarter estimate for the S&P 500 is $171.14, and that is the sum of the quarterly estimates for Q3 2019-Q2 2020.

When the quarterly roll takes place on October 1, 2019, the new forward 4-quarter estimate will thus be Q4 2019-Q3 2020, and that current estimated value is $176.25.

On a calendar basis, which is probably easier for people to grasp:

2020: $182.66 (est) y/y growth expected at 11%

$164.30 (est) y/y growth expected at 1% 2018: $161.93 (actual) y/y growth of 23%

Summary/conclusion: The forward 4-quarter growth rate for the forward estimate is now just 1.22%, that's as low as 2016. Using the forward estimate versus the 4-quarter trailing estimate, the y/y growth has fallen to 4%, which seems low, but on the Friday of the last full week of March or March 29th, the y/y growth of the forward estimate vs. the trailing 4-quarter estimate was 2.6%.

Two consecutive quarters of 3% S&P 500 earnings growth doesn't sound like much. Q3 2019 will have the toughest comparison with 2018. We'll talk about that over the weekend.

