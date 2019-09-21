Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 22

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) 9/27 10/15 0.5 0.55 10.00% 2.78% 10 McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 11/29 12/16 1.16 1.25 7.76% 2.39% 44 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 11/20 12/12 0.46 0.51 10.87% 1.46% 18 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 9/27 10/15 1.034 1.036 0.19% 4.60% 22

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 23 (Ex-Div 9/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Philip Morris International (PM) 10/11 1.17 Increase 71.2 6.57% 12 Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 10/15 0.385 No Change 56.49 2.73% 14

Tuesday September 24 (Ex-Div 9/25)

None

Wednesday September 25 (Ex-Div 9/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 10/11 0.6125 No Change 134.11 1.83% 15 Medtronic plc (MDT) 10/18 0.54 No Change 111.18 1.94% 42 Nucor Corp. (NUE) 11/8 0.4 No Change 52.62 3.04% 46 Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 10/11 0.3 No Change 72.61 1.65% 15

Thursday September 26 (Ex-Div 9/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years BancFirst Corp. (BANF) 10/15 0.32 Increase 56.8 2.25% 26 Franklin Resources (BEN) 10/11 0.26 No Change 29.34 3.54% 39 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 10/15 1.22 No Change 119.83 4.07% 10 Edison International (EIX) 10/31 0.6125 No Change 72.74 3.37% 16 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 10/15 1.95 No Change 322.82 2.42% 25 International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) 10/15 0.55 Increase 39.5 2.78% 10 Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) 10/15 0.275 No Change 67.61 1.63% 10 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 10/9 1.07 Increase 155.06 2.76% 45 Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 10/15 0.47 No Change 86.36 2.18% 24 National Fuel Gas (NFG) 10/15 0.435 No Change 47.28 3.68% 49 National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) 12/2 0.52 No Change 83.89 2.48% 16 National Health Investors (NHI) 11/8 1.05 No Change 83.05 5.06% 17 Stryker Corp. (SYK) 10/31 0.52 No Change 221.2 0.94% 26 Toro Company (TTC) 10/11 0.225 No Change 72.28 1.25% 10 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 10/15 1.036 Increase 90.14 4.60% 22

Friday September 27 (Ex-Div 9/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Andersons Inc. (ANDE) 10/22 0.17 No Change 26.22 2.59% 17 Air Products & Chem. (APD) 11/11 1.16 No Change 221.55 2.09% 37 Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 10/15 0.4811 No Change 47.89 4.02% 23 Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 10/15 0.405 Increase 87.48 1.85% 17

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 9/30 1.55 0.77% Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) 9/25 0.25 2.22% Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 9/30 0.77 1.21% Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 9/30 0.515 5.47% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 9/30 0.5025 4.21% BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 9/24 3.3 2.97% C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 9/30 0.5 2.37% Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) 9/30 0.0875 9.92% Canadian National Railway (CNI) 9/30 0.5375 2.40% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 9/30 1.08 3.46% Brinker International (EAT) 9/26 0.38 3.50% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 9/30 0.9 3.10% Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 9/26 0.25 1.05% Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 9/27 0.1988 3.20% Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 9/30 0.21 2.73% Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 9/30 0.2875 2.50% Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 9/30 0.4 1.08% Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 9/30 0.65 1.81% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 9/27 2.2 2.27% Marriott International Inc. (MAR) 9/30 0.48 1.51% Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 9/26 0.6275 4.53% Nike Inc. (NKE) 9/30 0.22 1.02% Northrop Grumman (NOC) 9/25 1.32 1.43% NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 9/30 0.575 3.08% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 9/30 0.955 2.84% Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 9/27 0.55 3.89% Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 9/30 0.2725 2.41% Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 9/26 0.62 3.24% RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 9/30 0.34 0.71% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 9/26 0.197 4.28% Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) 9/30 0.255 0.97% Steris plc (STE) 9/26 0.37 1.01% Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) 9/30 0.675 6.43% Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 9/30 0.165 2.57% Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 9/27 0.6 1.82% T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 9/27 0.76 2.66% Travelers Companies (TRV) 9/30 0.82 2.24% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 9/30 0.68 2.67% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 9/24 1.08 1.85% Union Pacific (UNP) 9/30 0.97 2.33% Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) 9/27 0 0.00% Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 9/30 0.24 4.00% Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) 9/30 0.45 3.87%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

