Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 22

by: Justin Law
Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

International Bancshares Corp.

(IBOC)

9/27

10/15

0.5

0.55

10.00%

2.78%

10

McDonald's Corp.

(MCD)

11/29

12/16

1.16

1.25

7.76%

2.39%

44

Microsoft Corp.

(MSFT)

11/20

12/12

0.46

0.51

10.87%

1.46%

18

W.P. Carey Inc.

(WPC)

9/27

10/15

1.034

1.036

0.19%

4.60%

22

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 23 (Ex-Div 9/24)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Philip Morris International

(PM)

10/11

1.17

Increase

71.2

6.57%

12

Portland General Electric Co.

(POR)

10/15

0.385

No Change

56.49

2.73%

14

Tuesday September 24 (Ex-Div 9/25)

None

Wednesday September 25 (Ex-Div 9/26)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Equity LifeStyle Properties

(ELS)

10/11

0.6125

No Change

134.11

1.83%

15

Medtronic plc

(MDT)

10/18

0.54

No Change

111.18

1.94%

42

Nucor Corp.

(NUE)

11/8

0.4

No Change

52.62

3.04%

46

Regal Beloit Corp.

(RBC)

10/11

0.3

No Change

72.61

1.65%

15

Thursday September 26 (Ex-Div 9/27)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

BancFirst Corp.

(BANF)

10/15

0.32

Increase

56.8

2.25%

26

Franklin Resources

(BEN)

10/11

0.26

No Change

29.34

3.54%

39

CoreSite Realty Corp.

(COR)

10/15

1.22

No Change

119.83

4.07%

10

Edison International

(EIX)

10/31

0.6125

No Change

72.74

3.37%

16

Essex Property Trust

(ESS)

10/15

1.95

No Change

322.82

2.42%

25

International Bancshares Corp.

(IBOC)

10/15

0.55

Increase

39.5

2.78%

10

Inter Parfums Inc.

(IPAR)

10/15

0.275

No Change

67.61

1.63%

10

Illinois Tool Works

(ITW)

10/9

1.07

Increase

155.06

2.76%

45

Lincoln Electric Holdings

(LECO)

10/15

0.47

No Change

86.36

2.18%

24

National Fuel Gas

(NFG)

10/15

0.435

No Change

47.28

3.68%

49

National HealthCare Corp.

(NHC)

12/2

0.52

No Change

83.89

2.48%

16

National Health Investors

(NHI)

11/8

1.05

No Change

83.05

5.06%

17

Stryker Corp.

(SYK)

10/31

0.52

No Change

221.2

0.94%

26

Toro Company

(TTC)

10/11

0.225

No Change

72.28

1.25%

10

W.P. Carey Inc.

(WPC)

10/15

1.036

Increase

90.14

4.60%

22

Friday September 27 (Ex-Div 9/30)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Andersons Inc.

(ANDE)

10/22

0.17

No Change

26.22

2.59%

17

Air Products & Chem.

(APD)

11/11

1.16

No Change

221.55

2.09%

37

Cardinal Health Inc.

(CAH)

10/15

0.4811

No Change

47.89

4.02%

23

Republic Services Inc.

(RSG)

10/15

0.405

Increase

87.48

1.85%

17

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Atrion Corp.

(ATRI)

9/30

1.55

0.77%

Auburn National Bancorporation

(AUBN)

9/25

0.25

2.22%

Becton Dickinson & Co.

(BDX)

9/30

0.77

1.21%

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

(BEP)

9/30

0.515

5.47%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

(BIP)

9/30

0.5025

4.21%

BlackRock Inc.

(BLK)

9/24

3.3

2.97%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(CHRW)

9/30

0.5

2.37%

Chico's FAS Inc.

(CHS)

9/30

0.0875

9.92%

Canadian National Railway

(CNI)

9/30

0.5375

2.40%

Digital Realty Trust

(DLR)

9/30

1.08

3.46%

Brinker International

(EAT)

9/26

0.38

3.50%

Extra Space Storage Inc.

(EXR)

9/30

0.9

3.10%

Franco-Nevada Corp.

(FNV)

9/26

0.25

1.05%

Healthcare Services Group Inc.

(HCSG)

9/27

0.1988

3.20%

Hillenbrand Inc.

(HI)

9/30

0.21

2.73%

Horace Mann Educators Corp.

(HMN)

9/30

0.2875

2.50%

Jack Henry & Associates

(JKHY)

9/30

0.4

1.08%

Lancaster Colony Corp.

(LANC)

9/30

0.65

1.81%

Lockheed Martin

(LMT)

9/27

2.2

2.27%

Marriott International Inc.

(MAR)

9/30

0.48

1.51%

Mercury General Corp.

(MCY)

9/26

0.6275

4.53%

Nike Inc.

(NKE)

9/30

0.22

1.02%

Northrop Grumman

(NOC)

9/25

1.32

1.43%

NorthWestern Corp.

(NWE)

9/30

0.575

3.08%

PepsiCo Inc.

(PEP)

9/30

0.955

2.84%

Principal Financial Group Inc.

(PFG)

9/27

0.55

3.89%

Douglas Dynamics Inc.

(PLOW)

9/30

0.2725

2.41%

Qualcomm Inc.

(QCOM)

9/26

0.62

3.24%

RenaissanceRe Holdings

(RNR)

9/30

0.34

0.71%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

(ROIC)

9/26

0.197

4.28%

Ross Stores Inc.

(ROST)

9/30

0.255

0.97%

Steris plc

(STE)

9/26

0.37

1.01%

Taubman Centers Inc.

(TCO)

9/30

0.675

6.43%

Telephone & Data Sys.

(TDS)

9/30

0.165

2.57%

Hanover Insurance Group

(THG)

9/27

0.6

1.82%

T. Rowe Price Group

(TROW)

9/27

0.76

2.66%

Travelers Companies

(TRV)

9/30

0.82

2.24%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(UHT)

9/30

0.68

2.67%

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

(UNH)

9/24

1.08

1.85%

Union Pacific

(UNP)

9/30

0.97

2.33%

Vector Group Ltd.

(VGR)

9/27

0

0.00%

Weyco Group Inc.

(WEYS)

9/30

0.24

4.00%

Wyndham Destinations Inc.

(WYND)

9/30

0.45

3.87%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.