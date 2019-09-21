Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 22

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
International Bancshares Corp.
|
(IBOC)
|
9/27
|
10/15
|
0.5
|
0.55
|
10.00%
|
2.78%
|
10
|
McDonald's Corp.
|
(MCD)
|
11/29
|
12/16
|
1.16
|
1.25
|
7.76%
|
2.39%
|
44
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
(MSFT)
|
11/20
|
12/12
|
0.46
|
0.51
|
10.87%
|
1.46%
|
18
|
W.P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
9/27
|
10/15
|
1.034
|
1.036
|
0.19%
|
4.60%
|
22
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday September 23 (Ex-Div 9/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Philip Morris International
|
(PM)
|
10/11
|
1.17
|
Increase
|
71.2
|
6.57%
|
12
|
Portland General Electric Co.
|
(POR)
|
10/15
|
0.385
|
No Change
|
56.49
|
2.73%
|
14
Tuesday September 24 (Ex-Div 9/25)
None
Wednesday September 25 (Ex-Div 9/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties
|
(ELS)
|
10/11
|
0.6125
|
No Change
|
134.11
|
1.83%
|
15
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
10/18
|
0.54
|
No Change
|
111.18
|
1.94%
|
42
|
Nucor Corp.
|
(NUE)
|
11/8
|
0.4
|
No Change
|
52.62
|
3.04%
|
46
|
Regal Beloit Corp.
|
(RBC)
|
10/11
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
72.61
|
1.65%
|
15
Thursday September 26 (Ex-Div 9/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BancFirst Corp.
|
(BANF)
|
10/15
|
0.32
|
Increase
|
56.8
|
2.25%
|
26
|
Franklin Resources
|
(BEN)
|
10/11
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
29.34
|
3.54%
|
39
|
CoreSite Realty Corp.
|
(COR)
|
10/15
|
1.22
|
No Change
|
119.83
|
4.07%
|
10
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
10/31
|
0.6125
|
No Change
|
72.74
|
3.37%
|
16
|
Essex Property Trust
|
(ESS)
|
10/15
|
1.95
|
No Change
|
322.82
|
2.42%
|
25
|
International Bancshares Corp.
|
(IBOC)
|
10/15
|
0.55
|
Increase
|
39.5
|
2.78%
|
10
|
Inter Parfums Inc.
|
(IPAR)
|
10/15
|
0.275
|
No Change
|
67.61
|
1.63%
|
10
|
Illinois Tool Works
|
(ITW)
|
10/9
|
1.07
|
Increase
|
155.06
|
2.76%
|
45
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings
|
(LECO)
|
10/15
|
0.47
|
No Change
|
86.36
|
2.18%
|
24
|
National Fuel Gas
|
(NFG)
|
10/15
|
0.435
|
No Change
|
47.28
|
3.68%
|
49
|
National HealthCare Corp.
|
(NHC)
|
12/2
|
0.52
|
No Change
|
83.89
|
2.48%
|
16
|
National Health Investors
|
(NHI)
|
11/8
|
1.05
|
No Change
|
83.05
|
5.06%
|
17
|
Stryker Corp.
|
(SYK)
|
10/31
|
0.52
|
No Change
|
221.2
|
0.94%
|
26
|
Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
10/11
|
0.225
|
No Change
|
72.28
|
1.25%
|
10
|
W.P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
10/15
|
1.036
|
Increase
|
90.14
|
4.60%
|
22
Friday September 27 (Ex-Div 9/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Andersons Inc.
|
(ANDE)
|
10/22
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
26.22
|
2.59%
|
17
|
Air Products & Chem.
|
(APD)
|
11/11
|
1.16
|
No Change
|
221.55
|
2.09%
|
37
|
Cardinal Health Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
10/15
|
0.4811
|
No Change
|
47.89
|
4.02%
|
23
|
Republic Services Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
10/15
|
0.405
|
Increase
|
87.48
|
1.85%
|
17
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Atrion Corp.
|
(ATRI)
|
9/30
|
1.55
|
0.77%
|
Auburn National Bancorporation
|
(AUBN)
|
9/25
|
0.25
|
2.22%
|
Becton Dickinson & Co.
|
(BDX)
|
9/30
|
0.77
|
1.21%
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
|
(BEP)
|
9/30
|
0.515
|
5.47%
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
|
(BIP)
|
9/30
|
0.5025
|
4.21%
|
BlackRock Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
9/24
|
3.3
|
2.97%
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|
(CHRW)
|
9/30
|
0.5
|
2.37%
|
Chico's FAS Inc.
|
(CHS)
|
9/30
|
0.0875
|
9.92%
|
Canadian National Railway
|
(CNI)
|
9/30
|
0.5375
|
2.40%
|
Digital Realty Trust
|
(DLR)
|
9/30
|
1.08
|
3.46%
|
Brinker International
|
(EAT)
|
9/26
|
0.38
|
3.50%
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
9/30
|
0.9
|
3.10%
|
Franco-Nevada Corp.
|
(FNV)
|
9/26
|
0.25
|
1.05%
|
Healthcare Services Group Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
9/27
|
0.1988
|
3.20%
|
Hillenbrand Inc.
|
(HI)
|
9/30
|
0.21
|
2.73%
|
Horace Mann Educators Corp.
|
(HMN)
|
9/30
|
0.2875
|
2.50%
|
Jack Henry & Associates
|
(JKHY)
|
9/30
|
0.4
|
1.08%
|
Lancaster Colony Corp.
|
(LANC)
|
9/30
|
0.65
|
1.81%
|
Lockheed Martin
|
(LMT)
|
9/27
|
2.2
|
2.27%
|
Marriott International Inc.
|
(MAR)
|
9/30
|
0.48
|
1.51%
|
Mercury General Corp.
|
(MCY)
|
9/26
|
0.6275
|
4.53%
|
Nike Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
9/30
|
0.22
|
1.02%
|
Northrop Grumman
|
(NOC)
|
9/25
|
1.32
|
1.43%
|
NorthWestern Corp.
|
(NWE)
|
9/30
|
0.575
|
3.08%
|
PepsiCo Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
9/30
|
0.955
|
2.84%
|
Principal Financial Group Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
9/27
|
0.55
|
3.89%
|
Douglas Dynamics Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
9/30
|
0.2725
|
2.41%
|
Qualcomm Inc.
|
(QCOM)
|
9/26
|
0.62
|
3.24%
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings
|
(RNR)
|
9/30
|
0.34
|
0.71%
|
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
|
(ROIC)
|
9/26
|
0.197
|
4.28%
|
Ross Stores Inc.
|
(ROST)
|
9/30
|
0.255
|
0.97%
|
Steris plc
|
(STE)
|
9/26
|
0.37
|
1.01%
|
Taubman Centers Inc.
|
(TCO)
|
9/30
|
0.675
|
6.43%
|
Telephone & Data Sys.
|
(TDS)
|
9/30
|
0.165
|
2.57%
|
Hanover Insurance Group
|
(THG)
|
9/27
|
0.6
|
1.82%
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
(TROW)
|
9/27
|
0.76
|
2.66%
|
Travelers Companies
|
(TRV)
|
9/30
|
0.82
|
2.24%
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
9/30
|
0.68
|
2.67%
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|
(UNH)
|
9/24
|
1.08
|
1.85%
|
Union Pacific
|
(UNP)
|
9/30
|
0.97
|
2.33%
|
Vector Group Ltd.
|
(VGR)
|
9/27
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Weyco Group Inc.
|
(WEYS)
|
9/30
|
0.24
|
4.00%
|
Wyndham Destinations Inc.
|
(WYND)
|
9/30
|
0.45
|
3.87%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.