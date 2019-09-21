Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 22

|
Includes: A, AAT, ADC, AEE, AGM, AHH, AKR, ALLE, AMT, ANTM, ARE, AVT, BAC, BAM, BGS, BIG, BPY, CCI, CDK, CME, CNO, CONE, CPT, CSFL, CSGS, CUBE, DDS, DEI, DHR, DKS, DOX, DPZ, EE, EFSC, EGP, EHC, EVC, FFG, FFIC, FITB, FMBI, FNF, FR, FSFG, FSV, FULT, GATX, GILD, GLW, GS, GSBC, HOG, HRC, HUM, HURC, ICE, INGR, IR, KBAL, KEQU, KRG, KSS, KW, LAMR, LAND, LRCX, LVS, MDLZ, MEOH, MFNC, MFSF, NDAQ, OLBK, OLP, PEG, PEGI, PLD, POWI, PRIM, PSB, REXR, RHP, RJF, SAR, SCI, SFBS, SPTN, STLD, STT, TCBK, TOWN, TTEC, TXRH, UMPQ, UNTY, USB, WEBK, WLTW, WOR, WU, XRAY, XYL
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

American Tower Corp.

(AMT)

9/26

10/17

0.92

0.95

3.26%

1.68%

9

Great Southern Bancorp Inc.

(GSBC)

9/27

10/14

0.32

0.34

6.25%

2.30%

6

Ingredion Inc.

(INGR)

9/30

10/25

0.625

0.63

0.80%

3.07%

9

Mackinac Financial Corp.

(MFNC)

9/26

10/8

0.12

0.14

16.67%

3.53%

7

State Street Corp.

(STT)

9/30

10/15

0.47

0.52

10.64%

3.46%

9

TTEC Holdings Inc.

(TTEC)

9/27

10/17

0.3

0.32

6.67%

2.58%

5

U.S. Bancorp

(USB)

9/27

10/15

0.37

0.42

13.51%

3.03%

9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 23 (Ex-Div 9/24)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

(AHH)

10/3

0.21

No Change

18.3

4.59%

7

Kimball International Inc.

(KBAL)

10/15

0.09

Increase

19.55

1.84%

5

One Liberty Properties Inc.

(OLP)

10/10

0.45

No Change

28.57

6.30%

8

Tuesday September 24 (Ex-Div 9/25)

None

Wednesday September 25 (Ex-Div 9/26)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Agree Realty Corp.

(ADC)

10/11

0.57

No Change

73.4

3.11%

7

American Tower Corp.

(AMT)

10/17

0.95

Increase

225.56

1.68%

9

CyrusOne Inc.

(CONE)

10/11

0.5

Increase

77.57

2.58%

7

Danaher Corp.

(DHR)

10/25

0.17

No Change

146.47

0.46%

6

First Midwest Bancorp

(FMBI)

10/8

0.14

No Change

19.9

2.81%

7

Mackinac Financial Corp.

(MFNC)

10/8

0.14

Increase

15.85

3.53%

7

Pattern Energy Group Inc.

(PEGI)

10/31

0.422

No Change

27.39

6.16%

5

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

(XRAY)

10/11

0.1

Increase

51.13

0.78%

8

Thursday September 26 (Ex-Div 9/27)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Acadia Realty Trust

(AKR)

10/15

0.28

No Change

28.7

3.90%

6

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

(ARE)

10/15

1

No Change

153.44

2.61%

9

B&G Foods Inc.

(BGS)

10/30

0.475

No Change

19.56

9.71%

8

Camden Property Trust

(CPT)

10/17

0.8

No Change

110

2.91%

9

Dillard's Inc.

(DDS)

11/4

0.15

Increase

60.08

1.00%

9

Douglas Emmett Inc.

(DEI)

10/16

0.26

No Change

42.3

2.46%

9

Amdocs Limited

(DOX)

10/25

0.285

No Change

65.78

1.73%

8

EastGroup Properties Inc.

(EGP)

10/15

0.75

Increase

127.11

2.36%

8

Fifth Third Bancorp

(FITB)

10/15

0.24

No Change

27.83

3.45%

9

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

(FR)

10/21

0.23

No Change

39.58

2.32%

7

FirstService Corp.

(FSV)

10/7

0.15

No Change

103.95

0.58%

5

Great Southern Bancorp Inc.

(GSBC)

10/14

0.34

Increase

59.23

2.30%

6

Humana Inc.

(HUM)

10/25

0.55

No Change

277.28

0.79%

9

Hurco Companies Inc.

(HURC)

10/14

0.12

No Change

32.02

1.50%

7

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

(KW)

10/3

0.21

No Change

22.16

3.79%

9

Mondelez International Inc.

(MDLZ)

10/14

0.285

Increase

54.65

2.09%

8

Primoris Services Corporation

(PRIM)

10/15

0.06

No Change

20.13

1.19%

7

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

(REXR)

10/15

0.185

No Change

44.12

1.68%

6

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

(RHP)

10/15

0.9

No Change

82.1

4.38%

7

Steel Dynamics Inc.

(STLD)

10/11

0.24

No Change

30.35

3.16%

9

TowneBank

(TOWN)

10/10

0.18

No Change

27.89

2.58%

8

TTEC Holdings Inc.

(TTEC)

10/17

0.32

Increase

49.59

1.29%

5

Umpqua Holdings Corp.

(UMPQ)

10/15

0.21

No Change

16.82

4.99%

8

U.S. Bancorp

(USB)

10/15

0.42

Increase

55.44

3.03%

9

Willis Towers Watson plc

(WLTW)

10/15

0.65

No Change

196.37

1.32%

8

Friday September 27 (Ex-Div 9/30)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Agilent Technologies Inc.

(A)

10/23

0.164

No Change

77.97

0.84%

8

CubeSmart

(CUBE)

10/15

0.32

No Change

35.62

3.59%

9

Encompass Health Corp.

(EHC)

10/15

0.28

Increase

64.25

1.74%

7

Fulton Financial Corp.

(FULT)

10/15

0.13

No Change

16.49

3.15%

5

Ingredion Inc.

(INGR)

10/25

0.63

Increase

82.06

3.07%

9

Lam Research Corp.

(LRCX)

10/16

1.15

Increase

235.31

1.95%

6

Raymond James Financial Inc.

(RJF)

10/15

0.34

No Change

84.2

1.62%

7

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.

(SFBS)

10/11

0.15

No Change

33.3

1.80%

6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

American Assets Trust Inc.

(AAT)

9/26

0.28

2.39%

Ameren Corp.

(AEE)

9/30

0.475

2.40%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.

(AGM)

9/30

0.7

3.42%

Allegion plc

(ALLE)

9/30

0.27

1.06%

Anthem Inc.

(ANTM)

9/25

0.8

1.27%

Avnet Inc.

(AVT)

9/25

0.21

1.94%

Bank of America Corp.

(BAC)

9/27

0.18

2.43%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

(BAM)

9/30

0.16

1.19%

Big Lots Inc.

(BIG)

9/27

0.3

5.24%

Brookfield Property Partners LP

(BPY)

9/30

0.33

6.62%

Crown Castle International Corp.

(CCI)

9/30

1.125

3.20%

CDK Global Inc.

(CDK)

9/27

0.15

1.26%

CME Group Inc.

(CME)

9/25

0.75

1.42%

CNO Financial Group Inc.

(CNO)

9/24

0.11

2.76%

CenterState Bank Corp.

(CSFL)

9/30

0.11

1.79%

CSG Systems International Inc.

(CSGS)

9/27

0.2225

1.68%

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

(DKS)

9/27

0.275

2.91%

Domino's Pizza Inc.

(DPZ)

9/30

0.65

1.05%

El Paso Electric Co.

(EE)

9/30

0.385

2.31%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

(EFSC)

9/27

0.16

1.57%

Entravision Communications Corp.

(EVC)

9/30

0.05

6.04%

FBL Financial Group Inc.

(FFG)

9/30

0.48

3.20%

Flushing Financial Corp.

(FFIC)

9/27

0.21

4.12%

Fidelity National Financial Inc.

(FNF)

9/30

0.31

2.86%

First Savings Financial Group Inc.

(FSFG)

9/30

0.16

1.03%

GATX Corp.

(GATX)

9/30

0.46

2.37%

Gilead Sciences Inc.

(GILD)

9/27

0.63

3.79%

Corning Inc.

(GLW)

9/30

0.2

2.88%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

(GS)

9/27

1.25

2.34%

Harley-Davidson Inc.

(HOG)

9/27

0.375

4.25%

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

(HRC)

9/30

0.21

0.80%

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

(ICE)

9/30

0.275

1.19%

Ingersoll-Rand plc

(IR)

9/30

0.53

1.72%

Kewaunee Scientific Corp.

(KEQU)

9/24

0.19

4.75%

Kite Realty Group Trust

(KRG)

9/27

0.3175

7.96%

Kohl's Corp.

(KSS)

9/25

0.67

5.47%

Lamar Advertising Co.

(LAMR)

9/30

0.96

4.80%

Gladstone Land Corp.

(LAND)

9/30

0.0446

4.47%

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

(LVS)

9/26

0.77

5.47%

Methanex Corp.

(MEOH)

9/30

0.36

3.97%

MutualFirst Financial Inc.

(MFSF)

9/27

0.2

2.46%

Nasdaq Inc.

(NDAQ)

9/27

0.47

1.87%

Old Line Bancshares Inc.

(OLBK)

9/27

0.12

1.63%

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

(PEG)

9/30

0.47

3.04%

Prologis Inc.

(PLD)

9/30

0.53

2.51%

Power Integrations Inc.

(POWI)

9/30

0.17

0.74%

PS Business Parks Inc.

(PSB)

9/27

1.05

2.33%

Saratoga Investment Corp.

(SAR)

9/26

0.56

9.12%

Service Corp. International

(SCI)

9/30

0.18

1.53%

SpartanNash Company

(SPTN)

9/30

0.19

6.39%

TriCo Bancshares

(TCBK)

9/27

0.22

2.38%

Texas Roadhouse Inc.

(TXRH)

9/27

0.3

2.33%

Unity Bancorp Inc.

(UNTY)

9/27

0.08

1.46%

Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

(WEBK)

9/25

0.06

0.76%

Worthington Industries Inc.

(WOR)

9/27

0.24

2.56%

Western Union Company

(WU)

9/30

0.2

3.55%

Xylem Inc.

(XYL)

9/26

0.24

1.24%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.