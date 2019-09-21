Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 22

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Tower Corp.
|
(AMT)
|
9/26
|
10/17
|
0.92
|
0.95
|
3.26%
|
1.68%
|
9
|
Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
9/27
|
10/14
|
0.32
|
0.34
|
6.25%
|
2.30%
|
6
|
Ingredion Inc.
|
(INGR)
|
9/30
|
10/25
|
0.625
|
0.63
|
0.80%
|
3.07%
|
9
|
Mackinac Financial Corp.
|
(MFNC)
|
9/26
|
10/8
|
0.12
|
0.14
|
16.67%
|
3.53%
|
7
|
State Street Corp.
|
(STT)
|
9/30
|
10/15
|
0.47
|
0.52
|
10.64%
|
3.46%
|
9
|
TTEC Holdings Inc.
|
(TTEC)
|
9/27
|
10/17
|
0.3
|
0.32
|
6.67%
|
2.58%
|
5
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
9/27
|
10/15
|
0.37
|
0.42
|
13.51%
|
3.03%
|
9
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday September 23 (Ex-Div 9/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|
(AHH)
|
10/3
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
18.3
|
4.59%
|
7
|
Kimball International Inc.
|
(KBAL)
|
10/15
|
0.09
|
Increase
|
19.55
|
1.84%
|
5
|
One Liberty Properties Inc.
|
(OLP)
|
10/10
|
0.45
|
No Change
|
28.57
|
6.30%
|
8
Tuesday September 24 (Ex-Div 9/25)
None
Wednesday September 25 (Ex-Div 9/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corp.
|
(ADC)
|
10/11
|
0.57
|
No Change
|
73.4
|
3.11%
|
7
|
American Tower Corp.
|
(AMT)
|
10/17
|
0.95
|
Increase
|
225.56
|
1.68%
|
9
|
CyrusOne Inc.
|
(CONE)
|
10/11
|
0.5
|
Increase
|
77.57
|
2.58%
|
7
|
Danaher Corp.
|
(DHR)
|
10/25
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
146.47
|
0.46%
|
6
|
First Midwest Bancorp
|
(FMBI)
|
10/8
|
0.14
|
No Change
|
19.9
|
2.81%
|
7
|
Mackinac Financial Corp.
|
(MFNC)
|
10/8
|
0.14
|
Increase
|
15.85
|
3.53%
|
7
|
Pattern Energy Group Inc.
|
(PEGI)
|
10/31
|
0.422
|
No Change
|
27.39
|
6.16%
|
5
|
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
10/11
|
0.1
|
Increase
|
51.13
|
0.78%
|
8
Thursday September 26 (Ex-Div 9/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Acadia Realty Trust
|
(AKR)
|
10/15
|
0.28
|
No Change
|
28.7
|
3.90%
|
6
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
10/15
|
1
|
No Change
|
153.44
|
2.61%
|
9
|
B&G Foods Inc.
|
(BGS)
|
10/30
|
0.475
|
No Change
|
19.56
|
9.71%
|
8
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
10/17
|
0.8
|
No Change
|
110
|
2.91%
|
9
|
Dillard's Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
11/4
|
0.15
|
Increase
|
60.08
|
1.00%
|
9
|
Douglas Emmett Inc.
|
(DEI)
|
10/16
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
42.3
|
2.46%
|
9
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
10/25
|
0.285
|
No Change
|
65.78
|
1.73%
|
8
|
EastGroup Properties Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
10/15
|
0.75
|
Increase
|
127.11
|
2.36%
|
8
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
10/15
|
0.24
|
No Change
|
27.83
|
3.45%
|
9
|
First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.
|
(FR)
|
10/21
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
39.58
|
2.32%
|
7
|
FirstService Corp.
|
(FSV)
|
10/7
|
0.15
|
No Change
|
103.95
|
0.58%
|
5
|
Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
10/14
|
0.34
|
Increase
|
59.23
|
2.30%
|
6
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
10/25
|
0.55
|
No Change
|
277.28
|
0.79%
|
9
|
Hurco Companies Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
10/14
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
32.02
|
1.50%
|
7
|
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.
|
(KW)
|
10/3
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
22.16
|
3.79%
|
9
|
Mondelez International Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
10/14
|
0.285
|
Increase
|
54.65
|
2.09%
|
8
|
Primoris Services Corporation
|
(PRIM)
|
10/15
|
0.06
|
No Change
|
20.13
|
1.19%
|
7
|
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
10/15
|
0.185
|
No Change
|
44.12
|
1.68%
|
6
|
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.
|
(RHP)
|
10/15
|
0.9
|
No Change
|
82.1
|
4.38%
|
7
|
Steel Dynamics Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
10/11
|
0.24
|
No Change
|
30.35
|
3.16%
|
9
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
10/10
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
27.89
|
2.58%
|
8
|
TTEC Holdings Inc.
|
(TTEC)
|
10/17
|
0.32
|
Increase
|
49.59
|
1.29%
|
5
|
Umpqua Holdings Corp.
|
(UMPQ)
|
10/15
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
16.82
|
4.99%
|
8
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
10/15
|
0.42
|
Increase
|
55.44
|
3.03%
|
9
|
Willis Towers Watson plc
|
(WLTW)
|
10/15
|
0.65
|
No Change
|
196.37
|
1.32%
|
8
Friday September 27 (Ex-Div 9/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agilent Technologies Inc.
|
(A)
|
10/23
|
0.164
|
No Change
|
77.97
|
0.84%
|
8
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
10/15
|
0.32
|
No Change
|
35.62
|
3.59%
|
9
|
Encompass Health Corp.
|
(EHC)
|
10/15
|
0.28
|
Increase
|
64.25
|
1.74%
|
7
|
Fulton Financial Corp.
|
(FULT)
|
10/15
|
0.13
|
No Change
|
16.49
|
3.15%
|
5
|
Ingredion Inc.
|
(INGR)
|
10/25
|
0.63
|
Increase
|
82.06
|
3.07%
|
9
|
Lam Research Corp.
|
(LRCX)
|
10/16
|
1.15
|
Increase
|
235.31
|
1.95%
|
6
|
Raymond James Financial Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
10/15
|
0.34
|
No Change
|
84.2
|
1.62%
|
7
|
ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
10/11
|
0.15
|
No Change
|
33.3
|
1.80%
|
6
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
American Assets Trust Inc.
|
(AAT)
|
9/26
|
0.28
|
2.39%
|
Ameren Corp.
|
(AEE)
|
9/30
|
0.475
|
2.40%
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.
|
(AGM)
|
9/30
|
0.7
|
3.42%
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
9/30
|
0.27
|
1.06%
|
Anthem Inc.
|
(ANTM)
|
9/25
|
0.8
|
1.27%
|
Avnet Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
9/25
|
0.21
|
1.94%
|
Bank of America Corp.
|
(BAC)
|
9/27
|
0.18
|
2.43%
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
9/30
|
0.16
|
1.19%
|
Big Lots Inc.
|
(BIG)
|
9/27
|
0.3
|
5.24%
|
Brookfield Property Partners LP
|
(BPY)
|
9/30
|
0.33
|
6.62%
|
Crown Castle International Corp.
|
(CCI)
|
9/30
|
1.125
|
3.20%
|
CDK Global Inc.
|
(CDK)
|
9/27
|
0.15
|
1.26%
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
9/25
|
0.75
|
1.42%
|
CNO Financial Group Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
9/24
|
0.11
|
2.76%
|
CenterState Bank Corp.
|
(CSFL)
|
9/30
|
0.11
|
1.79%
|
CSG Systems International Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
9/27
|
0.2225
|
1.68%
|
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
9/27
|
0.275
|
2.91%
|
Domino's Pizza Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
9/30
|
0.65
|
1.05%
|
El Paso Electric Co.
|
(EE)
|
9/30
|
0.385
|
2.31%
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp.
|
(EFSC)
|
9/27
|
0.16
|
1.57%
|
Entravision Communications Corp.
|
(EVC)
|
9/30
|
0.05
|
6.04%
|
FBL Financial Group Inc.
|
(FFG)
|
9/30
|
0.48
|
3.20%
|
Flushing Financial Corp.
|
(FFIC)
|
9/27
|
0.21
|
4.12%
|
Fidelity National Financial Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
9/30
|
0.31
|
2.86%
|
First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
9/30
|
0.16
|
1.03%
|
GATX Corp.
|
(GATX)
|
9/30
|
0.46
|
2.37%
|
Gilead Sciences Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
9/27
|
0.63
|
3.79%
|
Corning Inc.
|
(GLW)
|
9/30
|
0.2
|
2.88%
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
(GS)
|
9/27
|
1.25
|
2.34%
|
Harley-Davidson Inc.
|
(HOG)
|
9/27
|
0.375
|
4.25%
|
Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
|
(HRC)
|
9/30
|
0.21
|
0.80%
|
Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
9/30
|
0.275
|
1.19%
|
Ingersoll-Rand plc
|
(IR)
|
9/30
|
0.53
|
1.72%
|
Kewaunee Scientific Corp.
|
(KEQU)
|
9/24
|
0.19
|
4.75%
|
Kite Realty Group Trust
|
(KRG)
|
9/27
|
0.3175
|
7.96%
|
Kohl's Corp.
|
(KSS)
|
9/25
|
0.67
|
5.47%
|
Lamar Advertising Co.
|
(LAMR)
|
9/30
|
0.96
|
4.80%
|
Gladstone Land Corp.
|
(LAND)
|
9/30
|
0.0446
|
4.47%
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
|
(LVS)
|
9/26
|
0.77
|
5.47%
|
Methanex Corp.
|
(MEOH)
|
9/30
|
0.36
|
3.97%
|
MutualFirst Financial Inc.
|
(MFSF)
|
9/27
|
0.2
|
2.46%
|
Nasdaq Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
9/27
|
0.47
|
1.87%
|
Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|
(OLBK)
|
9/27
|
0.12
|
1.63%
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
|
(PEG)
|
9/30
|
0.47
|
3.04%
|
Prologis Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
9/30
|
0.53
|
2.51%
|
Power Integrations Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
9/30
|
0.17
|
0.74%
|
PS Business Parks Inc.
|
(PSB)
|
9/27
|
1.05
|
2.33%
|
Saratoga Investment Corp.
|
(SAR)
|
9/26
|
0.56
|
9.12%
|
Service Corp. International
|
(SCI)
|
9/30
|
0.18
|
1.53%
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
9/30
|
0.19
|
6.39%
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
9/27
|
0.22
|
2.38%
|
Texas Roadhouse Inc.
|
(TXRH)
|
9/27
|
0.3
|
2.33%
|
Unity Bancorp Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
9/27
|
0.08
|
1.46%
|
Wellesley Bancorp Inc.
|
(WEBK)
|
9/25
|
0.06
|
0.76%
|
Worthington Industries Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
9/27
|
0.24
|
2.56%
|
Western Union Company
|
(WU)
|
9/30
|
0.2
|
3.55%
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
9/26
|
0.24
|
1.24%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.