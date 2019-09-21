Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 22

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Tower Corp. (AMT) 9/26 10/17 0.92 0.95 3.26% 1.68% 9 Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 9/27 10/14 0.32 0.34 6.25% 2.30% 6 Ingredion Inc. (INGR) 9/30 10/25 0.625 0.63 0.80% 3.07% 9 Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) 9/26 10/8 0.12 0.14 16.67% 3.53% 7 State Street Corp. (STT) 9/30 10/15 0.47 0.52 10.64% 3.46% 9 TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) 9/27 10/17 0.3 0.32 6.67% 2.58% 5 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 9/27 10/15 0.37 0.42 13.51% 3.03% 9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 23 (Ex-Div 9/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) 10/3 0.21 No Change 18.3 4.59% 7 Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) 10/15 0.09 Increase 19.55 1.84% 5 One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) 10/10 0.45 No Change 28.57 6.30% 8

Tuesday September 24 (Ex-Div 9/25)

None

Wednesday September 25 (Ex-Div 9/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 10/11 0.57 No Change 73.4 3.11% 7 American Tower Corp. (AMT) 10/17 0.95 Increase 225.56 1.68% 9 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 10/11 0.5 Increase 77.57 2.58% 7 Danaher Corp. (DHR) 10/25 0.17 No Change 146.47 0.46% 6 First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 10/8 0.14 No Change 19.9 2.81% 7 Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) 10/8 0.14 Increase 15.85 3.53% 7 Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) 10/31 0.422 No Change 27.39 6.16% 5 Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 10/11 0.1 Increase 51.13 0.78% 8

Thursday September 26 (Ex-Div 9/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 10/15 0.28 No Change 28.7 3.90% 6 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 10/15 1 No Change 153.44 2.61% 9 B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) 10/30 0.475 No Change 19.56 9.71% 8 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10/17 0.8 No Change 110 2.91% 9 Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 11/4 0.15 Increase 60.08 1.00% 9 Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 10/16 0.26 No Change 42.3 2.46% 9 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 10/25 0.285 No Change 65.78 1.73% 8 EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 10/15 0.75 Increase 127.11 2.36% 8 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10/15 0.24 No Change 27.83 3.45% 9 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 10/21 0.23 No Change 39.58 2.32% 7 FirstService Corp. (FSV) 10/7 0.15 No Change 103.95 0.58% 5 Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 10/14 0.34 Increase 59.23 2.30% 6 Humana Inc. (HUM) 10/25 0.55 No Change 277.28 0.79% 9 Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 10/14 0.12 No Change 32.02 1.50% 7 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 10/3 0.21 No Change 22.16 3.79% 9 Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 10/14 0.285 Increase 54.65 2.09% 8 Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) 10/15 0.06 No Change 20.13 1.19% 7 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 10/15 0.185 No Change 44.12 1.68% 6 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) 10/15 0.9 No Change 82.1 4.38% 7 Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 10/11 0.24 No Change 30.35 3.16% 9 TowneBank (TOWN) 10/10 0.18 No Change 27.89 2.58% 8 TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) 10/17 0.32 Increase 49.59 1.29% 5 Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) 10/15 0.21 No Change 16.82 4.99% 8 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10/15 0.42 Increase 55.44 3.03% 9 Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 10/15 0.65 No Change 196.37 1.32% 8

Friday September 27 (Ex-Div 9/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 10/23 0.164 No Change 77.97 0.84% 8 CubeSmart (CUBE) 10/15 0.32 No Change 35.62 3.59% 9 Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 10/15 0.28 Increase 64.25 1.74% 7 Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 10/15 0.13 No Change 16.49 3.15% 5 Ingredion Inc. (INGR) 10/25 0.63 Increase 82.06 3.07% 9 Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 10/16 1.15 Increase 235.31 1.95% 6 Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 10/15 0.34 No Change 84.2 1.62% 7 ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 10/11 0.15 No Change 33.3 1.80% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) 9/26 0.28 2.39% Ameren Corp. (AEE) 9/30 0.475 2.40% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 9/30 0.7 3.42% Allegion plc (ALLE) 9/30 0.27 1.06% Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 9/25 0.8 1.27% Avnet Inc. (AVT) 9/25 0.21 1.94% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 9/27 0.18 2.43% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 9/30 0.16 1.19% Big Lots Inc. (BIG) 9/27 0.3 5.24% Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 9/30 0.33 6.62% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 9/30 1.125 3.20% CDK Global Inc. (CDK) 9/27 0.15 1.26% CME Group Inc. (CME) 9/25 0.75 1.42% CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 9/24 0.11 2.76% CenterState Bank Corp. (CSFL) 9/30 0.11 1.79% CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 9/27 0.2225 1.68% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 9/27 0.275 2.91% Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 9/30 0.65 1.05% El Paso Electric Co. (EE) 9/30 0.385 2.31% Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 9/27 0.16 1.57% Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) 9/30 0.05 6.04% FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 9/30 0.48 3.20% Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) 9/27 0.21 4.12% Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 9/30 0.31 2.86% First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 9/30 0.16 1.03% GATX Corp. (GATX) 9/30 0.46 2.37% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 9/27 0.63 3.79% Corning Inc. (GLW) 9/30 0.2 2.88% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 9/27 1.25 2.34% Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) 9/27 0.375 4.25% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 9/30 0.21 0.80% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 9/30 0.275 1.19% Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) 9/30 0.53 1.72% Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU) 9/24 0.19 4.75% Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) 9/27 0.3175 7.96% Kohl's Corp. (KSS) 9/25 0.67 5.47% Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) 9/30 0.96 4.80% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 9/30 0.0446 4.47% Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 9/26 0.77 5.47% Methanex Corp. (MEOH) 9/30 0.36 3.97% MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) 9/27 0.2 2.46% Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 9/27 0.47 1.87% Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) 9/27 0.12 1.63% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 9/30 0.47 3.04% Prologis Inc. (PLD) 9/30 0.53 2.51% Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 9/30 0.17 0.74% PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) 9/27 1.05 2.33% Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) 9/26 0.56 9.12% Service Corp. International (SCI) 9/30 0.18 1.53% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 9/30 0.19 6.39% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9/27 0.22 2.38% Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) 9/27 0.3 2.33% Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 9/27 0.08 1.46% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) 9/25 0.06 0.76% Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 9/27 0.24 2.56% Western Union Company (WU) 9/30 0.2 3.55% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9/26 0.24 1.24%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

