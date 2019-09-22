iShares MSCI Brazil ETF: Bearish As Real Approaches Record Low

The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE:EWZ) has been exceptionally volatile over the past year trading in a 45% range from a low of under $32 in 2018 to a recent high near $47 this past July. The move higher was largely based on the market enthusiasm over the election of Jair Bolsonaro who rode a wave of anti-populist sentiment with an investor-friendly policy agenda to become Brazil's president. On the other hand, a theme this year has been disappointing economic growth leading to revisions lower in GDP estimates even as there have been some positive progress by the government implementing necessary fiscal reforms. EWZ and Brazil stocks appear stuck waiting for the next catalyst, while we note global macro conditions have tilted the balance of risks lower. We are turning bearish on EWZ based on an expectation of further depreciation of the Brazilian real along with macro concerns over a slowdown from China and its impact to broader emerging market trade dynamics. This article looks at recent economic developments for Brazil and discusses our view on where EWZ is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Brazil Macro Outlook

Brazil's GDP growth over the past five years has averaged a historically low annual rate of negative 0.9% including the deep recession between 2015 and 2016. The recovery continues to be tepid with the market forecasting GDP growth of just 0.8% for 2019 which would actually be a slowdown compared to the 1.1% rate last year. Q2 GDP data released earlier this month showed an annual increase of 1% y/y which is expected to slow at the margin through the year end based on already slowing momentum. The situation can be described by the still wide output-gap given the deep deterioration in the labor market as the unemployment rate remains near 12%. Weak internal credit demand is also pressuring growth.

Industrial production has been particularly poor and the latest monthly data for July shows another contraction of 2.5% year over year held back by manufacturing, mining/extraction, and investment-related components. Recovery in the mining sector since the "Brumadinho" mining dam disaster earlier in the year has been slow, echoing data from iron ore miner Vale SA (VALE) saying the supply disruptions will continue through next year. The weakness in manufacturing is widespread based on the impact of trade related industries and even regional trends like the deterioration of the Argentinian economy.

(Source: TradingEconomics.com)

The bright spot in the macro outlook has been the low inflation trend and tempered inflation expectations over the medium term. The annual inflation rate in August at 3.4% is below the Central Bank target midpoint of 4.25%. Favorably, market inflation expectations remain near current levels through 2021.

Brazil Inflation and Forecast. Source: Itau Economics

The dynamics here have provided flexibility for the Central Bank to cut the monetary policy rate, "SELIC," in an effort to support growth through credit expansion and investment demand. The committee just cut the SELIC 50bps to a record low of 5.5% citing the improved fiscal outlook, in a likely reference to the pension reform progress which will have a secondary effect of easing structural inflation pressures that have historically been driven by government spending.

The main weakness in Brazil's macro outlook continues to be the wide fiscal deficit considering it's expected to end the year near 6% of GDP. Along with the pressures from large social security and pension outlays, tax receipts and broader revenues (despite recovering in recent years) remain weak while discretionary spending by the government is at bare bones levels following

It's important to note that external accounts including the current account deficit at about 1% of GDP and a still historically strong trade surplus around $55 billion for the year represents a source of strength for Brazil, isolating the economy external vulnerability. Among emerging markets like Turkey and Argentina that have undergone deep turmoil in financial markets and presented signs of currency crisis, Brazil stands in contrast with a relatively strong external position, low inflation, and all in all stable economic outlook. With that said, the currency remains pressured but does not amount to a "crisis" type of situation. We think the Brazilian real will remain weak until growth accelerates and or emerging market sentiment improves.

The table below highlights macro forecasts by Banco Itau Economics Research. The group is forecasting GDP growth of 0.8% in 2019 which it sees rebounding to 1.7% in 2020. Itau also sees further cuts in the SELIC towards 5.5% by the end of this year.

Itau Bank Economic Research Brazil Forecasts. Source: Itau Economics

Bolsonaro Reform Agenda

The major development in recent months has been progress in the much-anticipated public pension and social security reform as the legislation is aimed at correcting the structural fiscal deficit. The reform has advanced through congress and is expected to be approved by the Senate by the end of the year. The final bill despite being "watered down" from its original intention will add 1.8 percentage points to the primary balance over the next decade given high contribution requirements by workers. The approval will also have the positive impact of stabilizing the public debt level that has climbed from 50% of GDP back in 2012 to a current 78%. The move higher in the government's indebtedness level was cited as the main cause of Brazil losing its investment grade sovereign credit rating. A lot of work is still necessary to regain those ratings which does not appear likely in the near term

Also, the Finance Minister has made comments suggesting a wave divestment of state-owned assets including a plan to privatize Petrobras SA (PBR) in the coming years. This would require a constitutional amendment and most observers have doubts such measure could been passed through congress. State controlled companies including utilities sector stocks are among the biggest winners in EWZ this year.

It's worth noting that the Bolsonaro government has suffered through a number of scandals including worldwide negative press coverage regarding the handling of wildfires in the Amazon rain forest region. Indeed, the government's "disapproval" rating is at 38% from 33% back in April. The appearance is that Brazilians are losing patience with the slow trajectory of the economy.

EWZ Performance

EWZ is up 11% year to date 2019, but down from highs in early July when it was up as much as 24% on a total return basis. Over a one-year time frame, EWZ is up by a more impressive 32%. As mentioned, this has been a highly volatile exchange traded fund depending on the time period. Fund manager iShares notes the P/E ratio is 15x although we point out this is skewed to the downside given the fund's large concentration among financial sector and materials/energy stock. The ETF has a dividend yield over the past 12 months of 2.6%. Overall stocks with domestic exposure continue to have a bullish tilt, benefiting from stronger earnings compared to previous years despite the more uncertain outlook.

EWZ Portfolio Characteristics. Source: BlackRock iShares

Taking a look at some of the underlying holdings, what's curious is the relative under performance of the large banking stock of the country. Year to date on a total return basis, Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) is down 2.6%, Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) down 0.3%, and Banco do Brasil SA (OTCPK:BDORY) up 1.9% for example highlighting stocks that are directly exposed to the weak trends in domestic growth as discussed above. Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) is down 12% year to date, as its stock price has been exceptionally volatile considering the recent surge in iron ore prices balance by the financial impact and supply disruptions from the Q1 mining disaster.

Data by YCharts

Some of the biggest winners include protein and food producers JBS SA (OTCQX:JBSAY) and BRF SA (NYSE:BRFS), whom both coincidentally have large export businesses, are up an impressive 140% and 59% in 2019 each respectively. Braskem SA (OTCPK:BRKMY) is among the biggest losers down 40% in 2019 and was recently delisted from the NYSE ADR program and now trades in the OTC market. The following table highlights selected EWZ underlying stocks that have actively traded shares on a U.S. exchange.

EWZ underlying holdings performance. Source: data by YCharts/ table author

EWZ Forward Looking Analysis and Commentary

The main concern we have for EWZ is the potential for a further depreciation of the Brazilian Real as its trading within 1% of its all-time low against the US dollar. Unlike previous times it approached this level going back to the extreme level of volatility during the depths of the recession in the country in 2015 and in early 2018 given election uncertainty, the move today is less based on a perception of sovereign risk and more a function of technical interest rate differentials.

With the Central Bank of Brazil cutting the monetary policy rate aggressively, the yield advantage of the Brazilian real has narrowed making the currency less attractive. In the context of a still wide fiscal deficit, weak emerging market sentiment globally, and tepid growth; the Brazilian Real has naturally depreciated. We see the risk that the next episode of global financial market volatility could send the currency to a new all-time low against the dollar. A move in the exchange rate toward BRL 4.50 per USD would represent approximately 9% downside for EWZ all else equal.

(Source: XE.com)

Brazil investors should also be monitoring both the development of the U.S.-China trade dispute and also macro data out of China as it appears the economy is decelerating with weaker data points recently with implications to commodities demand and global growth. In August, the growth slowdown was broad-based as most indicators fell below trend. In our view, a deeper than expected Chinese deceleration has the potential to derail the economic recovery in Brazil through the secondary effects on trade and sentiment. While acknowledging that Brazil's external accounts position is isolated from any crisis type of scenario, our opinion is that the Brazilian real has more downside and should depreciate further considering the weak growth environment and narrowing yield advantage over the U.S. dollar.

Takeaway

The balance of risks for the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has tilted to the downside as the economic recovery remains tepid and the Brazilian real approaches a new record low against the U.S. dollar. We are bearish on EWZ based on our view that time is running out in the political capital of the Bolsonaro administration to pursue aggressive market-friendly reforms. Beyond a renaissance of growth expectations, there does not appear to be a clear catalyst for an accelerated improvement in domestic demand that would benefit the local stocks. Monitoring points going forward include industrial production which will need to recover for a sustained improvement in the broader economy. The approval rating will also be important for President Bolsonaro and could also be an indicator on the chances of reelection.

