Scorpio Tankers, Netflix, And Good Problems (Podcast Trailer)

Akram's Razor and Daniel Shvartsman talk about the streaming industry and Netflix's looming challenge on The Razor's Edge.

J Mintzmyer speaks to Robert Bugbee of Scorpio Tankers about the company's improved cash position on Value Investor's Edge Live.

In this preview episode for our new podcast channel, The Investing Edge, we feature segments from our two inaugural shows.

We are launching a new podcast channel called The Investing Edge on October 3rd. Rather than hosting one show, The Investing Edge will feature different shows from some of our top authors, so you can get industry-level insight and investing ideas and discussion you won't find anywhere else.

In this preview episode, we share excerpts from our two initial episodes. In the clip from the first episode of Value Investor's Edge Live, J Mintzmyer speaks to Robert Bugbee, President of Scorpio Tankers (STNG), about the company's recovery from a few tough years and the 'good problem' that has created.

We also feature a clip from The Razor's Edge, where Akram's Razor and Daniel Shvartsman discuss one of the key challenges facing Netflix (NFLX) and whether or not that is a 'good problem' to have. This is an excerpt from a full discussion on the rapidly evolving streaming market.

Click play above to listen to this preview episode. And subscribe to The Investing Edge on one of the first channels so you catch the debut episode on October 3rd.

A brief description of each show:

J Mintzymer of Value Investor's Edge will debut on October 3rd with Value Investor's Edge Live. The show will feature J's conversations with publicly traded shipping company CEOs, sector experts, and fellow deep value investors about their companies and investing approaches. J has been a contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2011 and has become a leading analyst in the shipping sector, often quoted in industry publications and speaking at industry events like Marine Money.

Akram's Razor of The Razor's Edge will be the lead host of our other show, also called The Razor's Edge, debuting October 10th. Daniel Shvartsman will be co-hosting, and the two will be discussing specific ideas from his investing watch list or portfolio, including specific ideas and takes as well as discussion about the research process. Akram's Razor has been on Seeking Alpha since 2010 and has built a reputation for deep-dive research, including thoroughly supported short ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long STNG. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.