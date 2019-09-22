Housing Data Roars Back To Life, Finally

Strong performance from the REIT and Homebuilding sector wasn't enough to keep the major averages in the green. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each snapped a three-week streak of gains.

Home construction in the US surged to the strongest levels in more than a decade in August. Housing Starts and Building Permits jumped to the highest monthly rates since 2007.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Between the Federal Reserve meeting, a jam-packed week of housing data, "quadruple witching," and last weekend's major disruption to Saudi Arabia's oil supply, the last official week of summer had all the potential for some climatic fireworks. Throw in the unexpected and historic volatility in the critical short-term repurchase market and all things considered, it was a remarkably tame week for major US equity market benchmarks, which finished the week modestly lower but remain within shouting distance of new all-time highs. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) declined by 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively, snapping their three-week streak of gains as strong performance from the REIT and homebuilding sector wasn't enough to pull the major averages into the green.

For the second time this decade, the Federal Reserve lowered benchmark interest rates in response to signs of slowing global economic growth and weakening inflation expectations. US equity and bond markets reacted favorably to the policy announcement in which eight of the ten voting members agreed to lower rates by at least a quarter percentage point. An indication that investors interpreted the Fed commentary as quite "dovish," the 10-year Treasury yield pulled back by 15 basis points on the week, helping to drive outperformance in the yield-oriented segments of the equity market. The broad-based REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) jumped by more than 2% on the week, pushing their 2019 total returns back above 25%.

Home construction in the US surged to the strongest levels in more than a decade in August as Housing Starts and Building Permits each jumped to the highest monthly rates since the first half of 2007. After reaching a record closing high last week, the Hoya Capital US Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the US Housing Industry, finished slightly lower as strength from the Homebuilding and Residential REIT sectors was offset by weakness on Friday in the home improvement and home furnishings categories on trade-related concerns on reports that the Chinese trade delegation's visit may have been cut short. RealPage (RP), Invitation Homes (INVH), RE/MAX (RMAX), D.R. Horton (DHI), and KB Home (KBH) were among the upside standouts on the week.

This week, sell-side research firm Zelman & Associates hosted their annual Housing Summit, one of the largest and most closely-watched housing industry conferences attended by many of the largest homebuilders, building suppliers, and residential REITs. With a focus on favorable demographic trends and lack of supply heading into the next decade, most analysts and housing industry participants - particularly those involved in the single-family markets - believe that the 2020s will be a decade of robust, accelerating growth.

Key themes included the growing trend of "built-to-rent" and the continued rise of the institutional single-family rental operators, a debate over the magnitude and reasons for the millions of the "deferred" household formations (a record high number of adult children living with parents), the growing advantages of size and scale in the home building business, and evidence that single-family housing affordability is not nearly as "stressed" as the prevailing narrative would suggest. Millennials are significantly larger, wealthier, more independent, and are coming full-steam into the US housing markets, whether the supply-side is ready or not.

Real Estate Economic Data

Housing Data Roars Back To Life

Patience is a virtue. As we've discussed for several months, the forward-looking housing market indicators including mortgage demand and commentary from the public builders forecasted a strong recovery in 2H19. The week started out on the right foot on Tuesday with better-than-expected homebuilder sentiment data. With a reading of 68, the NAHB's Housing Market Index climbed to the highest level since October 2018. Powering the gains was the current sales sub-index, which rose to the highest level since March 2018. Consistent with recent home sales and starts data, the South and West regions continue to drive the gains, but the Northeast region matched a multi-decade-high at 65 in September.

Also on Tuesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that Builder Application Survey data, a forward-looking measure of new home sales, for August 2019 showed mortgage applications for new home purchases increased 33% compared to a year ago. In the Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey released the following day, a forward-looking measure of existing home sales, the MBA reported that the Purchase Index increased 16% compared with the previous week and was 15% higher than the same week one year ago. After peaking at a cycle-worst 110 basis point year-over-year increase in mortgage rates last November, the 30-year fixed mortgage is now roughly 80 basis points lower on a year-over-year basis, which has significantly stimulated single-family housing demand this year.

The good housing news got even better on Wednesday when the US Census Bureau reported that home construction in the US surged to the highest monthly rate in more than 12 years in August as the combination of lower mortgage rates and pent-up demographic-driven demand has spurred a recovery in new home construction following the "mini-housing recession" experienced in 2018. The US Census Bureau reported that housing starts jumped to a seasonally-adjusted annualized rate of 1,364k units, which was the strongest rate since June 2007. Despite the slow but steady recovery over the past decade, housing starts remain far below their pre-crisis average of roughly 1,600k units, indicating that the grinding post-recession recovery in home construction remains in the relatively early innings.

Growth in housing starts significantly beat expectations in August, as the seasonally-adjusted rate of growth for total starts jumped 6.6% from August 2018. Powering this month's gains was a 13.7% jump in the volatile multifamily starts data, but single-family starts were stronger than expected as well, recording a 3.4% growth over last year. The prior month's data was revised higher as well. The strong summer for home construction comes after one of the worst eight-to-twelve months for home construction since the financial crisis. Total housing starts remain lower by roughly 2% over the past twelve months while single-family and multifamily starts have recorded -3.1% and 0.3% growth rates over the past twelve months, respectively.

Before this year, renters enjoyed a brief reprieve from rising rents over the prior two years as landlords competed to fill a record number of newly completed apartment units, particularly in the high-end luxury category. The relative "boom" in multifamily construction that began in 2014 continued into 2019, but deliveries appeared to have peaked for this cycle during the summer of 2018 at a TTM rate of roughly 365k units. Deliveries will likely hover around a range of 330k-350k through the end of 2020, which amounts to roughly 1.5% per year annual supply growth. While multifamily starts and permitting activity had pulled back since mid-2018, we have seen a mild reacceleration this summer. Despite this month's attention-grabbing growth rate, multifamily starts and permitting activity have risen by 0.3% and 1.0%, respectively, on a trailing twelve-month basis.

The strong week for housing data rolled on with better-than-expected existing home sales data on Thursday. Existing home sales data beat estimates, recording its second straight year-over-year increase in sales following nearly a year-and-a-half of annualized declines. Existing sales rose by a seasonally-adjusted annualized rate of 2.6% from last year, the best year-over-year rate of growth since early 2017. New homes sales data, which has seen a similar reacceleration this summer, is released next Wednesday while pending home sales data is released on Thursday.

For the first time since early 2018, inventory levels of both new and existing homes are again retreating, and we expect this retreat in inventory to again put upward pressure on home values following a period of moderation that began in mid-2018. Inventory levels were building throughout all of last year as mortgage rates rose sharply and homebuilders had some mild difficulty dealing with an excess supply of newly completed homes. Corresponding with the sharp pullback in mortgage rates, inventory levels have been on a continuous decline since late 2018, which may keep a lid on the growth potential of existing home sales.

By nearly every metric, the US housing markets remain significantly undersupplied. Household formations outpaced new housing starts by more than 100k in 2018 as the vacancy rate for both owner-occupied and renter-occupied homes reached near-multi-decade lows in the fourth quarter. The United States has been under-building homes since the early 1990s, and that trend of underbuilding has intensified dramatically since the housing bubble burst in 2008. A shortage primarily rooted in sub-optimal public policy at the local, regional, and national levels, the US is building homes at a rate that is less than 50% of the post-1960 average after adjusting for population growth.

2019 Performance Recap

With this week's strong performance, with gains of 25% so far this year, the broad-based REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) continue to outperform the S&P 500, which has climbed roughly 20%. Not all REITs are seeing the windfall, however, exhibited by the 55% performance gap between the best- and worst-performing REIT sectors. The US Housing sector has climbed 27% this year led by the nearly 50% surge in Homebuilders (ITB). At 1.76%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 93 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 150 basis points below peak levels of 2018 around 3.25%.

This week, we published Data Center REITs: Sunlight Through The Clouds. Surging more than 40% this year, Data Center REITs have bounced back in 2019 following the worst year for the sector since NAREIT formally began tracking the group in 2015. Storm clouds have been building around the high-flying technology-focused sector as intense competition and furious supply growth have weakened pricing power. Global IT spending has slowed significantly in 2019 as businesses temper growth plans, citing macroeconomic and trade uncertainty.

Operating in a highly competitive industry, value creation isn't coming as easy as it once was. The competitive landscape, particularly in the lower-barrier wholesale data center market, is quickly shifting as "big tech" hyperscale providers - Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Alibaba (BABA), and IBM (IBM) - are increasingly dictating the terms of the still-symbiotic relationship between REITs and these large tenants.

Week Ahead: Home Prices, New Home Sales, Incomes

It's another busy week of housing and macroeconomic data ahead. PMI data kicks off the week with Manufacturing and Services PMI released on Monday. Home Price data from S&P/Case Shiller and the FHFA is released on Tuesday. Home price appreciation moderated meaningfully from mid-2018 through early 2019, but has shown early signs of stabilization and even reacceleration in recent months amid a favorable backdrop of lower mortgage rates. New home sales data is released on Wednesday followed by pending home sales on Thursday with each expected to see a meaningful rise over last month, consistent with other single-family housing market indicators. On Friday, PCE inflation data, the Fed's preferred inflation metric is released, as is the closely-watched personal income and spending data for perhaps the best "read" on the strength of the US consumer.

Real-Time Economic Analysis & Commentary

Disclosure: I am/we are long RP, INVH, EGP, PGR, RMAX, DHI, KBH, AMH, WELL, HCP, VNQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions are available at HoyaCapital.com.