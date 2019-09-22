Wall Street Brunch

Notable earnings reports:: Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) on September 23; Nike (NKE), Blackberry (BB), AutoZone (AZO), Nio (NIO) and CarMax (KMX) on September 24; AAR (AIR) and KB Home (KBH) on September 25; Micron (MU), Carnival (CCL), Rite Aid (RAD) and ConAgra Brands (CAG) on September 26.

IPO watch: Peloton Interactive (PTON) is the headliner in the IPO market with a pricing expected next week. The company reported $915M in revenue for its last fiscal year and a loss of $196M on high R&D and marketing costs. Peloton plans to sell 40M shares to the public in a range of $26 and $29 a share. There are some early indications that the pricing could be below the targeted range. Other IPOs expected to price in the week ahead include Oportun Financial (OPRT) on September 25 and Endeavor Group (EDR) on September 26. In Asia, the Budweiser Brewing Co. (BUDBC) IPO is set to price in Anheuser-Busch InBev's (BUD) second crack at raising some funds to pay off debt. IPO lockup expirations arrive on Linx (LINX), Precision BioSciences (DTIL) and Puyi (PUYI) on September 24.

Projected dividend changes: American Express (AXP) to $0.43 from $0.39, Honeywell (HON) to $0.91 from $0.82, Lockheed (LMT) to $2.40 from $2.20, International Banc (IBOC) to $0.50 from $0.55, OGE Energy (OGE) to $0.4025 from $0.365, Progress Software (PRGS) to $0.17 from $0.155.

M&A tidbits: The go-shop period on the acquisition of Presidio (PSDO) by BC Partners expires on September 23. The Finisar (FNSR)-II- ZVO (IIVI) and Del Frisco Restaurant Group (DFRG)-L Catterton deals are slated to close on September 25. The go-shop period for Sierra Income's acquisition of Medley Capital (MCC) expires on September 27. Harbin Pharmaceutical Group is expected to complete its $698M purchase of stake in Shanghai-listed Harbin Pharma. Harin Pharmaceutical is a JV partner of GNC Holdings (GNC) in China.

Amazon event: Amazon (AMZN) hosts its Hardware Media Event on September 25. A refresh of the Amazon Echo family and some Amazon Fire hardware announcements are anticipated. There is also the potential for some Alexa news with Google's rival AI said to be gaining traction with consumers. While the event is geared toward hardware, there could be a call-out to Alexa and an update on new content heading to Amazon Prime Video. Amazon doesn't leak much information, so a surprise or two might be included.

Analyst/investor day events: Alibaba (BABA) and Best Buy (BBY) headline a strong week of investor events. Alibaba's presentation on September 23-24 takes place in Hangzhou, China and will feature CEO Daniel Zhang, CFO Maggie Wu and other members of the company's senior management team. Alibaba could update guidance and reset long-term gross merchandise volume targets. On September 25, Best Buy will hold a key investor meeting amid open questions on iPhone sales expectations and tariff headwinds. Dell Technologies (DELL) is scheduled to talk strategy, innovation and financials on September 26. Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) says it will discuss its sustainability-supported organic growth opportunities, productivity-driven margin improvement drivers and near and long-term financial objectives at ite event on September 26. Other analyst/investor meetings on the calendar include Urogen (URGN), Western Union (WU), LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), PagerDuty (PD) Limelight Networks (LLNW) and Fluor (FLR) on September 24; Dropbox (DBX), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Genpact (G) and VF Corporation (VFC) on September 25 and Guidewire Software (GWRE) on Sept 26.

FDA and drug updates: A FDA action date arrives for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Darzalex combo for certain multiple myeloma patients. A FDA Advisory Committee meeting is also scheduled on Merck's (MRK) montelukast allergy treatment. At the World Sleep Congress in Vancouver, Jazz Pharmaceutical (JAZZ) and Avadel (AVDL) are due to present trial data.

Deutsche Bank 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference: A huge number of companies are rolling into Scottsdale, Arizona to discuss financing. Companies due to present include Beazer Homes (BZH), Boyd Gaming (BYD), Brinks Company (BCO), Dana (DAN), Ferroglobe (GSM), GoDaddy (GDDY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO), Netflix (NFLX), Outfront Media (OUT), Party City (PRTY), The Stars Group (TSG), Verra Mobility (VRRM), Brink's (BCO) and T-Mobile (TMUS).

EU tax ruling: Europe's second-highest court is scheduled to rule on September 24 on if Starbucks Corp (SBUX) owes €30M in Dutch back taxes and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) a similar tally for favorable tax treatment and assessments. The European Commission is also investigating Ikea and Nike (NKE) for tax issues.

Wells Fargo Consumer Conference and Beauty Forum: Representatives from leading beauty producers/brands, beauty-focused retailers and private equity players in the beauty space will be in Dana Point, California for meetings with investors. While the presentations won't be public, it wouldn't be a shocker if some information leaked out. Participants include Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), At Home (HOME), Carter's (CRI), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Foot Locker (FL), Fossil (FOSL), Gap (GPS), Knotoor Brands (KTB), Lowe's (LOW), Lululemon (LULU), Ross Stores (ROST), Skechers (SKX), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Urban Outfitters (URBN), Chipotle (CMG), Wingstop (WING), e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT) and Shoe Carnival (SCVL).

Next-gen Hasbro: Hasbro (HAS) is due to give a talk at the Goldman Sachs Future of Esports and Video Games Conference on September 24. Hasbro has been growing its esports business, especially with the online Magic: The Gathering Arena game. KeyBanc estimates nearly 3M active users will be playing Arena by the end of this year, and perhaps as many as 11M by 2021 in a bull case scenario.

Robot surgery update: Medtronic (MDT) plans to host a robotic-Assisted Surgery investor update on September 24. The update will include a robotic-assisted surgical procedure performed in a lab as part of the Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapy Group's ongoing development and testing process of its RAS technology. In addition, the update will include remarks and responses to audience questions from a panel of surgeons and Medtronic management.

Data watch: It's that time month again for the RV Industry Association to post shipments data in a release that could impact trading on Thor Industries (THO), Winnebago (WGO), Patrick Industries (PATK), Camping World Holdings (CWH) and LCI Industries (LCII). RV shipments are down 21% to 244,625 units compared to a year ago through the first seven months of the year.

Box office: The U.S. box office is expected to have a busy weekend with four films are forecast to bring in around $19M to $22M. Focus Features' (CMCSA) Downton Abbey, Lionsgate's (LGF.A) Rambo: Last Blood and Fox's (FOXA) Ad Astra are the new entrants, while holdover Warner Brothers' (T) It: Chapter Two is still in the mix. The U.S. box office is down 6.2% YTD through September 18 with a haul of $8.15B.

Barron's mentions: The impact of the opioid crisis for investors is broken down in the cover story. In a sobering appraisal, liability from opioid lawsuits is estimated to range from the hundreds of millions to double-digit billions for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), Endo International (ENDP), Mallinckrodt (MNK), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), Mylan (MYL), McKesson (MCK), Cardinal Health (CAH), AmerisourceBergen (ABC),Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and CVS Health (CVS). On the sunnier side of investing, seven growth stocks for risky times are identified. Comcast (CMCSA), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Facebook (FB), Encompass Health (EHC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Microsoft (MSFT) all make the list of companies with robust earnings potential for economic turbulence.

Sources: CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, The Verge, SlashGear.com



