Plains All American: Consider Buying On Weakness

Oil prices have swung quite a bit this year, rising from around $45 a barrel in early-January to more than $65 in April, dropping to around $50 in June, climbing back up to $60 in July, only to drop again to $50 a month later. The commodity was hovering near $57 at the time of this writing, which is considerably lower than the 52-week highs of more than $75 a barrel seen last year. The prices could remain weak and volatile in the near future as various factors, such as growing levels of shale oil production from the US, lackluster demand, President Donald Trump’s trade dispute with China, and OPEC’s production cuts influence prices.

The last few months have been tough for energy stocks. The shares of a number of energy companies (XLE), including the healthy ones, as well as the units of master limited partnerships (AMLP) which transport and store oil and gas, have fallen by around 6%-7% in the last six months. Plains All American (PAA) – one of the leading pipeline operators in the Permian Basin which is the premier US shale oil field - has seen its units drop by 13.4% in this period. But I believe this weakness could be a buying opportunity. The MLP is on track to significantly grow its volumes which will drive earnings and distributable cash flow growth which will pave the way for distribution growth.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Plains All American owns and operates almost 18,000 miles of crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems as well as 109 million barrels of storage capacity, 9,100 rail cars, more than 1,600 trucks and trailers, 50 barges and 20 transport tugs in key oil-producing regions of Western Canada and the US. But what’s great about Plains All American is that it is one of the biggest players at the Permian Basin, which spans over Texas and New Mexico and alone accounts for nearly half of the total US oil production. The MLP primarily earns fee-based revenues by providing midstream services to oil and gas producers. It also has a small supply and logistics (S&L) segment in which it performs various merchant activities related to the purchase and sale of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Plains All American has been growing its earnings from its core fee-based business at a CAGR of 19% over the last 13 years. This growth has been driven in large part by an increase in pipeline volumes which climbed to almost six million barrels per day in 2018. I believe the MLP’s future is looking good, with long-term visible growth prospects driven by some major pipelines which are currently under construction.

Plains All American has been developing the 670,000 bpd Cactus II crude oil pipeline which is 65% owned by the MLP. Cactus II connects Permian Basin oil producers with Corpus Christi and Ingleside markets in Texas from where oil can be exported. Cactus II was placed in partial service in mid-August and will become fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2020. That’s going to play a big role in the growth of the MLP’s transportation segment, starting from the second half of this year. As a reminder, Plains All American posted $809 million of adjusted earnings (EBITDA) from the transportation segment in the first half of the year by handling roughly 6.64 million bpd of crude oil and NGL volumes. I believe both of these key metrics will likely move higher in the second half of this year and 2020 as compared to the first half.

In addition to this, Plains All American is also working on other projects through joint ventures which will drive the MLP’s growth beyond 2020. Plains All American is planning to construct the Wink-to-Webster crude oil pipeline which will serve Permian Basin oil producers. The 1.5 million bpd line in which Plains All American holds a 16% stake and will likely work with six joint venture partners (currently listed five partners and will add another shortly) is slated for an early-2021 start-up. Plains All American is also moving forward with the Diamond and Calpine project which covers two existing pipelines. The MLP will expand the capacity of the Diamond pipeline by 200,000 bpd, connect this line with the Calpine system, and reverse the flow on Calpine. This will enable Plains All American to better serve oil producers in the mid-continent region. Plains All American will start shipping light crude grades on the Diamond and Capline project from late-2020 and heavy crude from early-2022.

Plains All American has also formed a 50-50 joint venture with Phillips 66 (PSX) for the $2.5 billion Red Oak Pipeline which will ship crude oil from the Permian Basin and Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Houston area and various locations along the Texas Gulf Coast including Corpus Christi, Ingle side, and Beaumont. Red Oak will start up by as soon as the first quarter of 2021. Moreover, Plains All American is also enhancing the pumping capacity of the Saddlehorn pipeline JV which will increase the pipeline’s capacity to as high as 100,000 bpd. It has already started work on the first phase of the project which will push the line’s volumes higher by 60,000 bpd by late-2020. Plains All American is also working on expanding its Red River pipeline system by partnering with the oil refiner Delek US Holdings (DK), although the project is in the early stages of development.

In short, Plains All American looks well-positioned to meaningfully grow its volumes in the future which will drive its earnings and distributable cash flow growth. As a reminder, Plains All American has posted around 11% increase in adjusted EBITDA from fee-based businesses to $1.16 billion for the first six months of 2019 on a year-over-year basis, led by 16% increase in earnings from the transportation segment to $809 million. This growth can be attributed to 19.4% year-over-year increase in transportation volumes in the first half of the year following the start-up of a major pipeline (Sunrise II pipeline) in Q4-2018. Moving forward, I believe Plains All American is firmly on track to continue growing volumes which will push its earnings and distributable cash flows higher.

Further growth in earnings and DCF will allow Plains All American to grow distributions. The MLP has grown quarterly distributions by 20% to $0.36 per unit in Q2-2019 from $0.30 per unit in Q2-2018 on the back of robust earnings and DCF growth. In fact, due to the strong DCF growth, the MLP is now generating even higher levels of cash flows in excess of distributions than before. It ended the second quarter with excess DCF of $266 million, up from $50 million a year earlier. This excess DCF translates into a solid coverage ratio of 2.02x which shows that the shareholder payouts are backed by strong levels of cash flows.

Plains All American vs. Industry distribution/dividend yield. Image: Author

Plains All American currently offers a distribution yield of 6.75%, which is substantially higher than what investors will get with other dividend-paying sectors. The average dividend yields of REITs and utilities sectors are 3.44% and 3.16%, respectively, while the S&P 500 average is 1.96%. Plains All American’s yield is lower than the MLP sector’s average of 8.58%, but this MLP has better visibility for future growth than a vast majority of its peers. I believe Plains is a high-quality midstream firm, but it is trading just 6.5x annualized DCF, which makes it cheaper than some of the other major MLPs, such as Magellan Midstream (MMP) and Enterprise Products (EPD), which are priced more than 8x annualized DCF, as per my calculations based on half-yearly results. I think investors should consider buying Plains All American’s units on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.