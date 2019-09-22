We're All Caught In The Loop

That said a lot about the extent to which US trade policy is still the biggest issue for investors.

On Friday afternoon, stocks swooned to their worst day in nearly a month on a headline a canceled visit to farms in Montana and Nebraska.

Markets just shrugged off the biggest oil supply disruption in history and the worst funding squeeze since the crisis, but couldn't stomach an itinerary change by Chinese trade negotiators.

It may seem trivial, but if you ask me, it says a lot about the state of investor psychology when the market reacts more to news that mid-level Chinese officials won't be visiting a handful of farms in Montana and Nebraska, than to the biggest oil supply disruption in history and the worst money market funding squeeze since the crisis.

Admittedly, I'm using the term "more" loosely, but the reaction in equities on Friday afternoon when the Montana Farm Bureau said the Chinese delegation (which was in the US for preliminary discussions aimed at paving the way for principal-level talks between Vice Premier Liu He, Bob Lighthizer and Steve Mnuchin next month) cited "an agenda adjustment" that compelled them to return to Beijing sooner than expected, was notable.

(Heisenberg)

The news came hot on the heels of comments from Donald Trump who, during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, said he didn't need a deal with China before the 2020 US election and suggested he wouldn't settle for a partial agreement. The idea that the White House and Beijing might strike an "interim" deal served to buoy markets earlier this month, and while Trump didn't completely rule out a limited agreement, he certainly didn't come across as receptive to it in his remarks alongside Morrison.

Friday was hardly a bloodbath on Wall Street, but it was the worst day since August 23, when Beijing announced their intention to retaliate to the tariffs Trump tipped on August 1, prompting Trump to respond with a tweet lamenting Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech (delivered that morning) and demanding US companies leave China. After the bell that day, he raised the tariff rate on some $500 billion in Chinese goods. Ultimately, this was the first down week for US equities of the month.

(Heisenberg)

It is not a stretch to say that Friday's swoon on news that the Chinese delegation canceled their planned trip to American farms suggests investors still view US trade policy as the biggest unknown and potentially the largest threat to the rally. Indeed, the trade war retained the top spot on BofA's closely-watched global fund manager survey in September. With but a pair of exceptions (one of which was China-related), the trade conflict has topped the list every month for nearly two years.

(BofA)

To be sure, recent events have been largely positive. China added some US farm goods to a tariff exemption list earlier this month, there are indeed signs that Beijing intends to purchase more US agricultural products as a gesture of goodwill, Trump postponed a tariff increase planned for October 1 for two weeks and, as alluded to above, the US president indicated he'd be willing to consider an interim deal, despite the White House's initial denial.

But it's important to remember that no forward progress is actually being made. In fact, the two sides are now just trying to get back to where they were earlier this year. This isn't "one step forward, two steps back". It's more like, "no steps forward, four steps back, now everybody stop where you are and let's talk."

This is clearly feeding into US monetary policy and as I've been over on too many occasions to count, we are squarely caught in the following feedback loop:

(Heisenberg)

That maps almost perfectly to the last two months, with a couple of important caveats which both relate to unintended consequences.

Unsatisfied with the depth of the July rate cut and the attendant messaging from Jerome Powell, President Trump escalated the trade tensions anew on August 1, setting in motion a series of events which drove up volatility, stoked recession fears and turbocharged the 2019 bond rally, ultimately leading to the inversion of the 2s10s on August 14, which in turn fed back into recession jitters.

(Heisenberg, current through September 16)

Since the August 1 trade escalation (which, you're reminded, marked the shattering of the Osaka truce, which was itself made necessary due to the White House breaking the Buenos Aires truce on May 5), University of Michigan consumer sentiment printed the lowest of the Trump era, ISM manufacturing sank into contraction territory and at least three big polls (Quinnipiac, ABC/WaPo and NBC/WSJ) betrayed voter angst about the economy and the trade war.

That's not to say there aren't bright spots. Indeed, the US consumer (the engine of the domestic economy) continues to hold up remarkably well. The following chart is a good news/bad news visual.

(Heisenberg)

The good news is in the top pane. ISM non-manufacturing is hanging in and retail sales have risen for six consecutive months.

In the bottom pane is the bad news. ISM manufacturing is below the 50 line, consumer sentiment cratered in August and the trend in payrolls is not good.

The problem with the current setup is that if the three polls cited above are any indication (and they probably are considering the color that has accompanied the last two University of Michigan sentiment reports), the consumer will eventually tire of the trade war, just as the manufacturing sector has and just as investors have. At that point, the economy will slip, if not crumble.

The irony in all of this is that Fed cuts may be paradoxically serving to undermine confidence. "The main takeaway for consumers from the first cut in interest rates in a decade was to increase apprehensions about a possible recession," Richard Curtin, director of the University of Michigan survey, said in the preliminary August report.

Fast forward a couple of weeks to the final print for August, and Curtin cautioned that "the recent decline is due to negative references to tariffs, which were spontaneously mentioned by one in three consumers." He went further, noting that "Trump’s tariff policies have been subject to repeated reversals amid threats of higher future tariffs [and while] such tactics may have some merit in negotiations with China, they act to increase uncertainty and diminish consumer spending at home."

By the time the preliminary reading for September was released (on September 13), consumer expectations for rate cuts had reached post-crisis highs.

(Heisenberg, data from U. of Mich.)

And yet the headline sentiment index barely bounced (from 89.8 in August on the final read to 92 in the preliminary read for this month).

The overarching point in all of this is that the trade war and the incessant (and by "incessant" I mean nearly every day) Fed tweets from the President are the main source of uncertainty both for US consumers and for investors, with Friday's knee-jerk lower in equities on the canceled Montana farm visits headline being just the latest example of how sensitive markets are to this increasingly vexing issue.

If you look back up at the flow chart, you'll note that I included a helpful "you are here" annotation.

While trade news since early September has been positive on balance, stocks are back near all-time highs in the US and thanks to this week's funding crunch, the Fed has now committed to injecting liquidity and will almost surely announce balance sheet expansion next month in the interest of alleviating reserve scarcity. As noted here earlier this week, the forthcoming balance sheet expansion won't be "QE", per se, but we are getting back to regular liquidity injections. Although the September meeting skewed hawkish on several fronts, a divided Fed may be just the incentive the White House needs to go ahead with another tariff escalation in the interest of breaking the hawk-dove stalemate which was on full display Friday as Jim Bullard and Eric Rosengren offered competing takes on the desirability of rate cuts.

We are still caught in the loop illustrated in the tariff flow chart above, which means you shouldn't be totally surprised if there's another escalation over the next four weeks or so, even as Liu He will try his best to placate Lighthizer in Washington early next month.

On that note, I'll leave you with the only chart you really need to understand all of this.

(Heisenberg)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.