Generac Solar Business Unlikely To Have Material Impact On SolarEdge Or Enphase

Generac's entry into the MLPE market comes from acquisition of a Company which had very little success making a headway.

Recently, Enphase (ENPH) and SolarEdge (SEDG) stocks took a hit when Citron Research put out a note suggesting that Generac (GNRC), a leader in the home generator market, will be competing with Enphase and SolarEdge products and the will lead to lower prices, margins, and market share for the incumbents. This article looks at what Generac has to offer and how that may impact Enphase and SolarEdge.

Note that Generac had ZERO presence in the solar module level power electronics, MLPE, space up till now. A look at research under Generac SEEKING ALPHA TICKER PAGE shows zero discussion about this subject until the Citron note. So, does the Citron note have any merit? How did Generac become a threat to the SolarEdge-Enphase duopoly? When did Generac even enter the solar MPLE market?

Generac is a leader in the Home Standby (HSB) electric generation market and is looking to expand its footprint in the market as batteries start displacing generators in some of the home standby applications. According to Generac Management, the Company’s foray into solar domain is being made possible by two recent acquisitions (all images, unless noted otherwise, from Generac investor presentation).

Generac spent about $110M in M&A to acquire these two companies. These businesses currently appear to have no meaningful revenues and are burning cash. Of these two names, management claimed that Neurio has Tesla (TSLA) as a customer. It seems likely that Tesla is using Neurio software for Powerwall or Solar system installations. However, Neurio does not offer any MPLE or storage solutions and it is Pika Energy that is of primary interest for this article.

Based on the information presented, Generac’s main goal seems to be fill an emerging hole in its product line as consumers move to solar and battery based home standby systems. The emphasis of Generac, rightly, appears to be on the storage element than on the solar element (image below).

As M&A business goes, the odds are extremely high that both Neurio and Pika Energy were shopped around to all current major residential solar players including SolarEdge and Enphase and it finally took an outside the industry player to consummate the deal. As such, we are skeptical if either of these players offer anything significant that the leaders consider revolutionary or critical – otherwise SolarEdge or Enphase would have picked up these companies.

Note that Pika Energy, prior to the acquisition, had no measurable market share in the MPLE market (see image below from Citron).

How is that Generac, which has never been in the solar MPLE space can make Pika Energy successful when Pika was not successful by itself?

Management claims that they have run Pika Energy solutions by customers and got the feedback that Pika’s solutions, while good, were expensive. Generac management believes that it has a good grip on the supply chain to solve this problem. It is easy to see how Generac would fall for such narrative during the acquisition process.

Post-acquisition, Generac is now iterating Pika’s products at contract manufacturers in Vietnam to reduce costs. The choice of Vietnam is to side step the current China/US trade war.

As far as MPLE market goes, the key product in contention is the “PV Link” (image below). PV-Link, unlike typical MPLE devices that Enphase and SolarEdge sell, can connect up to 9 modules. To address module-level disconnect, a NEC2017 requirement, the Company uses a cigar sized device per module in addition to PV Link optmizer.

The theory is that by consolidating multiple optimizers into a single module, Pika and Generac would have a more cost-effective solution. We view this as low barrier to entry exercise. Should SolarEdge or Enphase see a merit to developing a single box to address about 8 modules, there is little that is stopping them from doing so. In the event the PV Link is successful, it would be easy for the leaders to counter with their own alternative.

Post cost reduction, management expects to launch the PV Link product this month although it has given no indication on when the product will be available.

We believe management is seriously misguided in when it can bring these solar products to market. The kind of changes that needs to be done to cost reduce are non-trivial when it comes to solar systems which get installed outdoors and on rooftops. Due to harsh environmental factors, longevity is difficult to achieve. It will take a significant amount of time for Generac to qualify these systems. It will take a long time to establish product reliability in the field and to establish software and system familiarity among installers. We do not believe this type of product development can happen in a matter of months. We expect it will take the company several quarters, and likely several years, to produce strong products and to gain a foothold in the space.

We believe, despite the commentary, Generac’s management is somewhat familiar with the challenges. For this reason, we believe Generac’s plans appear to be primarily on the storage front (see image below).

The Company’s storage products are enabled by third party Lithium Ion cell suppliers. Panasonic Japan is the primary source of batteries right now. The storage system is modular and positioned to compete with existing home battery players in terms of ease of installation and efficiency (image below)

Management claimed that the battery component of the storage system makes for 60% of system BOM costs. Balance of System, including casing and power electronics account for the rest of the BOM. Given the cost intensity of batteries, Generac is currently in the process of qualifying a non-Japan battery source.

While batteries seem to be the immediate focus, there is little doubt that Generac management iintends that the Company will become a total solution supplier for home energy systems (image below)

However, we see this a big reach for Generac given the current status of products from Pika energy. The solar aspect is especially challenging given two dominant players in the space and the long cycle time it takes to qualify products that operate in the harsh rooftop environment.

We can say unequivocally that Generac will have a very difficult time penetrating the solar installer space. On the other hand, when it has a viable battery product, Generac may do well in its traditional channels where it sells home generator systems.

In summary, we do not see Generac as a significant threat for either Enphase or SolarEdge MPLE business in the near to mid-term. However, it is conceivable that Generac will do well with its energy storage products especially in the home standby channel where the company current holds a leadership position. In that sense, Generac could compete with Enphase and SolarEdge. But, storage is a nascent market and does not meaningfully contribute to the valuation of either company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEDG, ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.