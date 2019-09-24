Co-produced with Trapping Value and PendragonY

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated following multiple drone attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities. The early morning attack on September 14 removed more than half of the kingdom's oil production capacity and took out 5.7 million barrels per day from the global oil markets. We dissect this further and give you our take as to how we see this impacting the global commodity and our investments in and around this sector.

The First Jump

With the markets being closed at the time of the attack, we speculated that the West Texas Intermediate or WTI oil would likely open above $60 and the price hike will be largely confined to the front end of the curve. Even prior to this event the oil futures curve was in a strong backwardation mode. That is, the price for further out months for oil deliveries were lower than the current month price. Below we show you the prices on Friday evening.

Source: Data.TradingCharts.Com -Friday, September 13 close

The front end of the curve was solidly anchored around the $54 mark. But the back end was lower by about $2.50.

Source: Data.TradingCharts.Com -Friday, September 13 close

This kind of market usually happens when participants are pricing that future demand and supply will be looser than it is today. This could be because they are anticipating more shale oil supply and or anticipating a recession in 2020. With the market having had multiple days to digest the news, we can see that the spread between the front month and December 2020 has widened to $5.35.

Source: Interactive Brokers- Thursday September 19

What strikes us here as significant is that the market expects exceptional tightness right through year end. Why would that be?

The extent of the damage

The Abqaiq facility and Khurais field attacked are among the most important locations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. About 70% of the 9.6 MMBbl/day crude is processed through the facility while Khurais makes up over 1.5 million barrels a day of oil supply.

US satellite pictures confirm that the hit was exceptionally surgical and took out critical infrastructure within the facilities.

The time needed to repair this is where speculation is running rampant. Opinions have varied but there are analysts out there that now think this might run into "months". Certainly the futures markets are running away on that scenario. Rystad Energy is also leaning towards a later return to normal scenario. In the "slow restart" case, they see normalized production in January 2020.

Saudi response

The press conference was done in Arabic alongside a rather inept English translation. The conference lacked follow up questions in English as well. There were numerous other "sources" from within the Government which promised rather rapid revival of the facility but we do not believe this to be the case here. The damage does appear to be far higher than what is being explained by the Saudi oil ministry. Why would they downplay this?

From a economic standpoint, they have just lost a very large revenue source. While some amount of production has been brought online immediately, an average loss of 3 million barrels a day is worth over $165 million a day. To the extent the price of oil rises, Saudi Arabia does get better compensated for its remaining barrels. Trying to make this appear better than it is seems counter-intuitive.

The other side of the equation is the pending IPO for Saudi Aramco. The attack which came out of nowhere and was exceptionally crippling now increases the risk and hence "discount rate" that investors will apply to these shares when they come public. That future loss far exceeds what is being lost in revenues daily. It is in Saudi Arabia's best interest to show that it has built up a big amount of redundancies and that it can recover quickly from an attack of this magnitude. Hence they have been downplaying this incident.

Can they keep the supply going?

Saudi Arabia diligently ran down its inventories to prevent oil prices from spiking too much in 2018. Current inventories are near the lowest in terms of days of exports.

While nothing stops Saudi Arabia from moving this lower, it will be removing its last remaining buffer from the system. Conservatively modeling a total loss of 100 million cumulative barrels, Saudi Arabia would have to drain almost two-thirds of its barrels to keep supply going at the same rate. We would think that is an unlikely situation. Based on our analysis, the oil market was already much tighter than reflected in the prices and with some more supply off the market, we think it is a matter of time before prices breach the 2019 highs.

Who benefits

The key obvious beneficiaries are of course the oil producers. Regardless what the likes of the Permian oil producers "claim" as their breakeven, the reality has been that none of them can produce material free cash flow at $52/barrel. In fact in Q3-2018, with oil at a whopping $69.75 average, only a third of the companies were free cash flow positive.

So the $5-$7 of the current price jump is going to be extremely critical for many oil companies. From our perspective we prefer companies that will do well even if oil did go $40, but can incrementally benefit in this environment.

Vermillion Energy (VET)

VET extrapolates that it can fund its capex to sustain its oil production even at $33 USD per barrel.

Source: VET Aug Presentation

Depending on inputs for European Natural gas prices, we can extrapolate that it can sustain its production and its dividends somewhere in the $40-$45/barrel range. The additional $5 per barrel from this attack, which is the minimum premium we expect for the next 12 months, likely, increases VET's cash flow about 15%. The company was already rather cheap and the increased cash flow will be an added benefit to it.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

Whitecap trades even cheaper compared to VET on an EV to EBITDA basis. It has suffered more due to all its production being in Canada. It got hit hard with widening differentials in Q4-2018 and the market has not forgotten that even though the problem appears to have been solved. Whitecap's low operating cost base will also benefit markedly from the price jump. On the flip side, it too can sustain its dividend into the low $40's price point for oil.

4 different insiders have been buying shares with a rather sudden urgency and the company also purchased 2.5 million shares for cancellation.

Source: Canadian Insider

Suncor (SU)

While not as high yielding as the previous two, Suncor is a free cash flow monster and it continues to return free cash flow via buybacks and dividends.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 presentation

The company is incredibly undervalued when one takes into account that Occidental Petroleum paid five times as much for Anadarko's proven reserves than what Suncor is trading for. It is one of the few oil companies that will have a higher free cash flow in 2020 than it did in 2014, despite significantly lower prices.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 presentation

We see this as a excellent long term bet and investors who like the mega caps likes ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) should consider adding this.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust ( NYSE: BGR

For those who do not want to wade into individual names, we recommend this closed end fund by Blackrock. This is mainly an upstream and integrated oil and gas CEF which currently yields 8.5% and trades at a nice discount of 10%! Again, one the main reasons for this large discount is that BGR gets very little analyst coverage and therefore it provides income investors with an opportunities to buy the best names in the oil and gas space at a bargain price.

Best in Class Portfolio

BGR has a "best in class" portfolio of upstream and integrated oil companies. Below is a list of their top 10 holdings:

The top 10 holdings include the most solid names in the sector such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), ExxonMobil (XOM), BP (BP), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Chevron (CVX).

BGR is an actively managed CEF and the managers write covered calls on about 30% of their holdings to generate additional income to investors. The expense ratio of the fund is reasonable at 1.3% which is in line with other equity CEFs, especially given that this is an actively managed fund.

Impact on other energy investments

MLPs with large storage assets that are uncontracted or partially uncontracted would be the first group that we see getting impacted negatively with this event. Storage will run lower and that means fewer barrels generating revenues in the tanks. However, we are still very bullish on this sector for a few reasons.

Most MLPs are however diversified and where they would lose on storage front, they would gain as their counterparty risk goes down. That is the oil producers are likely to make better revenues and less likely to go under in such a scenario.

That is the oil producers are likely to make better revenues and less likely to go under in such a scenario. Some MLPs also have a little price exposure and to the extent that happens, the oil price boost would help.

Finally, valuations are so compressed here that we think our upside potential compensates for any short term volatility on this front. We are not the only ones that feel this way. Energy Transfer (ET) made a deal to buy out SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) and we still think they got a decent deal after paying 70% premium for the equity.

One odd group that we would be cautious on though are refiners. They are likely to feel the pinch in such a situation as well as they are competing for a scarce product. This should put pressure on Crude Oil To Gasoline crack spread and reduce profit margins.

Conclusion

The attack has significantly reduced chances of a new nuclear deal being reached with Iran and tensions are likely to be high for the foreseeable future. The strange aspect of this price move is that only the very front end is elevated significantly and this will prevent new supply. Shale oil producers are struggling really badly here and we expect all additional proceeds to be used for balance sheet repair unless the back end of the curve rises over $60 and they can lock in that price. Energy is likely to be the most significant beneficiary once it becomes apparent that the world has dodged the 2020 recession. We would keep buying on any pullbacks.

