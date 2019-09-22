Dissent On Triple-S Management

Dear Friends,

After a year off, it's time for me to get back in the saddle and blog again. I'm going to restart in a way similar to the way that I began - writing shorter posts, and being light on graphics. I'll go into what I did during my time off bit-by-bit as I go on. But for now, here is today's post:

Yesterday, there was an article published on Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) which I found to be poorly done in some ways. That said, GTS has its share of negatives:

All of the significant exposure to loss for Propiedad is in Commercial Multiperil. I confirmed that from the year-end Statutory statements, which are not public documents, but should be. (NAIC, let the data be free!)

AM Best did downgrade the P&C sub of GTS (Triple-S Propiedad) pretty severely after the Maria claims were revealed, which *did* take a long time to surface. But AM Best is "inside the wall" and has a lot of data that is nonpublic. They would have asked the questions regarding large claims posed by the article above. Since that time AM Best has become more positive on the creditworthiness of the entire GTS enterprise, inding Propiedad. None of GTS's entities are "under review with negative implications anymore."

That great business is health care insurance in Puerto Rico, where GTS has a leading position. Cutting against that are their other insurance businesses, which I think they might be better off exiting. Most insurance management teams don't do well managing multiple lines of business. Focus is a plus in insurance.

There are a lot of claims outstanding from Hurricane Maria on GTS, though there may be some good reasons why the claim settlement is slow. That said, in my own investing on Katrina, I was able to find and short reinsurers that had understated their claim exposure - that happens. In that case, though, the errors were realized within two months, not two years.

Here are my main difficulties with the article:

After a major disaster, everything moves slower in insurance, and insurers play hardball to a higher degree. That's normal business. There are reasons why a claim may be paid out at lower values or not at all - terms or conditions of the contract were violated, damage happened for reasons not covered in the insurance, negligence of the insured, the cost estimates are wrong, etc.

The writers say that GTS only has the amount of its market capitalization to play with to make claim payments after its reinsurance is exhausted. GTS trades at at a price-to-tangible book ratio of 43%. The net worth of GTS, though not entirely available to pay claims, is around $900 million.

And, I looked around to see if GTS parent company is on the hook to provide capital support for Propiedad. They have promised another $10 million, but looking through some of the filings at the SEC, and the 2018 year-end statutory statements for Propiedad, I saw no guarantee listed. AM Best identified such a guarantee for the Triple-S Blue subsidiary in the most recent press release, but did not say something similar about Propiedad in the November 2018 press release, which would have been a material factor in both the ratings of Propiedad and GTS as a whole if it had existed after the release of the Maria claims. As such, in a pinch, GTS could send Propiedad into insolvency/runoff, or, play a political game with losses if necessary.

As it is, the expected remaining losses for P&C in Puerto Rico is in the $2 billion range. That makes the estimate that Propiedad has $1 billion remaining to pay unlikely, and makes the $309 million seem reasonable compared to its market share (9-21% depending on how you measure it).

Insurers in setting initial reserves, are supposed to put out their best estimates. That may be considerably lower than what insureds are asking for - it's a negotiation, after all. If claims as they are processed are paid out at higher rates than the estimates, it will show up as an increase in "claims incurred in prior years." That hasn't been happening in the GAAP or Statutory statements so far, but who can tell for sure - maybe the article is right, and there are some big bombs remaining.

But the three claims mentioned in the article totalling $170 million will likely be settled for less. The other alleged $900 million of claims are difficult to analyze or verify. It's just scuttlebutt, which could be right, but who can tell? It doesn't fit with the total likely remaining claims in Puerto Rico of $2 billion, or, maybe the $2 billion estimate is wrong. (By this point, those estimates should be good.)

The article briefly questions the retroactive reinsurance cover for Propiedad, but it's really pretty simple. After a disaster, getting insurance for claims is tough and expensive. Typically, the policy names a total claims attachment point for when claims will start being paid that seems unlikely to be hit, and the reinsurer pays proportion of the claims above that point up to a limit. (Buffett has done a lot of these deals on reinsurance of asbestos claims.) What it does mean is that another insurance company had to get enough confidence on the total claim level to write the business. They probably got to look through all of the claim files, settled and pending. (The reinsurer in question is a very large and well-known one, one with very high-quality underwriting processes. I think it would break confidentiality from downloading the documents from the NAIC if I revealed its name. The answer is at the top of page 14.17 of the annual statutory statement of Propiedad.)