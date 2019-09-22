Gold Faces Strong Headwinds

It has been slightly longer than a month since we shared our outlook for gold on Seeking Alpha. To recap briefly, we turned bullish on the entire precious metals complex and discussed our reasoning here in late 2018. Gold and silver met our price targets during the past few weeks. However, elevated speculation led us to the conclusion that precious metals are likely to correct during the next few months. We continue to expect lower prices for gold as most evidence signals headwinds.

Negative real and nominal interest rates around the world channeled liquidity into gold. The same flows remain sensitive to interest rate changes toward both directions. The overlays depicted on the first two charts visualize a dominant catalyst for the recent rally in gold. It reveals a high negative correlation, as the rates scale is inverted, between both assets during the last decade. Additionally, speculative demand remains elevated. It continues to signal excessive speculation in gold as we discussed here in mid-August. That situation has not cleared, although gold did not make any progress since early August.

The sentiment picture sends a bearish signal as gold shows a clear 3-wave upside sequence from its 2015 lows. That is a bearish pattern within the Elliott wave framework. The last fractal to the upside started during Spring 2019 and pushed swiftly towards the mid-term resistance that is highlighted in pale red on the chart below. Gold reversed from an interim high on September 4th, which led to the largest correction within the upside trend that started earlier this year. Consequently, price action broke below the pale grey trend channel during the past few days, which indicates that the short-term upside trend probably finished. The correction that unfolded most recently has been confirmed across the precious metals complex and all components ended the sharpest portion of their rally. Gold could spike one final swing to the upside before it reverses into a multi-month correction. The last recovery high counts best as a 3-wave advance from August 30th. It is rare to strike a high in that manner within the Elliott wave framework. Instead, some irregular flat or a triangle pattern could unfold and spike one final time into the pale red resistance cluster. With or without another recovery high, the most likely scenario kicks off a more extensive correction, which probably lasts a few months.

What has to happen to prove us wrong? We have to be either wrong on the pattern or witness a stagflationary environment. Gold has to break sustainably above 1,620, which is the last technical line of defense within the 1,540-1,620 cluster. That cluster played a significant role in supporting prices from 2011-2013. Eventually, it broke down and a sharp sell-off occurred. The entire area gets closely watched by technically-oriented traders. They are likely to sell around the cluster and a sustained break above this area will reverse their flows directing trend followers to the upside again.

A recessionary environment with global interest rates near an all-time low could get tricky. The expansionary cycle is unlikely to continue as global fundamentals indicate a slowdown. Rates have the most substantial part of the decline behind them and inflation is likely to affect the real interest rate going forward. However, inflation is most often subdued during contractions and will probably not offset speculative flows in a recessionary environment. The bottom line is that both the fundamental and technical picture advocate a broader correction before gold eventually surpasses its all-time high.

