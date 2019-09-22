Weekly Edge: NY Fed Intervenes To Stop Liquidity Squeeze

In an attempt to keep the federal funds rate from spiraling up again, the NY Fed said it would be carrying out a second overnight repo operation of $75 billion on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the New York Federal Reserve had to act promptly on Tuesday to inject liquidity into the overnight lending market.

As the Federal Reserve finishes its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday (Sept. 18), investors are gearing up for an expected rate cut.

Ansh Chaudhary

Meanwhile, the New York Federal Reserve had to act promptly on Tuesday to inject liquidity into the overnight lending market. As interest rates in the U.S. money markets shot up to as high as 10% on Monday and Tuesday, the Fed was forced to "make an emergency injection of more than $50 billion, its first since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, to prevent borrowing costs from spiraling even higher," reports Reuters.

In an attempt to keep the federal funds rate from spiraling up again, the NY Fed said it would be carrying out a second overnight repo operation of $75 billion on Wednesday, reports MarketWatch. The Fed hopes to bring the repo rate back down to the target of 2%-2.25%, as opposed to the 9%-10% it hit earlier in the week.

It's believed that two factors contributed to the liquidity squeeze: "First, corporations had to withdraw funds from money market accounts to pay for quarterly tax bills, and then on the same day the banks and investors who bought the $78 billion of U.S. Treasury notes and bonds sold by Uncle Sam last week had to settle up," writes Reuters.

Liquidity squeezes come when either investors get fearful of lending their money, which was apparent during the 2008 financial crisis, or if there is not enough cash in bank reserves to lend out, which is what happened earlier this week. Banks typically use short-term funding securities from the "repo market" to ensure they have the liquidity to meet daily operations and maintain sufficient reserves. When cash starts to get tight in this market, lending rates shoot up, causing a drag on financial markets.

The repo market interest rates typically stay close to the Fed's benchmark overnight rate, currently at 2%-2.25%. However, today the Fed is expected to cut the short-term benchmark rate by another quarter percentage point to roughly 1.75%-2%, according to The Wall Street Journal. Rate cuts usually lead to increased liquidity. The liquidity concerns should subside tonight after the NY Fed carries out its second overnight repo operation and the U.S. Fed decides to lower rates further.

