Friday's Trading Reversal, What It Means For Next Week. Charting Nike; Looking Vulnerable Into Earnings

Friday started just fine, the end? Not so much...

Market behavior sometimes works according to its own mechanisms that are internal, and then sometimes it's external. In this case, it is not even economic or stock specific. I don't want to make political statements, but one cannot avoid the conclusion that the withdrawal of the Chinese Ag Minister's visit to American farms coincided with statements that were very undiplomatic from the US side. Time and again, I am sure it has been impressed upon the current administration not to disrespect the Communist Chinese Leadership if they want to get an agreement for trade. Yes, China is hurting and it is hurting more than the US, but this is a leadership that once under Mao let 50 million Chinese starve to death in the "Great Leap Forward". China can decide to stand strong and disengage from the US even if it throws China into a recession. Market participants know this and that is why the chart below looks the way it looks. In short, it's not a good look, I can tell you that!

On top of the China brouhaha, further and more acute saber-rattling between the US, Iran, and the Saudi Kingdom reached a higher level on Friday and will be expanded upon during the UN General Assembly. It will be very difficult for the market to reach for new highs when the dogs of war are howling. That said if the S&P can hold the 2,950 level, or even 2,940, that would be very bullish. At the very least, we need to hold 2,900 if only to feel positive that we won't fall back into the previous trading range. The morning trade started very positively, with healthcare and tech taking the lead. This confirmed the theme that tech would take over from value. This is not to say that value can't participate. There is no law that the stock market rally couldn't be broad and deep. I believe that if we didn't have these other factors, the nature of the current US economy would show through to the market, and we would move on to new highs. For now, the chart is telling a different story...

The chart below is the SPY ETF standing in for the S&P 500 Index

The chart above is SPY which is the ETF for the S&P 500. That means that the numbers here don't exactly correspond with the movement of the SPX. In any case, we are using this chart to illustrate the current state of trader sentiment. The Purple diagonal line is the uptrend. You can clearly see that we broke trend on Friday. I used the blue arrow to illustrate how sharp the reversal was. Mind you, the day started positively, so we reversed to the red and closed near the lows - not good at all. This all makes sense since the geopolitical headline risk which is always in the background with this administration has once again asserted itself. If this sharp reversal was not accompanied by 1) disappointment with the handling of the trade talks, and 2) the new news that Iran was directly responsible for the attack on KSA would have been worse from a "technical" perspective. A straight technician would say the news flow didn't matter, price action means everything, I, however, am not that orthodox, fundamentals and news flow is important to my analysis. Let's continue...

The two bright purple lines are congestion - an area of support that the S&P 500 might bounce from. On the S&P it's about 2,940 to 2,950. If that is broken the next stop is 2,900. Once that is broken, we are then back to the old trading range. I expect that the future is not as dire as this picture portrays. However, as a trader, you need to understand the levels and trade accordingly. If we wake up tomorrow morning and the futures are showing a projected opening that's somewhere below 2,950, I would suggest not going long. Hold on to your chips, and see what the market tells us.

There is a chance for blue skies even yet

We do know that the USTR and China said late on Friday that the talks were fruitful, and perhaps they can get back on track, then the market will also get back to rally mode. We could very well see new highs soon if there are soothing words said from the White House regarding the China deal and laud the status of China. Despite denials, the deal is going to be an interim agreement first and then words will be said to assure the public that this time China will change its ways, and there will be continuing discussions about even more concessions on offer. China is hoping that Trump will not win a second term and they will have an easier opponent to negotiate with after 2020. If Elizabeth Warren looks like she will get the nomination, you might see even more concessions to the current administration.

China could give a little to get a lot

In any case, this first agreement starts with Trump; China may actually have to give up some tangible things to get the half measure off the ground. It can't be just about buying Oil, LNG, and Ag, it has to address some of the litanies of bad behavior like forcing Joint Ventures, sharing IP, hacking, etc. Maybe it will first announce opening the financial industry to US participation. This is something China promised years ago, and now that it probably needs some new players in its economic ecosystem, it is convenient for it to give that up. Also, it could announce something regarding intellectual property protection, because its own companies need that protection too. Probably in practice, China's courts will favor domestic players first, but they will agree to a structure at least. I find it difficult to imagine that if these two leaders are able to paper over their differences from this difficult Thursday and Friday, that there won't be a meeting in October. If there is a meeting in October, then both sides have decided to Powwow for a purpose. We have seen that often when the Trump administration denies something very soon after that very thing actually happens.

I believe that there will be a version 1.0 deal with a promise to go for the bigger deal after 2020 once the election is over. It actually makes a lot of sense from a practical point of view. The first agreement can build confidence and get some structure in place. The alternative is a "Big Bang" implementation, which would be very disruptive to the Chinese economy. What does China get? Perhaps drastically reduced tariffs (not zero but close) and a tacit agreement that Trump changes his messaging about pushing American manufacturers out of China. I hate to say this, but maybe a sub-rosa agreement for the administration to lay off Hong Kong and let the inevitable happen. That won't prevent the grass-roots, the House, and the Senate taking action if we get another Tiananmen. I hope China makes peace with the activists, with some interim agreement as well. But China is going to have to close off the rioting in Hong Kong soon. It is going to create trouble in the rest of the empire if it doesn't. That's enough geopolitics for now. We will soon see if we can thread the needle, where the US can look strong yet, backpedal on anything kinetic against Iran, and the aforementioned China dealmaking stays on track.

This Week's Earnings Announcements

Tuesday, September 24: AutoZone, Inc. (AZO), CarMax, Inc. (KMX), Cintas Co. (CTAS), IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO), and Nike Inc. (NKE).

Thursday, September 26: Accenture Plc (ACN), Carnival Corp. (CCL), Carnival plc (CUK), Conagra Brands Inc (CAG), FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

My take: Of the few earnings reports next week, I am most interested in NKE and MU for speculation and market sentiment. Carmax and Carnival have something to say about the consumer as does NKE of course. What really has my interest is MU and what that says about technology. I often repeat this, but the Japanese called DRAM "Industrial Rice", meaning that it's the staple that supports all. While Japan is no longer the top dog in memory, the concept still holds. If MU confirms that we have bottomed on DRAMs, that would change the conversation mightily regarding the tech rally, for the positive. With NKE, how is NKE doing in China? How is Europe? Frankly, even though NKE is close to new highs, the chart looks very much like the S&P 500 (as in bad); it looks like it's hanging by a thread. If you have a view that NKE could disappoint on its earnings, there is still time to make a downside bet with a Put spread. This could be even more appealing if you have a long-term affinity for the stock and might be interested in picking up the shares if it does move to the downside. By going long on the Put as the first leg of the option and then selling the put at the lower level that you would buy the stock at, you can create a very conservative way of acquiring NKE. Let's start with the chart...

Actually Nike looks worse than I thought...

We have a badly broken uptrend line in red. We have a very powerful move to the upside beginning late August. That uptrend looks like it was broken last week (the terminus of that red diagonal line). Then we have a pennant formation, with the top line marking out lower highs, and a blue line showing higher lows. It's called a pennant because it looks like a flag, like a team pennant. The concept is that there is a narrowing of a range, as the debate between bull and bear becomes equally contentious. Flag formations often exhibit a decisive move to one way or another. A rising flag usually resolves to the upside and a falling flag has the opposite. In this case, even though the uptrend was decisively broken on the 13th, the pennant is right down the middle, until this Friday. It has now decisively moved to the downside. You can say that that happened because of the headlines and that might be true. Look, it doesn't matter whether NKE falls because of trade negotiation or if it disappoints the market somehow with its earnings report. If you believe that NKE is a long-term large-cap growth stock and you want to try and capitalize on a short-term drop in NKE, this might be the way to do it. Short term, NKE looks vulnerable to me. Looking at the chart, I think the 82 level might be where I would sell that Put, and look to pick up an in-the-money Put on the long side. It doesn't make sense for me to quote pricing on Sunday just makes sure that the price you pay for the spread is as close to 2% as possible. If you already own at 100 shares of NKE, you might want to write calls against your holding and use the funds generated to pay for that Put.

IPO Corner

Datadog (DDOG)

Ping (PING)

SmileDirectClub (SDC)

10X Genomics (TXG)

WeWork (WE)

My take: If I missed any new IPOs from the last, it's probably because they weren't interesting enough to catch my attention. Of these, DDOG is most appealing. DDOG is in the cloud app performance monitoring space. There are a lot of players in this space. Not least of this cohort is New Relic (NEWR). Since DDOG covers more verticals than NEWR, DDOG might steal business from NEWR. DDOG is growing like crazy, but that said, NEWR is the category leader in website performance monitoring. PING is in the ID space where it competes with the likes of OKTA, and traditional enterprise software companies. It will have the most trouble with OKTA, but the space is big enough for two specialty players (same with DDOG and NEWR). TXG is interesting in that it is compared to Illumina (ILMN), I can't speak to valuing this name against ILMN intelligently right now. However, this is a very important area and we should put TXG on our list and try to understand where it belongs as a competitor to ILMN or if it even is a competitor. I put WE on this list even though thankfully WE has not IPO'd according to plan as yet. The news is that Masayoshi Son of Softbank is now in favor of ousting Adam Neumann, the CEO of WE. This is a total soap opera. The putative capitalization for the IPO was supposed to be $47 billion. Anyone with a pulse that has even a tangential interest in the stock market must have heard the story of WeWork's valuation melting like an ice cube. The last that I heard the value was going to be under $10 billion.

Still a humungous IPO. In any case, it needed to raise $3 billion, so that would be a big bunch of the total (imputed) value of the company. I still feel that WeWork does not deserve even one nickel of market participants' money. That said, ousting the founder might mean that Son wants to rejigger the business model. The news release characterizes the corporate coup as just a ploy to forestall going public at such a diminished valuation. I can't imagine that the board would sign on for that. So what could Son propose? Well, he could make it an asset-light business, hive off the long-term leases in some sort of REIT and then sell the branding, operations, and interior design. This is not an unusual business model for a real estate business, Marriot adopted an asset-light business. Now who would want to invest in a REIT that owns long-term leases to short-term renters, I have no idea. However, if Adam Neumann insists that WeWork is a technology company that has the special sauce, and Son bought into that notion, then perhaps there might be a way to separate the risk of the business going bankrupt in the next recession. To my mind, the business model is as flawed as any dot.com bubble business of 1999. This is a huge failure for Mr. Son and Softbank.

I also feel obligated to report that there was insider buying in SmileDirectClub. CEO David B. Katzman spent nearly $700K at $18.50 a share. Not a fan.

Analyst Corner

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating on Wednesday. It now has a $160.00 price target on the stock. 13.4% upside.

My Take: This is an interesting idea. With housing starts jumping +12%, SWK makes sense. The whole housing sector continues to do very well.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating on Friday. Current price is $96.55.

My Take: I would take the other side on this one. A lot of concern was voiced by the unexpected resignation of the CFO after hours on Thursday. Typically, when something happens going into a Friday, it's an effort to stifle publicity on bad news. No bad news was revealed in any press releases. If there was material news, they would be obligated to reveal something. Perhaps, in a worst-case scenario, the CFO cooked the books and the company is looking at it forensically to see how bad the news can be. Still, it would have to say SOMETHING... If this is a preamble to bad forward guidance, it is obligated to not withhold that from shareholders. I think XLNX is a buy. Obviously, since there is some level on the unknown with this trade, you should accumulate this name. Since I have recommended this name before, those who have begun accumulating this name should continue slowly adding to it. XLNX is a tech name that has a dividend. I suspect that the XLNX people will announce a dividend raise and maybe a buyback to reassure shareholders. As a rule, unless I say something is a "fast money" trade, buying in stages is SOP.

Insider Corner

Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (BHC) CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares for a total transaction of $699,300.00. This was on Friday the 13th.

My Take: BHC used to be the infamous Valeant Pharmaceuticals, the list of transgressions by the previous corporate incarnation and its management is long. Frankly, I was so scandalized and outraged by the prior management I wouldn't even consider looking at BHC. This purchase by the current CEO is interesting and bears watching. I would look for any other data to confirm that something was happening here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.