We Would Not Hold NeoPhotonics Corporation

If the relationship with Huawei is broken, the company could lose more than 40% of its revenue. With all this in mind, we would not hold NeoPhotonics shares and may think about short selling of the stock.

President Trump is currently negotiating several trade agreements with China. As remarked by NeoPhotonics, the company is allowed to sell to Huawei while the negotiations take place.

In the year ended December 31, 2018, Huawei was responsible for 46% of the company’s revenue. Investors will not appreciate this fact.

With small revenue growth q/q and declining revenue growth y/y, NeoPhotonics’ most worrying feature is its lack of profitability. Other competitors do report significant EBITDA.

While quarterly revenue growth looked good in Q2 2019, NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) could not convince B. Riley (RILY), which decided to diminish the stock. We agree with the investment bank. In our view, the company’s lack of profitability is a big issue. Other competitors report significant EBITDA figures. Besides, we see that Sino-US trade negotiations could destroy the company’s relationship with its major client, Huawei. The company seems to be a sell.

Business Model

Founded in 1996, NeoPhotonics manufactures and markets optoelectronic products for communication networks.

Source: Company Website

Thanks to the company’s Advanced Hybrid Photonic Integration technology, NeoPhotonics generates 86% of the company’s revenue from High-Speed Products for data rates of 100G.

NeoPhotonics has also designed products for 200G, 400G, and 600G. We will see below that the company invests a significant amount of money in research and development. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 541 issued patents expiring between 2019 and 2037. With this in mind, we believe that the company is well-prepared to adapt to changes in the communication networks industry.

See below for further explanation of the company’s products:

Source: Company’s Website

Source: Company Website

The company expects revenue growth to be driven by the adoption of the company’s products in data centers and the Metro market sector:

“We expect our future growth in the 100G and beyond segment to be driven primarily by the increased adoption of our high speed products in the much larger Metro market sector and in the high-speed data center.” Source: 10-k

It seems very clear that NeoPhotonics Corporation is well-prepared to serve the next-generation 200G, 400G, and 600G products. However, a quick look at the company’s sales figures shows that the revenue growth is no longer as significant as it was in the 1990s or in the last decade. Growth investors checking the business of NeoPhotonics may not be that interested. In our opinion, at the current stage of the industry, value investors will be more interested in this name.

Besides, NeoPhotonics makes a significant amount of revenue from one client, Huawei. As shown in the lines below, in the year ended December 31, 2018, Huawei was responsible for 46% of the company’s revenue. Investors will not appreciate this fact for two reasons. Firstly, having a few customers is very risky. If Huawei’s business declines, NeoPhotonics could see its revenue diminishing. Besides, NeoPhotonics’ bargaining power while negotiating may be limited. Huawei should know well that it is NeoPhotonics’ major customer. As a result, NeoPhotonics may have a lot of issues while trying to increase its product prices. As a consequence, enlarging the company’s operating margins may be difficult.

“In 2018, 2017 and 2016, our five largest customers accounted for 87%, 78%, and 82% of our total revenue.” Source: 10-K

Source: 10-k

Right now, there is another relevant factor. Investors should get to know that President Trump is currently negotiating several trade agreements with China. As remarked by NeoPhotonics, NeoPhotonics is allowed to sell to Huawei while the negotiations take place. However, investors may be afraid of the current situation. It may be affecting the share price negatively. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

“On June 29, 2019, President Trump announced that US firms would be allowed to sell to Huawei while trade negotiations were ongoing. Administration spokespersons subsequently clarified that companies could apply for temporary export licenses for products subject to EAR and that these licenses might be granted if the product was deemed not to be a risk to national security.” Source: 10-Q

Huawei may fear disruptions in its supply chain because of the negotiations of Trump. The Chinese company may decide to acquire fewer products from NeoPhotonics. Read the lines below on the matter:

“Even if licenses are obtained, or if the EAR restrictions are lifted or modified to allow us to sell the same types of products we have sold to Huawei historically, Huawei may decide not to resume the full level of purchases of these products for various reasons, including to reduce its own risks of being exposed to disruptions of its supply chain.” Source: 10-Q

Small Revenue Growth

In H1 2019, NeoPhotonics reported revenue of $161 million, 7.7% more than that in H1 2018. The gross profit margin was equal to 19%, 300 basis points more than that in the H1 2018.

With that, the company continues to report losses from the operations. The decline in H1 2019 was equal to -$20 million, which is a bit better than the figure reported in H1 2018. Also, notice that the company is investing a lot of money in R&D. Research and Development expenses are more significant than the combined costs of sales and SG&A. Thus, the company appears to be generating know-how, which investors will appreciate. The image below provides the top of the P&L:

Source: 10-Q

In the last ten years, the company saw its revenue growing from below $180 million to reach more than $360 million. In the first half of 2019, revenue growth was positive. However, investors should be careful. In the last two years, revenue declined from $360 million to $322 million. Savvy individuals will wonder whether the downward trend in revenue will continue. Concerning the gross profit margin and the operating margin, they have been approximately stable since 2010. With this in mind, we would not expect a lot of changes soon. The chart below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Ycharts

The company’s cash flow statement does not tell a different story from that explained in the income statement. As shown in the image below, the CFO turned positive in H1 2019 after the negative figure shown in H1 2018:

Source: 10-Q

With that, the FCF was negative in H1 2019. Since 2010, the FCF was positive, but most of the time remained stable at about -$7.5 million. Value investors and investors doing DCF analysis may not appreciate the company’s FCF profile. Take a look at it in the image below:

Source: Ycharts

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, with an asset/liability ratio of 1.8x and $55 million in cash, the company’s financial situation appears stable. The company’s most significant assets are property and equipment worth $89 million and account receivables of $59 million. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: 10-Q

The company’s total amount of liabilities is not large. However, NeoPhotonics reports the financial debt of $45 million, which investors may not like. Also, investors should notice that as of December 31, 2018, the company has contractual obligations worth $152 million. With this in mind, the company may need additional financing in about three years. In our view, the table below is one of the most relevant images, which investors should get to know:

Source: 10-k

See below the list of liabilities reported by NeoPhotonics:

Source: 10-Q

Recent Stock Price Collapse - Valuation

As of September 18, 2019, investment bank B. Riley downgraded the company and set a price target of $6.5. Other analysts also believe that the company is a sell. Read below the resume brought by Seeking Alpha:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The market reacted by pushing the share price to below $6.50, which decreased more than 10% in only one trading session. See the price dynamics in the chart below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company competes with the following entities:

Furukawa Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:FUWAY)

Fujitsu Optical Components Limited

NTT Electronics Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd (OTCPK:SMTOY)

Finisar (FNSR)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Coherent products (COHR)

Accelink Technologies Co. Ltd.

Broadcom (AVGO)

InnoLight Technology Corporation (INLT)

M/A-Com, Inc

Source Photonics, Inc.

Lumentum

Among these competitors of the company, there are not many companies reporting negative EBITDA. In our view, the fact that NeoPhotonics’ EBITDA is negative or close to zero will not enhance the company’s valuation. Keep in mind that the company’s revenue growth is small. Investors will most likely want to see positive EBITDA on this name. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Ycharts

In H1 2019, NeoPhotonics had sales of $161 million and revenue growth of 7.7%. Thus, forward sales of $173 million are conservative. The company has a share count of 47.4 million shares outstanding at $6.15, which makes a market capitalization of $291 million. Deducing $55 million in cash and debt worth $48 million, we get an enterprise value of $284 million. It means that the company trades at 1.6x forward sales, which is way below the EV/Forward Sales ratio of peers. Notice in the image below that most of them trade at 2x-3x.

Source: Ycharts

We don’t expect that NeoPhotonics’ revenue growth will go above the current marks, which are not more significant than that of competitors. Besides, the company’s FCF and its gross profit margins are very stable. We don’t expect them to change a lot if the company does not alter its current strategy. With this in mind, investors should not be expecting the company to go above its current valuation. Right now, NeoPhotonics looks like a sell.

The management needs to understand that growth investors don’t appreciate the company’s figures. It is time to make changes to enhance profitability, which value investors will most likely appreciate. Yes, the company noted some actions in the last annual report. However, with the previous numbers assessed, additional measures are essential. Read the lines below on the matter:

“To adjust to the demand that was less than estimates used for capacity decisions, the company implemented restructuring plans in May and September 2017 that included a reduction in force and consolidation of facilities, in order to reduce expenses. The company has also reduced or delayed certain product development projects and capital expenditures, aggressively pursued collections of accounts and notes receivable and continued to closely manage production and inventory levels. The company continues to implement actions to improve cash flow and profitability.” Source: 10-k

Will The Share Price Continue To Fall?

Investors will wonder whether the share price will continue its downward trend. The company trades at a lower valuation as compared to peers. However, the NeoPhotonics’ EV/Sales ratio could fall even more. If quarterly revenue growth does not remain positive and annual sales decline as they did in 2018, investors will push the company’s valuation down. See the image below and note that revenue declined as compared to the level of 2017:

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion

With small revenue growth q/q and declining revenue growth y/y, NeoPhotonics’ most worrying feature is its lack of profitability. Other competitors do report significant EBITDA. Thus, we don’t see any reason to acquire shares of the company.

Also, if the negotiations between the United States and China fail, NeoPhotonics will present a selling opportunity. Keep in mind that Huawei is one of the most significant customers of NeoPhotonics. If the relationship with this large Chinese company is broken, the company could lose more than 40% of its revenue. With all this in mind, we would not hold NeoPhotonics shares and may think about short selling of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.